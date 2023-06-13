Best Amazon Canada deals to shop on Tuesday: TVs, lawn mowers & more
Save on summer essentials like tools and lawn care with Amazon Canada's latest daily deals.
When it comes to online shopping, it's tough to beat the selection and prices at Amazon Canada. The retailer has thousands of daily sales and deals, with sale finds on everything from kitchen appliances to household essentials. But just in case you don't have time to scroll through hundreds of sale pages, we gathered today's best deals on your behalf.
Sun Joe MJ401E Mow Joe 14-Inch 12 Amp Electric Lawn Mower$100 $130Save $30
Amazon Fire TV 43" Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV$490 $600Save $110
Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine by DeLonghi$149 $279Save $130
GLAMBURG Ultra Soft 8-Piece Towel Set$30 $70Save $40
Bosch GSA18V-083B 18 V Compact Reciprocating Saw Bare Tool$120 $165Save $45
eufy Security E130 Smart Lock Touch$155 $220Save $65
Sgraurora Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth Earphones$17 $100Save $83
Charge 5 Advanced Fitness & Health Tracker$150 $200Save $50
Makita 18v Lxt Cordless 6-1/2" Circular Saw Kit$317 $418Save $101
Signature Design by Ashley - Sundown Treasure Outdoor Adirondack Chair$198 $343Save $145
Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen)$250 $330Save $80
Wise Owl Accessories Small Triple Zip Real Leather Women's Crossbody$37 $56Save $19
Tourmaline Ceramic Hair Straightener$30 $60Save $30
Telena Fanny Pack$16 $20Save $4
AIRTOK Air Purifier$84 $110Save $26
Among today's best Amazon's deals, shoppers will find major discounts on summer essentials like lawn mowers, tools and more. Curious about today's deals? Scroll through to shop the best ones.
Sun Joe MJ401E Mow Joe 14-Inch 12 Amp Electric Lawn Mower
Shop this electric lawn mower on sale for just $100.
Right now, shoppers can score this Sun Joe electric lawn mower on sale for $100. Its powerful 12-amp motor cuts a 14-Inch wide path, with three height settings to choose from.
The lawn mower has earned more than 5,000 customer reviews, with shoppers praising that it "does an excellent job," and even "goes over the lawn bumps with ease."
Amazon Fire TV 43" Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV
Save 18% on the all-new Amazon Fire TV 43" Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV.
For anyone looking to curl up on the couch this summer, this QLED smart TV is a must-have for your entertainment setup. Stream over 500,000 titles when you connect to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and more, and enjoy crystal-clear picture for all your favourites series and movies.
Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine by DeLonghi
Save 47% on the Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine by DeLonghi.
For those looking to overhaul a tired old coffeemaker, you can save big on one of Nespresso's most popular coffee machines. According to reviewers, it delivers "great coffee at the push of a button" with your choice of Nespresso pods.
GLAMBURG Ultra Soft 8-Piece Towel Set
Right now, save 57% on this eight-piece towel set.
You can never have too many linens on hand, and this set of eight cotton towels is perfect for guests or just replacing tired old towels. This set has racked up more than 30,000 reviews from Amazon customers who rave that they "would highly recommend" these towels.
Bosch GSA18V-083B 18 V Compact Reciprocating Saw Bare Tool
Save 27% on the Bosch GSA18V-083B 18 V Compact Reciprocating Saw Bare Tool.
The Bosch GSA18V-083B 18-Volt Reciprocating Saw is built to easily move through difficult tasks in tight spaces where other reciprocating saws can't fit. The tool's light weight is ideal for continuous cutting in over-the-head applications.
Shop even more Amazon Canada deals
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
