Snag this RFID-blocking wallet on sale on Amazon for 53% off — but hurry!

When it comes to staying safe on vacation, keeping your personal information protected is one of the best ways to avoid sticky situations. Items like your passport and credit cards are especially important when travelling abroad, and luckily there are extra steps you can take for an added dose of security.

In case you're looking to invest in the technology ahead of your next vacation, Amazon Canada's latest Lightning Deal on RFID wallets is not to be missed.

On until 6:40 p.m. EST (3:40 p.m. PST), shoppers can save up to 53 per cent on the Bostanten Women's RFID Blocking Wallet. Normally retailing for $70, several of the wallet's many colours are included in this limited-time deal.

What is RFID-blocking technology?

Radio-frequency identification (RFID)-blocking wallets can help to keep your accounts safe from getting hacked, and block risky RFID signals from stealing your credit card details, driver's license information and any other card in your wallet that has an embedded RFID chip.

Although experts suggest that RFID theft is rare, it never hurts to be cautious.

The details

This compact folding wallet is the perfect place to store all your everyday essentials, from cards to cash and change. It features nine credit card slots and one ID window, plus a coin zipper pocket, two full-length compartments to put money, and a removable card sleeve with a card slot and ID window for added convenience.

Certain colours of this wallet are made using genuine leather while others are made from vegan leather, and is laced with RFID-blocking material to keep your cards secure.

What people are saying

With a solid 4.4-star rating from more than 7,000 Amazon reviews, the Bostanten wallet is a top choice among Amazon shoppers who are looking to protect their cards and documents. Shoppers have said that it "feels like a higher priced wallet," making it "well worth the money" — especially at its current sale price.

"Finally, a wallet that I actually love," shared one reviewer. They praised this wallet for being "so well made" with plenty of room for "my credit cards or my cash."

Others have shared that it features enough space for all necessary cards and cash, but is "way less bulky and heavy" than other wallets with a similar capacity.

Reviewers have noted that the leather is "quite stiff" at first, which can make it a challenge to comfortably fit your cards and change. However, if you do opt for the natural leather, you can expect the wallet to wear in over time and become softer with wear.

The verdict

Ringing in on sale starting at $33, the Bostanten Women's RFID Blocking Wallet is an affordable and effective way to keep your cards safe while travelling or at home. Shoppers have been impressed by its practical design and value for money, although it is important to note that there are two materials when shopping: vegan or natural leather.

Since this Lightning Deal won't stick around, we suggest grabbing one of these wallets on sale while you still can!

