Nespresso's 'best coffee and espresso machine' is 42% off right now at Amazon Canada

Save $111 on the Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville.

Dreaming of your favourite coffee shop latte but not the effort (or money) it takes to get it? If so, then it might be time to upgrade your at-home set up.

For those looking to overhaul a tired old coffeemaker, you can save big on one of Nespresso's most popular coffee makers with Amazon Canada’s latest sale.

What to know at a glance:

Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville is on sale for $150 right now — that's 42 per cent off

One-touch start button begins brewing in seconds

Works with recyclable Nespesso Vertuo coffee and espresso capsules

Brews your choice of four coffee and espresso sizes , ranging from 40 mL to 230 mL

Shoppers are big fans of the "easy to use" machine, but find that the pods are "more expensive" than other at-home brewing systems

Since bringing the entire cafe experience home is an easy way to cut down on waste from disposable coffee cups as well as minimize the cost of takeout, investing in your own coffee machine is a great way to save and simplify your morning routine.

Recyclable capsules can be returned to Nespresso, making this machine an eco-friendly and cost-effective way to start your morning. The Vertuo is an ideal choice for those with minimal kitchen counter space, measuring 8.3 inches in width.

What people are saying

Coffee lovers agree that this Nespresso machine is a worthwhile investment thanks to its quick and convenient brewing. It's earned an impressive 4.6-star rating, with shoppers raving that they are "never going back" to other coffee makers.

"Honestly the best coffee and espresso machine," praised one reviewer.

"Delicious hot coffee and so easy to use," added another.

Shoppers have said that this machine offers "terrific value for the money" — especially if you can score it on sale. It's also been called a "must buy if you're a coffee lover."

Despite its many positive reviews, some shoppers say that while the Nespresso delivers "amazing coffee," the cost of the pods can be prohibitive if you don't order directly from Nespresso.

One shopper found that the prices can be "double the cost," so be sure to do a price comparison before adding your favourite pods to cart.

The verdict



Ringing in at $150, the Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville has been called "incredible" by shoppers, thanks to its slim design and "amazing coffee." However, some reviewers note the price of Nespresso pods can get expensive depending on where you buy — something to keep in mind if you're an avid coffee drinker.

You can also shop two other Nespresso models on sale, but shop them while you can as this deal is likely to sell out quickly!

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

