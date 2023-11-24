Best Black Friday deals on Amazon Canada: Huge savings on tech, home and more
Amazon Canada's 2023 Black Friday deals are finally here & ready to shop — save major dollars on top brands.
Would you look at that? Black Friday 2023 is finally here, folks! Amazon Canada has dropped *hundreds* of Black Friday deals for shoppers to enjoy. Kick your Cyber Weekend off and get a head start on your Christmas shopping with our list of Amazon Canada's best Black Friday deals.
Hoover CleanSlate Carpet & Upholstery Spot Cleaner$100$159Save $59
Levoit Air Purifier$150$190Save $40
Duracell Optimum AAA Batteries$14$16Save $2
TUSHY Basic 2.0 Bidet Toilet Seat Attachment$66$94Save $28
Glad 100% Compostable Bags$9$12Save $3
Mr. Clean Magic Erasers$7$9Save $2
Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum$800$1,000Save $200
Original Peloton Bike$1,370$1,845Save $475
AIRHOT Walking Pad Treadmill$264$330Save $66
Snow Joe SJ618E 18-Inch Snow Thrower$189$219Save $30
Charmin Toilet Paper (24 rolls)$32$39Save $7
Glad Black Garbage Bags$9$12Save $3
Cascade Dishwasher Detergent Pods$18$23Save $5
Lysol Disinfectant Spray$6$9Save $3
Electric Heat Pad$27$37Save $10
Ray-Ban Hexagonal Sunglasses$152$269Save $117
adidas Defender 4 Medium Duffel Bag$39$55Save $16
YETI Roadie 24 Cooler$245$350Save $105
23andMe+ Premium Membership Bundle$169$299Save $130
Gabby's Dollhouse - Purrfect Dollhouse$68$109Save $41
RENPHO Large Heating Pad for Back$49$65Save $16
Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Lovers Advent Calendar$9$10Save $1
LEGO Harry Potter 2023 Advent Calendar$48$60Save $12
Rechargeable Laser Tag Set$129$200Save $71
Nekteck Foot Massager$70$90Save $20
CeraVe Acne Control Gel$18$22Save $4
L'Oreal Paris True Match Nude Hyaluronic Tinted Serum$17$27Save $10
L'Oréal Paris Double Extend Beauty Tubes Mascara$13$20Save $7
NYX Fat Oil Lip Drip$8$13Save $5
NYX Highlight & Contour Pro Palette$19$30Save $11
Maybelline Tattoo Brow Peel Off Tint$11$14Save $3
All Natural Advice Vitamin C Serum$23$40Save $17
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer$480$580Save $100
MANSCAPED Electric Groin Hair Trimmer$91$130Save $39
Philips Sonicare 2100 Power Toothbrush$25$43Save $18
L'Oréal Paris Hydration Skincare Kit$44$52Save $8
Braun Epilator Silk-épil 9$128$160Save $32
Olay Total Effects 7-In-One Anti-Aging Face Moisturizer$20$30Save $10
Revlon One-Step Volumizer & Ionic Hair Dryer$54$90Save $36
Shiatsu Neck and Shoulder Massager$59$79Save $20
Vichy Under Eye Cream for Dark Circles$59$85Save $26
L'ANGE HAIR Le Volume 2-in-1 Titanium Brush Dryer$73$121Save $48
Dyson Corrale$550$650Save $100
Anastasia Beverly Hills - Brow Gel - Clear$21$30Save $9
Do I need an Amazon Prime membership for Black Friday?
Unlike Amazon Prime Day, many of the retailer's Black Friday deals will be available to non-Prime members. However, Amazon is known to save its biggest discounts and most exciting Lightning Deals exclusively for Prime members — sign up for a free trial here. In addition to Cyber Week discounts, Amazon Prime members enjoy free delivery, access to Prime Video and Amazon Music and more.
What are the best Black Friday deals in Canada?
In addition to Amazon, Canadian shoppers can score massive Cyber Week discounts at these retailers:
Best Buy Canada: up to $900 off
Canadian Tire: up to 50% off
Coach Outlet: up to 70% off
Lululemon: up to 60% off
Walmart Canada: up to 50% off
When is Cyber Monday 2023?
This year, Cyber Monday falls on Mon, Nov. 27.
Now, with all of that out of the way, there's only one thing left to do — shop!
Featured deals: Best Black Friday deals on Amazon Canada
Best Amazon Black Friday TV deals
Best Amazon Apple deals
Best Amazon Black Friday tech deals
Best Amazon Black Friday kitchen deals
Best Amazon Black Friday home & cleaning deals
