Black Friday TV deals on Amazon: Score the best TVs starting at only $180

Save 49% on the Insignia 32" 1080p FHD LED Smart TV — plus more early Black Friday Amazon TV deals to snag. (Photos via Amazon)

Black Friday is one of the best times to find deals on electronics — but you don't have to wait until the big day to find major discounts at Amazon Canada.

When is Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2023?

This year, Black Friday falls on Fri, Nov. 24, 2023. Cyber Monday is Mon, Nov. 27.

Do I need an Amazon Prime membership for Black Friday?

Unlike Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday deals on Amazon are often open to non-Prime members. However, keep in mind that Amazon tends to reserve its most substantial discounts and exciting Lightning Deals exclusively for Prime members. If you're not already a Prime member, you can sign up for a free trial here. In addition to potential Black Friday savings, members also enjoy perks like free delivery, access to Prime Video, Amazon Music and more.

Shoppers can already take advantage of thousands of Black Friday deals on everything from home goods to gifts to holiday decor, with some standout tech deals, too.

If you're in the market for a new television, shoppers can save up to 49% on smart Fire TVs, including the Insignia 32" 1080p FHD LED Smart TV on sale for just $180.

Aside from Amazon, Canadian shoppers can also score Cyber Week discounts at other top retailers:

The details

This inexpensive TV just got even more affordable thanks to these early Black Friday savings, which brings the price of this Fire TV down to just $180.

At 32", this TV has a compact size that makes it a great choice for bedrooms, guest rooms, or even college dorms. Though it may be small in size, it doesn't sacrifice on the latest technology to deliver top-quality images and sound.

It features a 1080P display for crystal clear, high-definition images, as well as built-in Fire TV interface which allows access to live TV and quick streaming through your favourite apps.

It also comes with a voice-activated remote that uses Amazon Alexa to control your TV, launch apps, search for titles, play music, control smart home devices and more.

'Picture perfect' TV

So far this TV has earned a 4.5-star average rating from Amazon reviewers who have been impressed with its "great picture and good price."

One shopper raved that the "quality was way beyond" what they expected at this price point, while another called it "picture perfect."

It has "nice picture, nice smart features and a budget price," added a third.

While many shoppers loved the compact size and wallet-friendly price, the biggest downside to this TV is that it is only 32" in size. However, at just $180 it may be worth taking a chance on this affordable pick.

You can also shop more TVs on sale for even more options at every budget.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

