FALL FASHION:

Nordstrom shoppers are obsessed with this $59 reversible tote for fall

Aside from investing in some new cable knits and duster coats for fall, one accessory that deserves an upgrade is your handbag.

These 'fantastic' headphones have thousands of 5-star reviews — and they're on sale

Kate Mendonca
·Shopping Editor
·2 min read

Looking for more of the best deals, sales and product recommendations? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter! 

Save 25% on the Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Bluetooth Headphones. Image via Amazon.
Save 25% on the Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Bluetooth Headphones. Image via Amazon.

If you're hading back to the classroom or back to the office, then you'll know how important it is to have a pair of trusty headphones to help keep you focused. 

Depending on your budget you can easily spend hundreds of dollars on high-end versions, but if you're looking to stick to a budget there are also many inexpensive alternatives on the market. 

One pair of affordable headphones that are popular on Amazon are the Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Bluetooth Headphones, which are on sale right now for $60. 

Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Bluetooth Headphones

Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Bluetooth Headphones. Image via Amazon.
Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Bluetooth Headphones. Image via Amazon.

$60 $80 at Amazon

The details

These top-rated headphones are a pair to consider if you're on the hunt for noise-cancelling headphones that don't break the bank. Designed to cancel out up to 90 per cent of low and mid-frequency noises like traffic and airplane engines, they’re a good choice if you commute or travel — or if you just need to focus during work. 

These headphones offer up to 40 hours of non-stop playtime in wireless active noise cancellation mode, and up to 60 hours in standard music mode for even more listening time. Their wireless Bluetooth construction also lets you go completely cordless.

For added comfort, these headphones feature ear cups made from ultra soft memory foam with an adjustable rotating design.

Click here to sign up for Yahoo Canada&#39;s lifestyle newsletter.
Click here to sign up for Yahoo Canada's lifestyle newsletter.

What shoppers are saying

With a 4.3-star rating from more than 3,000 customer reviews, these headphones have earned top marks for their battery life and sound quality.

One reviewer noted that due to their low price point, they didn't expect these headphones "would be that great," but went on to say that they were pleasantly surprised by their "fantastic" performance. "Great noise cancelling and sound," they added.

Another reviewer also praised the noise-cancelling ability of these headphones, noting that even on the subway they did not her the train "almost at all." 

However, some reviewers have shared that the microphone on these headphones is less than ideal, so if you’re planning to use these for video calls and conferences, you may be better off with a different model.

This version has been called "great for listening" but left others with a slightly altered sound that left speakers sounding muffled. 

Verdict

At their sale price of $60, the Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Bluetooth Headphones are a solid choice if you're looking for an affordable option for listening to your favourite audiobooks, podcasts and music. They're also an ideal choice if you're often in noisy environments and are looking to block out some of the sound — but if you plan to use them for audio or video calls, you may want to pass on this model.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • We Regret To Inform You That Regé-Jean Just Made a Public Appearance With His Girlfriend

    I know, it burns.

  • The Costco Deli Just Brought Back This Comfort Meal

    The Costco deli has a large assortment of take-home meals that require limited preparation before serving, and it looks like there's another one to add to the list, and it's arrived just in time for cool autumn nights when a craving for comfort food hits.Like the others, the Costco deli's Chicken Pot Pie is huge—over 5 pounds huge. At $3.99 a pound each one comes out to be around $20, and since this savory pie can feed many people, it's a pretty good deal that doesn't involve any slicing, dicing

  • Disney Has an Iridescent ‘Hocus Pocus’ Mug That's Complete With a Broomstick Spoon for Witchy Sipping

    Get yours before they sell out!

  • The #1 Best Diet for a Toned Body, Says Dietitian

    Ask a random sampling of folks whether they'd like to get a leaner body, and we'd bet most would say yes. Having lean, toned muscles is not only a desirable look, it also comes with benefits like increased strength, better bone density, and faster metabolism.You may assume that toning up your muscles, Olympian-style, involves dietary gymnastics like following a pre-set meal plan to the letter or loading up on expensive shakes. But the truth is, to get a body that's a lean, mean muscle machine, y

  • Camila Cabello Paired Her Tutu with a T-Shirt at the Cinderella Premiere

    A practical princess.

  • Just Wait 'Til You See the Bottom Half of Gabrielle Union's Dress

    Now this is a bold look. 😮

  • Early Labour Day deals in Canada: 30+ of the best home, fashion, beauty, tech deals on now

    Get a head start on your long weekend shopping.

  • Madrid’s Most Iconic Hotel Finally Reopens

    How Mandarin Oriental saved the Ritz from ruin and reinvented Old World luxury for a new generation of travelers.

  • Kendall Jenner Wore a Completely Sheer Corset-Like Top to Dinner

    The casual version of the naked dress.

  • One Major Side Effect of Eating Avocado Toast, Says Dietitian

    Whether it's a staple in your breakfast routine or your favorite on-the-go lunch, avocado toast is a tasty—and trendy—meal. Loaded with complex carbs, healthy fat, and protein, this easy-to-prepare meal is a great way to stay satisfied for hours at a time.However, there's one surprising side effect of eating avocado toast that you might not realize you're getting, according to experts. Eating avocado toast could be the first step toward making your heart healthier—if you're using the right kind

  • Early Signs You Have a Delta Infection

    Reports of rising caseloads and travel restrictions, reminders to mask up—the COVID-19 pandemic may seem frustratingly like more of the same. But the face of COVID is changing. Not only is the Delta variant much more contagious, it also seems to be producing slightly different initial symptoms. Those are important to know, even if you've been vaccinated, because the virus can produce breakthrough infections. If you experience any of these symptoms, get a COVID test and call your doctor for advic

  • Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum Are Reportedly "Inseparable"

    The rumored new couple might actually be the real deal.

  • 5 "Very Disturbing" Delta Symptoms, Say Experts

    We've become used to headlines about COVID-19 dominating the daily news. Vaccines have proven very effective in reducing the virus's ability to hospitalize or kill. But that doesn't mean the pandemic is no longer serious. Experts are still learning about COVID symptoms, particularly those that can lead to long-term effects. These are Delta symptoms some officials have frankly called disturbing. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Sig

  • Going somewhere? Snag this 3-piece expandable luggage set for almost 60% off, but only for today

    Save on these tech must-haves for school and work.

  • 7 Mistakes You're Making During Delta Outbreak

    The Delta variant of COVID-19 has changed the equation of the pandemic. While some best practices for prevention still apply, it might be time to adjust others. These are seven mistakes you might be making during the Delta outbreak, according to experts. Read on to find out more—and don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It. 1 Being Unvaccinated The evidence is clear: The best way to avoid becoming seriously ill with COVID-19, or dying from it, is to get vaccinat

  • The Secret Drinking Trick to Reduce Inflammation, Says Expert

    You do a lot of things to protect yourself from injury and infections. You take the right precautions, you watch out for dangerous situations, and lately, you've been wearing masks as well to help stave off infections. The body has its way of protecting itself as well, and that's through inflammation. This process causes the body to send more white blood cells to an area to help it fight off any potential injury or infection."Inflammation is your immune system's natural response to protect your

  • Tour Babeth Fribourg's Moroccan-Inspired Townhouse in Manhattan

    Drawing from her heritage, her travels, and her passions, Fribourg carved out a singular home on the Upper East Side.

  • Kanye West Suggested He Cheated on Kim Kardashian in New Song "Hurricane"

    The infidelity seemingly occurred after welcoming their first two children together.

  • 9 Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Mayo Clinic

    A new study just came out confirming what too many suffering Americans already knew: A COVID-19 infection, even a mild one, can at times result in debilitating symptoms that can last longer than a year—potentially a lifetime. It's called Long COVID, or Post-COVID Syndrom (PCS) or post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 (PASC). And it can happen to up to 30% of those who get COVID. "Quite honestly, anybody can develop it," says Dr. Billie Schultz, a Mayo Clinic physical medicine and rehabilitation expe

  • Shape of who? Ed Sheeran loses himself in Elton John’s jacket

    Shape of who? Ed Sheeran loses himself in Elton John’s jacketAt the GQ Awards, the singer/songwriter went big and bold in a Versace number but it didn’t feel like him Ed Sheeran at the GQ Men of the Year Awards this week. Photograph: Rex/Shutterstock