Boxing Day isn't until Monday, but you can already shop these 70+ Amazon Canada deals
From tech to beauty essentials, Amazon Canada's Boxing Day deals are out in full force.
While Boxing Day doesn't officially arrive until Dec. 26, Amazon Canada has already unveiled tons of their Boxing Day deals — and they're worth checking out. Right now, shoppers can save big on the latest tech, home, fashion, beauty and more. It's the perfect opportunity to put those gift cards to good use or splurge on something special for yourself this holiday season. Curious to learn more about Amazon Canada’s 2023 Boxing Day deals? Keep reading for all the details, as well as the best deals from brands like Apple, Samsung and more to shop now.
Featured Amazon Boxing Day deals to shop now
23andMe Health + Ancestry Service$129$299Save $170
Active Washing Machine Cleaner 24 Tablets$14$20Save $6
Google Nest Learning Thermostat$249$329Save $80
Apple AirTag (4 Pack)$115$129Save $14
Ninja Foodi 10 Quart 6-in-1 DualZone Smart XL Air Fryer$256$320Save $64
Best Amazon Boxing Day everyday essentials deals to shop now
Take up to 38% off Kicking Horse Coffee
Save on haircare from Head & Shoulders, Pantene, Aussie & more
30% off: Remedy Kombucha Tea Drink, 24-Pack
Take up to 32% off medication and supplements from Tylenol, Aerius and more
Up to 50% off: Oral-B Toothbrushes & Crest Whitestrips
Dove Nutritive Solutions Shampoo & Conditioner Multipack$17$21Save $4
Save up to 19% on baby wipes and diapers from Huggies and Pampers
Take up to 18% off Cottonelle Bath Tissue
Save up to 17% on feminine care from Poise, Depend, U by Kotex and more
illy Ground Coffee Espresso$12$16Save $4
Best Amazon Boxing Day tech deals to shop now
59% off: SGIN Laptop 15.6 Inch Laptop
Save up to 44% on Sony Headphones and Speakers
Up to 24% off: Samsung TVs and Soundbars
Save $80: PlayStation 5 Console - Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Bundle
Save 50%: JBL Club Pro+ TWS True Wireless in-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones
UMIDIGI C1 2023 Android 12 Go Dual SIM 4G Smartphone$93$120Save $27
Take up to 43% off ASUS Laptops, Desktops and Chromebooks
Up to 32% off: Google Pixel Buds and Pixel Watch
Save up to 30% on Tile Trackers
Save $200: Sony 55 inch X90L Full Array LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV
Roku Streambar 4K/HD/HDR Streaming Media Player & Premium Audio$140$190Save $50
Best Amazon Boxing Day device deals to shop now
Up to 35% off: Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K UHD
Save up to 27%: Amazon Fire Tablets
Take up to 57% off Amazon eero mesh Wi-Fi routers and systems
Save up to 50% on Fire TV streaming devices
Up to 46% off: Blink Smart Home Security Doorbells and Cameras
Amazon Fire TV 65" Omni Series$690$1,000Save $310
Save up to 45% on Echo Show Devices and Smart Home Bundles
Take $100 off a Kindle Oasis e-reader
Save 33%: Amazon Fire TV 32" 2-Series HD smart TV
Up to 38% off: RING Home Security - Doorbells and Cameras
Ring Video Doorbell$70$130Save $60
Best Amazon Boxing Day kitchen deals to shop now
Take up to 27% off KitchenAid appliances
Save up to 38% on Zwilling knives and more
Up to 47% off: Keurig Coffee Machines and accessories
Take 38% off a Sodastream Terra Sparkling Water Maker
Save $110: Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine by DeLonghi
Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi$99$170Save $71
42% off: CAROTE 10 Pcs Non Stick Cooking Set
Save 30%: ecozy Nugget Ice Maker Countertop
Take up to 30% off Cuisinart appliances
Instant Vortex 9 Quart VersaZone 8-in-1 Air Fryer$183$261Save $78
Best Amazon Boxing Day home & garden deals to shop now
Score up to 35% off DEWALT Power Tools & Accessories
Save up to 27% on Snow Joe outdoor tools
Save 20%: CITYSPORTS Portable Under Desk Treadmill
Take up to 50% off Greenworks Outdoor Power Products
Snow Joe 18-Inch Shovelution Strain-Reducing Snow Shovel$22$26Save $4
Up to 35% off: iRobot robot vacuums
Save up to 46% on smart dimmers and more from Kasa & TP-Link
Take up to 39% off Eureka Vacuums
Take 27% off a Maxzzz Queen 3 inch Cooling Mattress Topper
TUSHY Basic 2.0 Bidet Toilet Seat Attachment$62$94Save $32
Best Amazon Boxing Day beauty & wellness deals to shop now
Save up to 25% on premium skincare from La Roche-Posay and Vichy
Up to 30% off: Loop Experience Earplugs
Up to 25% off: Makeup from L'Oreal Paris, Maybelline, NYX and essie
Save up to 30% on skin and haircare from L'Oréal Paris, Garnier and Thayers
Take 57% off a RENPHO Eyeris1 Eye Mask with Heat
All Natural Advice Vitamin C Serum$23$40Save $17
Save 20%: CeraVe Skincare
Save $150: Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long
50% off: Wattne Muscle Massage Gun Deep Tissue Percussion Massager
Maritime Naturals Retinol Moisturizer$28$42Save $14
When is Amazon Canada's Boxing Day 2023 sale?
This year's Boxing Day sale kicked off today (Dec. 22) so you'll have plenty of time to take advantage of this year's best deals.Much like Prime Day, we're expecting to see new deals added over the next few days leading up until Dec. 26. Make sure to check back frequently to make sure you don't miss anything!
How can I shop Boxing Day deals on Amazon?
In addition to shopping these Boxing Day deals through the Amazon Canada website, there’s also a range of other convenient ways to shop.
You can use the Amazon App to shop anytime, anywhere and ensure that you never miss out on a deal, and Alexa Shopping also makes it easy to find the biggest holiday savings — just ask, "Alexa, what are my deals?" on any of your smart devices.
