Amazon Boxing Day sale: Save big on Apple, KitchenAid, Yeti, Dyson and more — 75+ best deals to shop now

It's Dec. 26 — here are all the best Amazon Canada Boxing Day sales you definitely don't want to miss.

Folks, it's officially Dec. 26, which means Amazon Canada's Boxing Day sale is on now! Given that it's Amazon's last big sale of 2024, they've dropped some deals that seem almost too good to be true. Right now you can save big on brand names like Apple, KitchenAid, Yeti, Dyson and so much more.

The retailer has deals on until Dec. 27, but we spotted some truly epic finds you won't want to miss out on today. If you didn't get that Christmas gift you were hoping to find under the tree, it'd be an excellent time to treat yourself!

Quick shop: Best Amazon Boxing Day deals

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker $60 $110 Save $50 See at Amazon

Acer Aspire Laptop $400 $600 Save $200 See at Amazon

Dyson V7 Advanced Cordless Vacuum $300 $500 Save $200 See at Amazon

TCL 55-Inch Class S4 4K LED Smart TV $360 $500 Save $140 See at Amazon

Oral-B Pro Limited Electric Toothbrush $60 $120 Save $60 See at Amazon

Amazon Kindle Scribe (64 GB) $385 $510 Save $125 See at Amazon

DEWALT 20V MAX* Charger $199 $239 Save $40 See at Amazon

Blink Video Doorbell $39 $65 Save $26 See at Amazon

Google Fitbit Inspire 3 Health and Fitness Tracker $100 $130 Save $30 See at Amazon

Lefant Robot Vacuum $136 $280 Save $144 See at Amazon

Even if you're not a Prime member, you can still get in on the shopping event as most of the deals are open to everyone. That being said, being a member has some excellent perks, such as faster shipping and exclusive sales. Interested? You can sign up for a Prime membership here.

To help you make the most out of this year's Boxing Day sales, Yahoo Canada's team of shopping experts have highlighted some of the best — and steepest — Boxing Day deals on Amazon Canada. Just scroll onwards to see our picks.

Shop all Amazon Boxing Day deals here — and click here for all the latest on Boxing Day 2024 deals in Canada.

Amazon Boxing Day Apple deals

Amazon Boxing Day KitchenAid deals

Amazon Boxing Day Ninja deals

Amazon Boxing Day Yeti deals

Amazon Boxing Day Dyson deals

Keep scrolling for the year's best tech, kitchen, home & living and personal care deals this Boxing Day.

Amazon Boxing Day tech deals

These are the best of the best deals on electronics, according to editors:

Amazon Boxing Day kitchen deals

These are the best of the best deals on kitchen essentials, according to editors:

Amazon Boxing Day home & living deals

These are the best of the best deals on home essentials, according to editors:

Amazon Boxing Day beauty & personal care deals

These are the best of the best deals on beauty and personal care essentials, according to editors:

Amazon Boxing Day deals: Everything else you need

From coffee beans to collagen powder, you won't want to miss these Amazon Boxing Day deals.

When is Boxing Day 2024?

Boxing Day is today, Dec. 26, 2024. To check out the best Boxing Day 2024 sales in Canada, click here.

