Advertisement
BOXING DAY DEALS:

Boxing Day is still 3 days away — beat the crowds and shop these 30+ best Amazon deals

You can already score huge savings on tech, home, beauty essentials and more.

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Boxing Day isn't until Monday, but you can already shop these 70+ Amazon Canada deals

From tech to beauty essentials, Amazon Canada's Boxing Day deals are out in full force.

Kate Mendonca
·Shopping & Lifestyle Editor
Updated
amazon canada boxing day sale boxing day deals on ring doorbell, air fryer, fire tv, apple airtags
Boxing Day isn't until Monday, but you can already shop these 70+ Amazon Canada deals.

While Boxing Day doesn't officially arrive until Dec. 26, Amazon Canada has already unveiled tons of their Boxing Day deals — and they're worth checking out. Right now, shoppers can save big on the latest tech, home, fashion, beauty and more. It's the perfect opportunity to put those gift cards to good use or splurge on something special for yourself this holiday season. Curious to learn more about Amazon Canada’s 2023 Boxing Day deals? Keep reading for all the details, as well as the best deals from brands like Apple, Samsung and more to shop now.

Featured Amazon Boxing Day deals to shop now

  • Active Washing Machine Cleaner 24 Tablets

    $14$20
    Save $6
    See at Amazon

  • Ninja Foodi 10 Quart 6-in-1 DualZone Smart XL Air Fryer

    $256$320
    Save $64
    See at Amazon

 

Best Amazon Boxing Day everyday essentials deals to shop now

  • Dove Nutritive Solutions Shampoo & Conditioner Multipack

    $17$21
    Save $4
    See at Amazon

Best Amazon Boxing Day tech deals to shop now

  • UMIDIGI C1 2023 Android 12 Go Dual SIM 4G Smartphone

    $93$120
    Save $27
    See at Amazon

  • Roku Streambar 4K/HD/HDR Streaming Media Player & Premium Audio

    $140$190
    Save $50
    See at Amazon

Best Amazon Boxing Day device deals to shop now

Best Amazon Boxing Day kitchen deals to shop now

  • Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi

    $99$170
    Save $71
    See at Amazon

  • Instant Vortex 9 Quart VersaZone 8-in-1 Air Fryer

    $183$261
    Save $78
    See at Amazon

Best Amazon Boxing Day home & garden deals to shop now

  • Snow Joe 18-Inch Shovelution Strain-Reducing Snow Shovel

    $22$26
    Save $4
    See at Amazon

  • TUSHY Basic 2.0 Bidet Toilet Seat Attachment

    $62$94
    Save $32
    See at Amazon

Best Amazon Boxing Day beauty & wellness deals to shop now

 

When is Amazon Canada's Boxing Day 2023 sale?

This year's Boxing Day sale kicked off today (Dec. 22) so you'll have plenty of time to take advantage of this year's best deals.Much like Prime Day, we're expecting to see new deals added over the next few days leading up until Dec. 26. Make sure to check back frequently to make sure you don't miss anything!

How can I shop Boxing Day deals on Amazon?

In addition to shopping these Boxing Day deals through the Amazon Canada website, there’s also a range of other convenient ways to shop.

You can use the Amazon App to shop anytime, anywhere and ensure that you never miss out on a deal, and Alexa Shopping also makes it easy to find the biggest holiday savings — just ask, "Alexa, what are my deals?" on any of your smart devices.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.