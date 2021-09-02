These 'fantastic' headphones have thousands of 5-star reviews — and they're on sale

Looking for more of the best deals, sales and product recommendations? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

Save 25% on the Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Bluetooth Headphones. Image via Amazon.

If you're hading back to the classroom or back to the office, then you'll know how important it is to have a pair of trusty headphones to help keep you focused.

Depending on your budget you can easily spend hundreds of dollars on high-end versions, but if you're looking to stick to a budget there are also many inexpensive alternatives on the market.

One pair of affordable headphones that are popular on Amazon are the Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Bluetooth Headphones, which are on sale right now for $60.

Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Bluetooth Headphones. Image via Amazon.

$60 $80 at Amazon

The details

These top-rated headphones are a pair to consider if you're on the hunt for noise-cancelling headphones that don't break the bank. Designed to cancel out up to 90 per cent of low and mid-frequency noises like traffic and airplane engines, they’re a good choice if you commute or travel — or if you just need to focus during work.

These headphones offer up to 40 hours of non-stop playtime in wireless active noise cancellation mode, and up to 60 hours in standard music mode for even more listening time. Their wireless Bluetooth construction also lets you go completely cordless.

For added comfort, these headphones feature ear cups made from ultra soft memory foam with an adjustable rotating design.

Click here to sign up for Yahoo Canada's lifestyle newsletter.

What shoppers are saying

With a 4.3-star rating from more than 3,000 customer reviews, these headphones have earned top marks for their battery life and sound quality.

One reviewer noted that due to their low price point, they didn't expect these headphones "would be that great," but went on to say that they were pleasantly surprised by their "fantastic" performance. "Great noise cancelling and sound," they added.

Another reviewer also praised the noise-cancelling ability of these headphones, noting that even on the subway they did not her the train "almost at all."

Story continues

However, some reviewers have shared that the microphone on these headphones is less than ideal, so if you’re planning to use these for video calls and conferences, you may be better off with a different model.

This version has been called "great for listening" but left others with a slightly altered sound that left speakers sounding muffled.

Verdict

At their sale price of $60, the Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Bluetooth Headphones are a solid choice if you're looking for an affordable option for listening to your favourite audiobooks, podcasts and music. They're also an ideal choice if you're often in noisy environments and are looking to block out some of the sound — but if you plan to use them for audio or video calls, you may want to pass on this model.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.