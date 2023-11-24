Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Best Black Friday deals on Amazon Canada: Huge savings on tech, home and more

Amazon Canada's 2023 Black Friday deals are finally here & ready to shop — save major dollars on top brands.

Kayla Kuefler and Melina Brum
Updated
four Amazon's Black Friday items
Amazon's Black Friday sale is live — here are tons of the absolute best deals to shop. (Photos via Amazon)

Would you look at that? Black Friday 2023 is finally here, folks! Amazon Canada has dropped *hundreds* of Black Friday deals for shoppers to enjoy. Kick your Cyber Weekend off and get a head start on your Christmas shopping with our list of Amazon Canada's best Black Friday deals.

Do I need an Amazon Prime membership for Black Friday?

Unlike Amazon Prime Day, many of the retailer's Black Friday deals will be available to non-Prime members. However, Amazon is known to save its biggest discounts and most exciting Lightning Deals exclusively for Prime members — sign up for a free trial here. In addition to Cyber Week discounts, Amazon Prime members enjoy free delivery, access to Prime Video and Amazon Music and more.

What are the best Black Friday deals in Canada?

In addition to Amazon, Canadian shoppers can score massive Cyber Week discounts at these retailers:

When is Cyber Monday 2023?

This year, Cyber Monday falls on Mon, Nov. 27.

Featured deals: Best Black Friday deals on Amazon Canada

  • Philips Premium Airfryer XXL with Fat Removal Technology

    $163$300
    Save $137
    See at Amazon

  • Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete

    $650$800
    Save $150
    See at Amazon

  • Sony Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones

    $148$250
    Save $102
    See at Amazon

  • Starbucks by Nespresso Blonde Espresso Roast Coffee Capsules

    $8$10
    Save $2
    See at Amazon

  • Oral-B Pro Limited Electric Toothbrush

    $60$120
    Save $60
    See at Amazon

  • Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine

    $699$1,000
    Save $301
    See at Amazon

Best Amazon Black Friday TV deals

  • Insignia 24" 1080p FHD LED Smart TV

    $170$300
    Save $130
    See at Amazon

  • Philips Roku TV 55" 4K QLED Ultra HD

    $600$800
    Save $200
    See at Amazon

  • Toshiba 55" 4K UHD HDR LED Fire Smart TV

    $450$650
    Save $200
    See at Amazon

  • Hisense Mini-LED 4K ULED Dolby Vision HDR10+ Google TV

    $568$698
    Save $130
    See at Amazon

  • LG QNED80 50-Inch QLED NanoCell 4K Smart TV

    $898$1,098
    Save $200
    See at Amazon

Best Amazon Apple deals

Best Amazon Black Friday tech deals

  • JBL GO2 Ultra Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker

    $30$50
    Save $20
    See at Amazon

  • Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker

    $99$130
    Save $31
    See at Amazon

  • Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones

    $398$500
    Save $102
    See at Amazon

Best Amazon Black Friday kitchen deals

  • Ninja GR101 Sizzle Smokeless Indoor Grill & Griddle

    $135$206
    Save $71
    See at Amazon

  • Zwilling Enfinigy Cool Touch Electric Kettle

    $100$150
    Save $50
    See at Amazon

  • Ninja Professional Plus Food Processor

    $89$115
    Save $26
    See at Amazon

  • KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

    $330$384
    Save $54
    See at Amazon

  • Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Coffee and Espresso Machine

    $99$170
    Save $71
    See at Amazon

  • Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 8-qt. 2-Basket Air Fryer

    $147$210
    Save $63
    See at Amazon

  • De'Longhi Stilosa Manual Espresso Machine

    $120$150
    Save $30
    See at Amazon

Best Amazon Black Friday home & cleaning deals

  • Shark Rocket Ultra-Light Upright Vacuum Cleaner

    $130$180
    Save $50
    See at Amazon

  • iRobot Roomba s9+ (9550) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum

    $800$1,300
    Save $500
    See at Amazon

  • Bissell Little Green Proheat Portable Deep Cleaner

    $94$119
    Save $25
    See at Amazon

  • Tineco Floor One S3 Cordless Hardwood Floors Cleaner

    $400$550
    Save $150
    See at Amazon

  • August Wi-Fi (4th Generation) Smart Lock

    $195$280
    Save $85
    See at Amazon

  • Hoover CleanSlate Carpet & Upholstery Spot Cleaner

    $100