This retinol eye stick is the perfect last-minute stocking stuffer — shop on sale for $20 ahead of Boxing Day

Grab this retinol eye stick for just $20 ahead of Boxing Day. (Photo via Amazon)

High-quality skincare doesn't always mean spending an arm and a leg, especially if you're shopping Amazon Canada's early Boxing Day deals. One affordable favourite? This Retinol Eye Stick — a top-rated anti-aging gem that's racked up more than 4,000 5-star reviews — and is currently on sale for $20. And if you're an Amazon Prime member, it'll come in time for Christmas if you want to gift it. To discover more about this affordable beauty find, keep reading.

Save 20%: Retinol Eye Stick

The details

This multi-treatment balm will help target unwanted dark, tired and puffy-looking eyes by brightening the area. It'll also hydrate and firm your under eyes to reduce the look of wrinkles and fine lines.

Its convenient stick form makes applying the product easy without getting your fingers all messy. It'll glide on smoothly, so you can gently apply it to the delicate area in a circular motion.

It's also made of clean, vegan and fragrance-free ingredients, which is important when putting something near your eyes. The recommended use is once every two to three days to get your skin used to it. After two to four weeks, you can start to apply it once a day (at night!).

After consistent use, you can expect a smooth under-eye area with a lighter, brighter and firmer appearance. If you're wondering if it really works, keep reading to see what Amazon shoppers are saying.

What people are saying

This eye balm has a 4.3-star rating and more than 7,500 Amazon reviews. Customers seriously "love" this "effective" product and have a lot to say.

"I noticed that [the] fine lines under my eye[s] are fading," said one shopper. They added that it "also helped with my dark circles and puffiness."

Another reviewer shared that they love "that it is a super easy application" and that it "feels great without being greasy or thick."

"In the mornings[,] my eyes look hydrated and less puffy," said another customer. They said they've bought many "products but never have seen such a difference[,] and it's only been over a week."

One Amazon shopper said it "feels nice" and that they "wake up with fresher eyes."

While customers love this product, some say it's "better to apply with a finger as it does seem to tug at the under eye area," which is something to consider before using.

The verdict

If you want a compact, easy-to-use retinol product, this stick is definitely worth it at just $20. You can also use it elsewhere, like around your mouth!

It'll help reduce fine lines and any unwanted signs of aging. And while there is no miracle product, this one comes close, according to Amazon shoppers.

Keep in mind that it may tug at your skin if you don't apply it properly, so be sure to gently glide it onto the delicate area and avoid any harsh motions.

