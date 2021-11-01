Amazon's early Black Friday deals include up to 33% off on smart TVs: Shop LG, Sony, Samsung on sale

Looking for more of the best deals, sales and product recommendations? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

It may only be the beginning of November, but this year Amazon is kicking off their Black Friday deals early.

Throughout November, shoppers can take advantage of huge savings on a range of home, tech, fashion and beauty products included in the site's early Black Friday deals — and avoid the rush come come Nov. 26.

Among Amazon's many early deals that are already on, right now you can save big on a huge selection of TVs from top brands like LG, Samsung and Sony. Prices are slashed up to 33 per cent, making now the ideal time to update your home entertainment setup or shop for the perfect holiday gift.

If you're looking to save on a TV, you'll want to act quickly — many of the models included in today's sale are already selling out, or have just a few items left in stock. Scroll through to shop some of the best TV deals that are on now.

Turn your TV into a work of art with just the touch of a button thanks to the innovative design on this Samsung model.

Built-in Google TV lets you keep track of all your go-to streaming services in one convenient app, which high quality audio and visuals bring the cinematic experience home.

Save $200 on this 50" LG TV that features 4K NanoCell Display for lifelike picture no matter what you're watching.

This smart TV is ideal for those who play video games thanks to Real Game Enhancer technology, which helps prevent tearing and stuttering, giving you smooth visuals.

Save $50 on this 55" TV and immerse yourself in the picture with one billion shades of colour found with Dynamic Crystal Colour technology.

This TV is designed with an art-inspired, bezel-less design for an ultra thin look thin with no gap from screen to wall.

Advanced Quantum Matrix Technology allows for ultra-fine light control, allowing you to see great detail in both dark and bright areas.

