Best Amazon Canada deals to shop on Tuesday: TVs, lawn mowers & more

Save on summer essentials like tools and lawn care with Amazon Canada's latest daily deals.

Kate Mendonca
·2 min read
When it comes to online shopping, it's tough to beat the selection and prices at Amazon Canada. The retailer has thousands of daily sales and deals, with sale finds on everything from kitchen appliances to household essentials. But just in case you don't have time to scroll through hundreds of sale pages, we gathered today's best deals on your behalf.

Among today's best Amazon's deals, shoppers will find major discounts on summer essentials like lawn mowers, tools and more. Curious about today's deals? Scroll through to shop the best ones.

Amazon

Sun Joe MJ401E Mow Joe 14-Inch 12 Amp Electric Lawn Mower

$100$130Save $30

Shop this electric lawn mower on sale for just $100.

$100 at Amazon

Right now, shoppers can score this Sun Joe electric lawn mower on sale for $100. Its powerful 12-amp motor cuts a 14-Inch wide path, with three height settings to choose from.

The lawn mower has earned more than 5,000 customer reviews, with shoppers praising that it "does an excellent job," and even "goes over the lawn bumps with ease."

Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 43" Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV

$490$600Save $110

Save 18% on the all-new Amazon Fire TV 43" Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV.

$490 at Amazon

For anyone looking to curl up on the couch this summer, this QLED smart TV is a must-have for your entertainment setup. Stream over 500,000 titles when you connect to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and more, and enjoy crystal-clear picture for all your favourites series and movies.

Amazon

Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine by DeLonghi

$149$279Save $130

Save 47% on the Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine by DeLonghi. 

$149 at Amazon

For those looking to overhaul a tired old coffeemaker, you can save big on one of Nespresso's most popular coffee machines. According to reviewers, it delivers "great coffee at the push of a button" with your choice of Nespresso pods.

Amazon

GLAMBURG Ultra Soft 8-Piece Towel Set

$30$70Save $40

Right now, save 57% on this eight-piece towel set. 

$30 at Amazon

You can never have too many linens on hand, and this set of eight cotton towels is perfect for guests or just replacing tired old towels. This set has racked up more than 30,000 reviews from Amazon customers who rave that they "would highly recommend" these towels.

Amazon

Bosch GSA18V-083B 18 V Compact Reciprocating Saw Bare Tool

$120$165Save $45

Save 27% on the Bosch GSA18V-083B 18 V Compact Reciprocating Saw Bare Tool.

$120 at Amazon

The Bosch GSA18V-083B 18-Volt Reciprocating Saw is built to easily move through difficult tasks in tight spaces where other reciprocating saws can't fit. The tool's light weight is ideal for continuous cutting in over-the-head applications.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

