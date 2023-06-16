Best Amazon Canada deals on Friday: Up to 70% off vacuums, earbuds, swim and more
Save big on these top Amazon Canada sales and deals.
When it comes to online shopping, it's tough to beat the selection and prices at Amazon Canada. The retailer already has tons of early Prime Day deals, with sale finds on everything from kitchen appliances to household essentials.
Bissell Featherweight Stick Vacuum$37$45Save $8
CRAFTSMAN Electric Lawn Mower, 20-Inch$199$299Save $100
Sgraurora Wireless Earbuds$30$100Save $70
YNIQUE One Piece Swimsuit$17$53Save $36
Although dates for this year's sale have yet to be announced, you can gear up for Amazon's biggest sale of the year by becoming a Prime member and keeping an eye on your favourite products.
Just in case you don't have time to scroll through hundreds of sale pages, we gathered today's best deals on your behalf. Shop them below!
Bissell Featherweight Stick Vacuum
This compact stick vacuum is on sale for just $36 — really!
Weighing in at less than four pounds, this affordable vacuum makes tackling messes and dirty floors a breeze. Not only does it offer the cleaning power of a stick vacuum, but it also has a convertible design that works as a hand vacuum for cleaning counters, furniture and upholstery.
Shoppers rave that this vacuum is "simple, compact and powerful" with "excellent" suction. It's also "good for small apartment living," as the compact size makes it easy to store.
Boscia Skin Nutrition Firming Body Serum
Save 40% on this firming body serum right now at Amazon Canada.
This anti-aging body serum helps replenish firmness, elasticity and moisture balance for silky-soft skin all over. It has a fresh, citrusy scent that's ideal for summer months, and includes ingredients like niacinamide for skin brightening effects, and Tetrapeptide-3 to stimulate collagen production.
CRAFTSMAN Electric Lawn Mower, 20-Inch
Save $100 on this corded lawn mower, just in time for summer.
In case you're in the market for a new lawn mower, the Craftsman electric mower may be worth investing in. It features a 13 amp motor and a 3-in-1 design that provides multiple options for grass clippings from rear bagging, side discharge and mulching.
It's "very worthwhile [in] value for money," say shoppers.
Sgraurora Wireless Earbuds
Save 70% on these bluetooth earbuds.
These earbuds are now just $30, making them a steal of a deal at 70 per cent off. They offer up to 40 hours of listening time, along with a water-resistant design that lets you wear them outdoors or at the gym without worry.
YNIQUE One Piece Swimsuit
Save 47% on this dark spot corrector cream.
Snag this one-piece swimsuit on major sale right now at Amazon Canada. It's available in five colours (orange, red, black, blue and burgundy), and has a flattering design with ruched panels through the midsection. According to reviewers, this swimsuit offers "great butt coverage" and is "not see through at all."
Shop even more Amazon Canada deals
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.