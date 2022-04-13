This outdoor patio heater is 'perfect' for spring — and it's on sale for under $200

Amazon shoppers say this outdoor patio heater is "absolutely perfect" for keeping the spring chill at bay (Photo via Getty)

While spring has technically arrived, it seems as though Mother Nature has yet to get the memo. From blizzards in the Prairies and Ontario to a snowfall warning for Vancouver Island, several parts of the country are still waiting for spring weather to arrive.

However, as any Canadian will tell you, a bleak forecast is no match for a determined patio goer — especially when you have access to a commercial-grade patio heater.

With an average rating of 4.5 stars, Amazon shoppers say this outdoor patio heater is "absolutely perfect" for keeping the spring chill at bay and right now, it's on sale.

Amazon Basics Commercial Outdoor Patio Heater (Photo via Amazon)

$182 $231 at Amazon

The details

This Amazon Basics patio heater is a commercial-grade appliance that emits 46,000 BTUs of heat. In layman's terms, users can expect between eight and 10 hours of heat using a standard propane tank.

The heater is constructed from aluminum, sturdy plastic, and rugged steel and measures approximately 18 by 89 inches (46 by 226 cm). It weighs just under 40 pounds and comes with a water box at the base to weight with water or sand. The patio heater has a wheel assembly for easy mobility and comes with an auto shut-off tilt valve for safety.

What people are saying

Earning an average rating of 4.5 stars based on more than 360 reviews, shoppers say the Amazon Basics patio heater is well worth the money.

One reviewer says they “love this heater,” and that it’s been “very reliable” for more than a year.

The unit "puts out a lot of heat," adds another.

The heater is "absolutely perfect," raves another shopper, who says it's so easy too use that "a child could do it." They also say it works quickly — taking "less than two seconds to light" and "about 10 seconds to get hot."

Amazon Basics Commercial Outdoor Patio Heater (Photo via Amazon)

$182 $231 at Amazon

However, while the heater has earned an average rating of 4.4 stars or higher for assembly, installation and overall value, some shoppers note it's better to use sand to weight the base, despite recommendations for water.

Filling the base with water "would be easier," but sand is "heavier by volume" and "worth the extra effort," says one shopper.

"Use sand for the base, not water," echoes another, especially if the unit is exposed to freezing temperatures.

The verdict

For those looking to kickstart their patio season, shoppers recommend checking out the Amazon Basics Commercial Outdoor Patio Heater. Affordable and reliable, reviewers call the heater "absolutely perfect" for Canadian spring and fall temperatures. Right now, shoppers can save 21 per cent on the unit and take it home for under $200.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

