Best Black Friday deals on Amazon Canada: Huge savings on tech, home and more

Amazon's Black Friday sale is live — here are tons of the absolute best deals to shop. (Photos via Amazon)

Would you look at that? Black Friday 2023 is finally here, folks! Amazon Canada has dropped *hundreds* of Black Friday deals for shoppers to enjoy. Kick your Cyber Weekend off and get a head start on your Christmas shopping with our list of Amazon Canada's best Black Friday deals.

Do I need an Amazon Prime membership for Black Friday?

Unlike Amazon Prime Day, many of the retailer's Black Friday deals will be available to non-Prime members. However, Amazon is known to save its biggest discounts and most exciting Lightning Deals exclusively for Prime members — sign up for a free trial here. In addition to Cyber Week discounts, Amazon Prime members enjoy free delivery, access to Prime Video and Amazon Music and more.

What are the best Black Friday deals in Canada?

In addition to Amazon, Canadian shoppers can score massive Cyber Week discounts at these retailers:

When is Cyber Monday 2023?

This year, Cyber Monday falls on Mon, Nov. 27.

Now, with all of that out of the way, there's only one thing left to do — shop!

Featured deals: Best Black Friday deals on Amazon Canada

Beats Studio Buds $129 $190 Save $61 See at Amazon

Philips Premium Airfryer XXL with Fat Removal Technology $163 $300 Save $137 See at Amazon

YETI Rambler 14 oz Mug $28 $40 Save $12 See at Amazon

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) $130 $179 Save $49 See at Amazon

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete $650 $800 Save $150 See at Amazon

Muscle Massage Gun $70 $140 Save $70 See at Amazon

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote $30 $60 Save $30 See at Amazon

Sony Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones $148 $250 Save $102 See at Amazon

AncestryDNA + Traits Genetic Test Kit $79 $154 Save $75 See at Amazon

Starbucks by Nespresso Blonde Espresso Roast Coffee Capsules $8 $10 Save $2 See at Amazon

Oral-B Pro Limited Electric Toothbrush $60 $120 Save $60 See at Amazon

Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine $699 $1,000 Save $301 See at Amazon

Best Amazon Black Friday TV deals

Insignia 24" 1080p FHD LED Smart TV $170 $300 Save $130 See at Amazon

Philips Roku TV 55" 4K QLED Ultra HD $600 $800 Save $200 See at Amazon

Toshiba 55" 4K UHD HDR LED Fire Smart TV $450 $650 Save $200 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 32" 2-Series $180 $270 Save $90 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 55" 4-Series $450 $660 Save $210 See at Amazon

SAMSUNG 43-Inch Class QLED 4K TV $598 $748 Save $150 See at Amazon

Hisense Mini-LED 4K ULED Dolby Vision HDR10+ Google TV $568 $698 Save $130 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series $350 $470 Save $120 See at Amazon

LG QNED80 50-Inch QLED NanoCell 4K Smart TV $898 $1,098 Save $200 See at Amazon

Best Amazon Apple deals

Apple iPad (9th Generation) $359 $449 Save $90 See at Amazon

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) $130 $179 Save $49 See at Amazon

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) $289 $329 Save $40 See at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) $269 $329 Save $60 See at Amazon

Apple 2020 MacBook Air $1,090 $1,299 Save $209 See at Amazon

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) $199 $229 Save $30 See at Amazon

Apple AirTag (4 Pack) $115 $129 Save $14 See at Amazon

Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) $129 $169 Save $40 See at Amazon

Apple Magic Mouse $79 $89 Save $10 See at Amazon

Best Amazon Black Friday tech deals

Echo Pop Speaker $25 $55 Save $30 See at Amazon

Fire HD 8 Kids tablet $130 $190 Save $60 See at Amazon

JBL GO2 Ultra Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker $30 $50 Save $20 See at Amazon

Beats Studio Pro $300 $470 Save $170 See at Amazon

PlayStation 5 Console $650 $730 Save $80 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K $40 $70 Save $30 See at Amazon

Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker $99 $130 Save $31 See at Amazon

BenQ GV30 Portable Smart Projector $399 $636 Save $237 See at Amazon

Garmin Forerunner 255S Smartwatch $329 $470 Save $141 See at Amazon

Google Chromecast With Google TV (4K) $49 $70 Save $21 See at Amazon

Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones $398 $500 Save $102 See at Amazon

Blink Mini Smart Security Camera $46 $115 Save $69 See at Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell $70 $130 Save $60 See at Amazon

Govee Envisual TV LED Backlight $110 $190 Save $80 See at Amazon

Best Amazon Black Friday kitchen deals

Ninja GR101 Sizzle Smokeless Indoor Grill & Griddle $135 $206 Save $71 See at Amazon

Zwilling Enfinigy Cool Touch Electric Kettle $100 $150 Save $50 See at Amazon

SiFENE Compact Cold Press Juicer $63 $79 Save $16 See at Amazon

Ninja Professional Plus Food Processor $89 $115 Save $26 See at Amazon

ThermoPro Digital Meat Thermometer $25 $41 Save $16 See at Amazon

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer $330 $384 Save $54 See at Amazon

Ninja Belgian Waffle Maker $90 $130 Save $40 See at Amazon

Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Coffee and Espresso Machine $99 $170 Save $71 See at Amazon

YETI Rambler 14 oz Mug $28 $40 Save $12 See at Amazon

Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 8-qt. 2-Basket Air Fryer $147 $210 Save $63 See at Amazon

De'Longhi Stilosa Manual Espresso Machine $120 $150 Save $30 See at Amazon

Best Amazon Black Friday home & cleaning deals

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum $240 $370 Save $130 See at Amazon

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool $700 $900 Save $200 See at Amazon

Shark Rocket Ultra-Light Upright Vacuum Cleaner $130 $180 Save $50 See at Amazon

iRobot Roomba s9+ (9550) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum $800 $1,300 Save $500 See at Amazon

Bissell Little Green Proheat Portable Deep Cleaner $94 $119 Save $25 See at Amazon

Tineco Floor One S3 Cordless Hardwood Floors Cleaner $400 $550 Save $150 See at Amazon

August Wi-Fi (4th Generation) Smart Lock $195 $280 Save $85 See at Amazon