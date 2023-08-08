This 'satisfying' foot mask is a whopping 52% off at Amazon Canada

Hurry, this foot peeling mask is 52% off at Amazon Canada. Images via Plantifique.

While many skincare brands make big claims when it comes to their results, it isn't often that you find products that truly live up to the hype. According to Amazon Canada shoppers though, Plantifique's ultra-popular Foot Peel Mask is actually worthwhile, and it's on sale.

While there are several different scents to choose from, right now you'll score the best deal on the Avocado foot mask. At 52 per cent off, now is the perfect time to stock up on this shopper-approved foot mask.

How does it work?

For anyone looking to get rid of tough, callused skin on their feet, this Plantifique foot mask could be the way to go. Using lactic acid, salicylic acid and plant extracts, the mask helps deeply exfoliate dead skin to reveal smoother feet in 14 days. They are available in a range of additional scents, including peach, jasmine and strawberry.

To begin the process, you start by soaking your feet in water to prep them for exfoliation. Next, you apply the masks (essentially, plastic booties filled with exfoliating serum) and relax for 60 to 90 minutes. Within five to seven days, the thick skin from your feet will begin peeling, revealing soft, smooth skin.

'Super satisfying'

If 19,000+ five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers aren't enough to sway you, a quick look through the photos that accompany these reviews just might. Be warned though — some reviewers held nothing back when it comes to discussing these foot peeling masks.

One reviewer found that the process is "wonderfully disgusting," resulting in "sheets of skin" peeling from their feet. "You should know what you’re getting yourself into" before using them, they added.

"It’s nasty but super satisfying," shared another.

However, shoppers say that while the peeling process "looked painful," it "didn't hurt at all."

According to reviews, these foot masks are an "effective treatment" if you suffer from "dry, cracked and thick callused feet." However, if you're looking for a quick fix for your feet, this isn't the product for you.

Reviewers note that this process "requires patience... and weeks to see results." If you have a special event coming up, you'll need to plan ahead to make sure that you leave ample time for the shedding to take place before stepping out.

Some also warn that this formula caused skin reactions, so you'll want to perform a patch test before use to make sure that this mask won't irritate your skin.

Verdict

If you have the time to commit to a unique skincare routine for a couple of weeks, the Plantifique Foot Peel Mask could be the perfect way to achieve smoother feet this spring.

Shoppers agree that the masks are "well worth it" and reveal "baby soft feet" in just a couple of weeks. Just know that you'll have to deal with peeling, shedding skin that might affect your lifestyle as it reveals the new skin.

