BLACK FRIDAY:

Amazon has 100s of early Black Friday deals right now — these are the best

From tech to home essentials, you don't have to wait until Friday to score these deals.

Amazon Black Friday KitchenAid sale: Save up to $55 on stand mixers and more

Take advantage of these early Black Friday deals on KitchenAid appliances.

Kate Mendonca
·Shopping & Lifestyle Editor
Updated
Save on KitchenAid stand mixers and more appliances with Amazon's Black Friday sale.
Save on KitchenAid stand mixers and more appliances with Amazon's Black Friday sale. (Photos via Amazon)

While this year's *official* Black Friday sale just around the corner, you can already find some major discounts on must-have items for your home on Amazon Canada.

One of the best deals you’ll find is on the classic KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, along with tons of other KitchenAid appliances on sale.

Save $55: KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

Amazon

KitchenAid Artisan Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

$330$385Save $55

Save big on KitchenAid mixers and more at Amazon Canada.

$330 at Amazon

In addition to Amazon, Canadian shoppers can score more Cyber Week discounts on kitchen essentials at these retailers:

Now, with all of that out of the way, there's only one thing left to do — shop!

The details

The KitchenAid Artisan Tilt-Head Stand Mixer is pretty much the holy grail of baking appliances, making it a worthy investment if you’re able to splurge right now.

These durable and timeless kitchen appliances do everything from whisking eggs and mixing batter to kneading dough, along with making pasta, grinding meats and peeling vegetables — so long as you’ve got the right attachments.

Boasting 10 different speeds and a large stainless steel mixing bowl, this stand mixer can mix dough for nine dozen cookies in a single batch. Its tilt-head design makes it easy to add ingredients, plus it comes with a flat beater, dough hook and whisk to tackle all of your recipes with ease.

What people are saying

Having earned a 4.6-star from thousands of Amazon shoppers, it’s safe to say that this mixer is fan-favourite. Reviewers have called this KitchenAid appliance the "Ferrari of mixers," since it's synonymous with luxury performance in the kitchen.

One shopper shared that this mixer has been "robust, reliable and necessary" — especially if you're someone who bakes at home often.

Others have said that it's both "easy to use" and "powerful," making quick work of even sticky dough and batter recipes.

Amazon

KitchenAid Artisan Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

$330$385Save $55

Save big on KitchenAid mixers and more at Amazon Canada.

$330 at Amazon

Ideal for chefs or as a gift for newlyweds, the KitchenAid Artisan Tilt-Head Stand Mixer holds up to years of use.

"Best gift I have gotten in a long time!" raved one reviewer.

Like most stand mixers, this KitchenAid can be quite noisy when in use, which is why some Amazon customers have docked stars off their reviews. It is also quite large, as some shoppers have found it to be "too large" for their kitchen counter.

Verdict

Those who bake frequently and are looking to invest in a high quality mixer should take notice of this KitchenAid deal. With $95 off the regular price, now is a great time to snap it up on sale while you still can. However, if you do have a smaller kitchen, you may want to pass on this large and sometimes noisy stand mixer.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

