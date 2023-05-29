Amazon TV deal: These TCL smart TVs start at just $170 at Amazon Canada

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Prices start at just $170 for an affordable TCL smart Android TV.

TCL 32" Class 3-Series HD LED Smart Android TV. Images via Amazon.

With just a few weeks left until Father's Day 2023, now's the time to start planning ahead in order to find the perfect Father's Day gift.

Amazon Canada is a go-to destination if you're planning to surprise dad with some new tech, with everything from cellphones and laptops to TVs and the latest in smart home technology available.

To upgrade his entertainment setup on a budget, don't miss Amazon's deals on smart TVs, which start at just $170 right now.

With a compact 32-inch design, this TCL Android TV is the perfect size for bedrooms, offices and guest rooms. The smart TV comes with all of the features you've come to know and expect, including built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast, while ringing in at just $170.

With a full 720p high-definition resolution and LED screen, this smart TV provides access to all your favourite streaming apps, including Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime and YouTube, in addition to connecting to your cable box, gaming console and other devices.

With built-in Google Assistant, this TV is always on and ready to help simplify your daily routing. From controlling your home's smart-enabled devices to answering questions and setting calendar reminders, it does it all.

What shoppers are saying

⭐: Amazon shoppers give this TV a 4.4-star average rating

💲: The TV has earned top marks for its smart features and value for price

📺: Reviewers say it delivers "excellent" picture quality

One shopper raved that this TV was "exactly what I wanted in a small smart TV," adding that you "cannot beat what you get for the price."

Another added that they had "no complaints" about this affordable TCL TV, which works well "for the kids, the shop [and even] bringing outside."

However, while some shoppers found that this TV may not have the "best audio," others say it does "bring value."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

