Amazon shoppers say this $19 grill kit is a 'must-have for BBQ lovers'

Add the 9 PCS BBQ Grill Kit Tools Set to your grilling must-haves.

Spring has arrived, which means that grilling season has too. If you're looking to take your BBQ game to the next level, one Amazon Canada grill kit comes with everything you need to cook to perfection this season.

The Toptry 9 PCS BBQ Griddle Accessories Tools Set is a one-stop shop for grilling tools — and it's winning over shoppers too.

This grill set has topped Amazon's list of trending Movers & Shakers products, with sales spiking more than 5,000 per cent this week.

Toptry 9 PCS BBQ Griddle Accessories Tools Set. Image via Amazon.

$19 $23 at Amazon

The details

This nine-piece kit includes a range of tools and utensils, plus a handy storage case to keep everything neat and organized.

The tools are made from stainless steel which is rust-resistant.

What does the BBQ kit include?

Barbecue spatula

Barbecue brush

Grill tongs

Grill fork

Knife

4x metal skewers

Storage bag

'A must have for BBQ lovers'

This popular grill kit has been winning over Amazon shoppers, and has racked up a 4.3-star rating from hundreds of reviews. Reviewers say that this kit has "everything you need to BBQ," making it a "must have for BBQ lovers."

Given that these grilling tools can be pricey investments on their own, shoppers also note that this grill kit offers a "good set for the price."

BBQ Griddle Accessories Tools Set. Image via Amazon.

$19 $23 at Amazon

Some reviewers shared that they had purchased this kit as a gift, and others purchased it for summer getaways, as the convenient carrying case makes it "perfect for camping."

Despite the positive reviews, some shoppers did find the kit to be on the "smaller" side. While that may work well if you're on the hunt for a portable tool set, you may want to invest in something sturdier if you often grill larger cuts of meat.

Verdict

At just $19 for nine pieces, this grill kit certainly offers great value for money. Many shoppers have been impressed. by the "well made" tools in this set, even though some may find them to be a little small for all uses. With spring in full swing, there's no better time to add this grill kit to your collection.

