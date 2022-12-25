'Amazon's Choice' TV on sale for just $158 for Boxing Day — yes, seriously!

For a limited time, shoppers can take home a 32-inch Hisense smart TV for just $158 — yes, seriously! (photo via Amazon)

Boxing Day is still three days away — but you can already score Boxing Week-worthy deals at Amazon Canada.

For a limited time, shoppers can take home a 32-inch Hisense smart TV for just $158 — yes, seriously! Dubbed a "very good budget TV" by reviewers, the "Amazon's Choice" device has racked up more than 800 five-star reviews from shoppers. To shop the deal and even more early Boxing Day TV deals from Amazon, scroll below.

The details

This Hisense TV uses the VIDAA operating system, the exclusive OS for Hisense Smart TVs. Originally designed in Canada, it’s fully optimized for the best images and pictures, plus a Game Mode that lets you experience pure realism and stay ahead of the game with minimal input lag time.

Like other smart TVs, this one allows you access to some of your favourite apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and more. It also features built-in Alexa assistant and a convenient voice controlled remote that puts you in charge of all your entertainment.

4.3 stars | 1,200 reviews

Backed by a 4.3-star rating from more than 1,200 customer reviews, Amazon shoppers are impressed by this affordable TV's value for money and picture quality.

The "speaker and picture [quality] are amazing," reads one review, while another reviewer found that this tv was great for "basic" TV and movie watching and video games.

One reviewer called the Hisense "a very good budget TV" that was able to connect to Wifi, Netflix and Amazon without issues. They went on to add that the sound feels "powerful" and makes for a top viewing experience.

Some reviewers have noted that the TV's operating system doesn't allow for much customization, which may be an issue if you're looking for more than just your basic streaming services. However, if you do plan on mostly watching Netflix, Youtube, and live TV, then reviewers have said that this TV is a solid choice.

Verdict

On sale for just $158, the Hisense 32" Smart Full Array HD VIDAA TV is a great choice if you're looking not looking to spend a ton of money on a new TV. It may not have all the bells and whistles of higher-end models, but it covers most of the basics.

If you're after a TV with all the latest tech, scroll below to shop more Boxing Day TV deals from Amazon Canada — all under $1,000.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

