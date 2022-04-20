Shoppers say these eco-friendly dryer balls 'work brilliantly' — and they're only $15

This Earth Day, add the Build A Better Life Wool Dryer Balls to your laundry routine. Images via Amazon.

While doing laundry may not be the most exciting household task, there are ways that you can make the process more environmentally friendly — and also more affordable.

Wool dryer balls are a popular alternative to classic dryer sheets, and since they can be used hundreds of times as opposed to just once, they also save you money in the long run. Dryer balls also work to speed up dry times, which cuts down on the amount of electricity needed for each load of laundry.

The Build A Better Life Wool Dryer Balls are an affordable pick if you're looking to make the switch, and they're also on sale right now on Amazon for 26 per cent off.

The details

This set of six wool dryer balls is made from natural wool that promise to dry clothes evenly, reduce static and cut back on drying time. They are all-natural and eco-friendly, and claim to leave your clothes soft, fluffed and fresh without dryer sheets or fabric softener.

Unlike many other laundry products on the market, the BABL Wool Dryer Balls don't use harsh chemicals, making them an ideal choice for people with sensitive skin. If you think you’ll be missing your favourite scented dryer sheets, it is recommended to use essential oils on the wool balls to give your clean laundry a custom scent.

How do they work?

These wool spheres prevent clothes from clumping together while drying. They also boost the drying process by retaining heat from the dryer, individually spreading heat throughout the wet laundry.

To use, simply toss them into your dryer along with your freshly washed clothes as you would a dryer sheet.

Why people love them

Amazon shoppers have quickly fallen for these eco-friendly dryer balls, as they have earned a 4.4-star rating from more than 1,800 customer reviews. People have raved that they are "great for replacing dryer sheets" and are a "wonderful addition to the laundry routine."

One reviewer also found that they "work brilliantly" and "really do reduce drying time."

"Clothes came out wrinkle free," shared one reviewer.

"Great price and really nice quality wool," wrote another person.

While many shoppers have been impressed with these dryer balls, others found that they didn’t quite live up to the hype.

"Kinda bummed about the static," wrote one reviewer, who found that the balls did help speed up dry times but left clothes staticky when dry. Given that now two dryers are alike, it may just require some trial and error to find the best heat and time settings for your clothes.

The verdict

At their current sale price of just $15, it doesn't get much more affordable to make the switch to a more Earth-friendly laundry routine. Shoppers agree that the Build A Better Life Wool Dryer Balls are an easy swap for dryer sheets that effectively cut down on dry times.

While they do work well to soften and dry clothes, you may just have to experiment with your dryer's settings to ensure that they also remove static from clothes.

