This viral 2-in-1 spray mop has over 10,000 reviews on Amazon — and it's on sale

Tackle your new year cleaning with the Bellababy Spray Mop from Amazon Canada (Photo via Getty)

There is very little you cannot find on Amazon Canada, especially when it comes to home and cleaning essentials.

The site is stocked with hundreds, if not thousands, of reviewer-loved cleaning products, like Bellababy's 2-in-1 Spray Mop.

The versatile device is a shopper-favourite for deep-cleaning floors and windows, and right now, it's on sale.

Bellababy Spray Mop and Glass Wiper (photo via Amazon)

$27 $39 at Amazon

The details

Bellababy's spray mop is a practical, labour-saving alternative to a bulky bucket and wring mop. Rather than beads of water, the mop sprays a fine mist so that you're not left with wet, sticky floors.

The dual-purpose mop comes with four ultra-absorbent microfibre pads and one glass wiper. The reusable pads can be thrown in the wash for repeat use, making them a sustainable alternative to single-use cleaning pads. In addition to tackling dust and dirt on your floors, the mop can spray upwards and be used to clean windows.

'Streak-free shine!'

The spray mop has earned more than 10,000 reviews from shoppers and an average rating of 4.4 stars.

It's the "best floor [mop] ever," raves one five-star reviewer. It left "no streaks," and the floors "dried within seconds," they write.

According to another shopper, the mop head is "quite large" and covers more area than competing brands. The pads are "soft and absorbent," and the mop is "super easy" to assemble and refill, they add.

Bellababy Spray Mop (Photo via Amazon)

"Streak-free shine!" lauds a third user, who says it "swivels beautifully" under furniture and "dries so fast" — "no more sopping wet floors!"

While the mop has earned top marks across all categories, some say that despite making their floors "sparkle," the handle "feels light and cheap."

The handle is "not as sturdy" as the rest of the mop. However, it "doesn't really affect cleaning," according to one user.

The verdict

For Amazon shoppers looking to streamline their cleaning routine, Bellababy's spray mop is worth checking out — especially at its current sale price. Reviewers say the fine-mist spray mop "swivels beautifully" under furniture and leaves a "streak-free shine." However, some critics say the handle "feels light and cheap," something to keep in mind when placing your order.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

