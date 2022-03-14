This tech cleaning gel 'leaves everything crumb-free' — and it's only $12

Take the work out of cleaning tricky areas with the ColorCoral Keyboard Cleaner. Images via Amazon.

I always find that a clean workspace helps minimize distractions and keeps me focused during the day, but there are certain things that are trickier to keep clean than others. Desktops can be kept clean with a spray bottle or wipes, but what about things like your keyboard or vents?

One affordable gadget makes getting into tricky spots effortless, and for only $12, it’s a tool that you’ll want to add to your arsenal of cleaning supplies ASAP.

ColorCoral Keyboard Cleaner. Image via Amazon.

$12 at Amazon

What is it?

The ColorCoral Keyboard Cleaner is one shopper-approved cleaning supply that’s currently on sale at Amazon Canada and makes it easy to maintain your home and office electronics, such as PC keyboards, cameras, printers, telephones, calculators, speakers, air conditioners, TVs and other appliances.

Made from lemon-scented biodegradable gel, simply knead the ColorCoral cleaner to soften it before gently pressing it into tough to clean cracks and crevices anywhere in your home or office.

Unlike some other cleaning gels, this one cannot be washed to remove the buildup of dust and dirt, but it can be reused again and again until its colour begins to darken, at which point it will need to be replaced.

What shoppers are saying

Backed up by a 4.1-star rating from more than 34,000 shopper reviews, this cleaning gel offers a great way to thoroughly clean your electronics.

One reviewer says it's "magic" on keyboards and "weirdly shaped car crevices" as well as cup holders, also adding that is "smells amazing" and "leaves everything crumb and dust free."

Another reviewer who "totally recommends" the cleaning gel says they've used it on everything from car air vents to computer keys and "small places that are hard to get dust off," also nothing that it's "still useful" after many uses.

Story continues

The ColorCoral Keyboard Cleaner works on all types of keyboards and electronics. Image via Amazon.

While the ColorCoral Keyboard Cleaner does manage to remove dust, dirt and crumbs from your devices, it may not be the most sustainable option around. Depending on the extent of your cleaning, you may find that it needs to be tossed after a single use, but as other reviewers have mentioned, you may be able to break up the gel into smaller pieces in order to extend its shelf life.

One shopper says they "recommend using a blob," — not the entire container — and throwing out the smaller piece when it gets dirty.

Verdict

If you're constantly struggling with a dusty keyboard, crumbs or pet hair getting trapped in your keyboard, ColorCoral's Keyboard Cleaner might be for you. However, if you're looking for a product that boasts longevity, you might want to rethink this purchase. Some shoppers have said this gel is a single-use product, depending on the level of mess you have to clean!

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

