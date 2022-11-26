This mini Keurig coffee maker would make a great gift — and it's on sale at Amazon

Black Friday 2022 deal: Save 40% on the Keurig K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker at Amazon Canada.

Black Friday is over, but the Cyber Weekend deals are just beginning at Amazon Canada!



If you’re looking to simplify your morning (or get a head start on your holiday shopping), you may want to consider the Keurig K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker. Conveniently designed to brew the perfect cup in just minutes, it’s on sale for 40 per cent during Amazon Canada's early Cyber Monday deals. But hurry — the deal ends tonight at 11:59 p.m. PST!

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker, Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Brewer. Image via Amazon.

$60 $100 at Amazon

What is it?

This single serve coffee machine features a compact design that's ideal for small spaces. Since it only brews a single cup of coffee at a time, it's also a convenient option for brewing your own drinks at home or at the office.

The K-Mini brewer is simple to use — just add fresh water to the reservoir, pop in your favourite K-Cup pod, and press the brew button. Choose from any of the K-Cup compatible drinks that come in portable pods, like tea, coffee, or hot chocolate.

The Keurig K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker is available on sale in four colours: pink, blue, grey and red.

'Love this little machine!'

A best-seller on Amazon Canada, this miniature coffee machine is a mega hit among shoppers. The K-Mini brewer has earned a solid 4.5-star average rating, as well as more than 6,900 5-star reviews.

"Love this little machine!" raved one reviewer. Not only does it fit "in any small space," they went on to add that this compact coffee maker has an impressive design that makes it look like a "much more expensive machine."

Another reviewer noted that they were looking for a coffee maker for their camper van, and this one from Keurig "seemed to be the right size." They added that the machine is a "nice, small, compact" choice for small spaces.

Despite its small size, some reviewers have noted that this coffee maker isn't much faster than a full-size version. However, they have noted that this mini version is "more hygienic," especially since it only holds enough water for a single cup — meaning no excess water "sitting in it between uses."

Final verdict

On sale for 40 per cent off during Cyber Weekend 2022, now is the perfect time to add this mini coffee maker to your kitchen. However, some reviewers have mentioned that it brews quite slowly for a single serving — and of course, if you're looking to brew more than a single cup at a time, you'll want to pass on this one.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

