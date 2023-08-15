These 'pillowy' slides are on sale for under $30 on Amazon

The BenSorts Pillow Slides are on sale for just $27 at Amazon Canada.

When it comes to footwear, this summer's most popular styles have been leaning towards comfortable, chunky sandals like Crocs and pillow slides. The shoes tend to be made from rubber, making them a great choice for the pool or beach as you enjoy the last few weeks of summer.

If you haven't yet jumped on board the trend, Amazon's latest deal is worth checking out. The bestselling BenSorts Pillow Sandals are on sale now — and they start at just $27.

These popular unisex sandals have been winning over Amazon shoppers with their lightweight and comfortable design. They feature a plush sole that cushions feet in every step, and adjustable straps to get that perfect fit.

Made entirely from thickened EVA foam, the sandals are completely waterproof — so you can easily throw them into your beach bag or wear them while relaxing poolside. And since they have an anti-skid sole, you can even wear them on slipper surfaces like tile.

You can find then in 14 fun colours and patterns, in women's sizes 5.5 - 16 (men's sizes 3.5 - 15).

'These feel amazing!'

Amazon shoppers can't stop raving about these Pillow Sandals, which have quickly become the number one best-seller among women's slides. They've earned a 4.3-star average rating from nearly 2,600 customer reviews, receiving praise for their "pillowy" comfort.

One person raved that wearing them feels "like walking on a cloud," while another added that they "are way more comfortable then Crocs."

"So cushiony and fit my feet beautifully," reads one review.

"Super comfortable, flexible and adjustable," reads another.

Shoppers also note that the rubber design is "really easy to clean," making these sandals a great choice for camping or beach vacations. Some reviewers have even found that they help relieve foot and back pain "if you do a lot of standing."

However, others thought that these slides are better suited as slippers to "wear around the house," as the large sole can be "bulky" to walk around in.

Final verdict

For a comfortable pair of sandals that you can slip on around the house, the BenSorts Pillow Sandals are an affordable option for summer. Their rubber design is waterproof and easy to clean, but you may not want to reach for these for long outings as some shoppers say that they are "comfortable but bulky."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

