75+ best last-minute Amazon Canada Black Friday deals you need to see: TVs, laptops, headphones, vacuums & more

Black Friday 2023 is almost over — but there's still time to shop Amazon Canada's epic selection of last-minute Black Friday deals. You can still shop thousands of deals from brands like Amazon, Bissell, Samsung, Apple and more (and yes —Apple AirPods are shockingly still in stock!) Kick your Cyber Weekend off and get a head start on your Christmas shopping with our list of Amazon Canada's best last-minute Black Friday deals below — but hurry, these savings won't be around for much longer.

What are the best last-minute Black Friday deals in Canada?

Featured deals: Best last-minute Black Friday deals on Amazon Canada

Beats Studio Buds $129 $190 Save $61 See at Amazon

Philips Premium Airfryer XXL with Fat Removal Technology $163 $300 Save $137 See at Amazon

YETI Rambler 14 oz Mug $28 $40 Save $12 See at Amazon

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) $130 $179 Save $49 See at Amazon

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete $650 $800 Save $150 See at Amazon

Muscle Massage Gun $70 $140 Save $70 See at Amazon

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote $30 $60 Save $30 See at Amazon

Sony Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones $148 $250 Save $102 See at Amazon

AncestryDNA + Traits Genetic Test Kit $79 $154 Save $75 See at Amazon

Oral-B Pro Limited Electric Toothbrush $60 $120 Save $60 See at Amazon

Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine $699 $1,000 Save $301 See at Amazon

Best last-minute Amazon Black Friday TV deals

Insignia 24" 1080p FHD LED Smart TV $170 $300 Save $130 See at Amazon

Philips Roku TV 55" 4K QLED Ultra HD $600 $800 Save $200 See at Amazon

Toshiba 55" 4K UHD HDR LED Fire Smart TV $450 $650 Save $200 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 32" 2-Series $180 $270 Save $90 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 55" 4-Series $450 $660 Save $210 See at Amazon

SAMSUNG 43-Inch Class QLED 4K TV $598 $748 Save $150 See at Amazon

Hisense Mini-LED 4K ULED Dolby Vision HDR10+ Google TV $568 $698 Save $130 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series $350 $470 Save $120 See at Amazon

LG QNED80 50-Inch QLED NanoCell 4K Smart TV $898 $1,098 Save $200 See at Amazon

Best last-minute Amazon Apple deals

Apple iPad (9th Generation) $359 $449 Save $90 See at Amazon

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) $289 $329 Save $40 See at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) $269 $329 Save $60 See at Amazon

Apple 2020 MacBook Air $1,090 $1,299 Save $209 See at Amazon

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) $199 $229 Save $30 See at Amazon

Apple AirTag (4 Pack) $115 $129 Save $14 See at Amazon

Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) $129 $169 Save $40 See at Amazon

Apple Magic Mouse $79 $89 Save $10 See at Amazon

Best last-minute Amazon Black Friday tech deals

Echo Pop Speaker $25 $55 Save $30 See at Amazon

Beats Studio Pro $300 $470 Save $170 See at Amazon

PlayStation 5 Console $650 $730 Save $80 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K $40 $70 Save $30 See at Amazon

Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker $99 $130 Save $31 See at Amazon

Google Chromecast With Google TV (4K) $49 $70 Save $21 See at Amazon

Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones $398 $500 Save $102 See at Amazon

Blink Mini Smart Security Camera $46 $115 Save $69 See at Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell $70 $130 Save $60 See at Amazon

Best last-minute Amazon Black Friday kitchen deals

Ninja GR101 Sizzle Smokeless Indoor Grill & Griddle $135 $206 Save $71 See at Amazon

ThermoPro Digital Meat Thermometer $25 $41 Save $16 See at Amazon

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer $330 $384 Save $54 See at Amazon

Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Coffee and Espresso Machine $99 $170 Save $71 See at Amazon

YETI Rambler 14 oz Mug $28 $40 Save $12 See at Amazon

Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 8-qt. 2-Basket Air Fryer $147 $210 Save $63 See at Amazon

Best Amazon Black Friday home & cleaning deals

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum $240 $370 Save $130 See at Amazon

Bissell Little Green Proheat Portable Deep Cleaner $94 $119 Save $25 See at Amazon

Tineco Floor One S3 Cordless Hardwood Floors Cleaner $400 $550 Save $150 See at Amazon

August Wi-Fi (4th Generation) Smart Lock $195 $280 Save $85 See at Amazon

Hoover CleanSlate Carpet & Upholstery Spot Cleaner $100 $159 Save $59 See at Amazon

Levoit Air Purifier $150 $190 Save $40 See at Amazon

Duracell Optimum AAA Batteries $14 $16 Save $2 See at Amazon

TUSHY Basic 2.0 Bidet Toilet Seat Attachment $66 $94 Save $28 See at Amazon

Glad 100% Compostable Bags $9 $12 Save $3 See at Amazon

Mr. Clean Magic Erasers $7 $9 Save $2 See at Amazon

Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum $800 $1,000 Save $200 See at Amazon

Original Peloton Bike $1,370 $1,845 Save $475 See at Amazon

AIRHOT Walking Pad Treadmill $264 $330 Save $66 See at Amazon

Charmin Toilet Paper (24 rolls) $32 $39 Save $7 See at Amazon

Glad Black Garbage Bags $9 $12 Save $3 See at Amazon

Cascade Dishwasher Detergent Pods $18 $23 Save $5 See at Amazon

Lysol Disinfectant Spray $6 $9 Save $3 See at Amazon

Electric Heat Pad $27 $37 Save $10 See at Amazon

Best last-minute Amazon Black Friday holiday deals

Ray-Ban Hexagonal Sunglasses $152 $269 Save $117 See at Amazon

YETI Roadie 24 Cooler $245 $350 Save $105 See at Amazon

23andMe+ Premium Membership Bundle $169 $299 Save $130 See at Amazon

Gabby's Dollhouse - Purrfect Dollhouse $68 $109 Save $41 See at Amazon

RENPHO Large Heating Pad for Back $49 $65 Save $16 See at Amazon

Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Lovers Advent Calendar $9 $10 Save $1 See at Amazon

LEGO Harry Potter 2023 Advent Calendar $48 $60 Save $12 See at Amazon

Rechargeable Laser Tag Set $129 $200 Save $71 See at Amazon

Best last-minute Amazon Black Friday beauty deals

CeraVe Acne Control Gel $18 $22 Save $4 See at Amazon

L'Oreal Paris True Match Nude Hyaluronic Tinted Serum $17 $27 Save $10 See at Amazon

Maybelline Tattoo Brow Peel Off Tint $11 $14 Save $3 See at Amazon

All Natural Advice Vitamin C Serum $23 $40 Save $17 See at Amazon

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer $480 $580 Save $100 See at Amazon

MANSCAPED Electric Groin Hair Trimmer $91 $130 Save $39 See at Amazon

Philips Sonicare 2100 Power Toothbrush $25 $43 Save $18 See at Amazon

Revlon One-Step Volumizer & Ionic Hair Dryer $54 $90 Save $36 See at Amazon

Shiatsu Neck and Shoulder Massager $59 $79 Save $20 See at Amazon

Vichy Under Eye Cream for Dark Circles $59 $85 Save $26 See at Amazon

Dyson Corrale $550 $650 Save $100 See at Amazon

