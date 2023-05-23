This antivirus software provides 'peace of mind' — and it's 73% off on Amazon

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Protect your devices against malware, viruses and more.

Save up to 73% on Norton antivirus software at Amazon Canada. (Getty Images)

As we all spend more time online, it's more important than ever to make sure that you're protecting yourself and your valuable personal information.

Antivirus software is a helpful way to protect your devices against malware, viruses and more — and right now two popular picks are on major sale at Amazon Canada.

Shoppers can save up to 73 per cent on Norton digital antivirus software during this limited-time sale.

Save 73%: Norton 360 2023 Antivirus software

What is antivirus software?

Antivirus software is designed to prevent viruses from infiltrating your devices by scanning and removing known malware, protecting against malicious websites, and monitoring the behaviour of programs on your computer in order to flag potential threats.

According to the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security, some of the most common types of security issues include:

Ransomware : A type of malware that denies your access to data or systems until a sum of money is paid.

Spyware : Infected software that accesses your devices and steals sensitive information.

Viruses : Computer programs that spread, usually without you knowing, by making copies of itself.

Wiper: The hard drive, data and programs of the computer infected are wiped, overwritten, or deleted.

Keystroke logger (Keylogger) : Software designed to capture your keystrokes and steal typed information, such as passwords.

Worm: A malicious program that executes independently and self-replicates, usually through network connections, to cause damage.

What it includes

This Norton antivirus deal offers protection for up to three PCs, Macs, iOS or Android devices for an entire year. Setup takes just minutes once you create an online account and won't slow down your devices once installed.

In addition to protecting your device against online threats, this antivirus package also includes access to 25GB online cloud-based backup and a secure password manager. With it, you can easily create, store and manage your passwords, credit card information and other credentials safely and securely.

What people are saying

According to Amazon reviewers, the Norton 360 2023 Antivirus software is "very easy to install" and offers "great anti virus protection."

It's "the best thing for your computer and cell phone protection," shared one reviewer.

Another shared that it provides "peace of mind and the price is reasonable."

However, reviewers caution that you'll want to "always repurchase here vs. auto renew," which can be a pricey investment when purchased directly from Norton. Once installed, just make sure to turn off the auto renew feature to avoid being charged after the first year of service.

For anyone who wants to add some additional security to your tech devices, this Norton antivirus deal is a great way to protect yourself your online. And if you'd rather save a few extra dollars and stick with protecting a single device, you can also shop Norton AntiVirus Plus on sale for just $15.

