Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

75+ best last-minute Amazon Canada Black Friday deals you need to see: TVs, laptops, headphones, vacuums & more

The clock is ticking on these Amazon Canada Black Friday deals.

Kayla Kuefler and Melina Brum
Updated
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 21: Amazon workers unloading boxes from a truck in Manhattan on July 21, 2023 in New York City. The company will find recyclable alternatives to reemplazed the use of plastic padded bags for parcel shipments in order to impact on the environment, particularly the oceans. (Photo by Kena Betancur/VIEWpress)
These last-minute Amazon Canada Black Friday deals are still available to shop, but hurry! (Photo by Kena Betancur/VIEWpress) (VIEW press via Getty Images)

Black Friday 2023 is almost over — but there's still time to shop Amazon Canada's epic selection of last-minute Black Friday deals. You can still shop thousands of deals from brands like Amazon, Bissell, Samsung, Apple and more (and yes —Apple AirPods are shockingly still in stock!) Kick your Cyber Weekend off and get a head start on your Christmas shopping with our list of Amazon Canada's best last-minute Black Friday deals below — but hurry, these savings won't be around for much longer.

Quick Overview
See 75 more

What are the best last-minute Black Friday deals in Canada?

In addition to Amazon, Canadian shoppers can score massive Cyber Week discounts at these retailers:

Featured deals: Best last-minute Black Friday deals on Amazon Canada

  • Philips Premium Airfryer XXL with Fat Removal Technology

    $163$300
    Save $137
    See at Amazon

  • Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete

    $650$800
    Save $150
    See at Amazon

  • Sony Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones

    $148$250
    Save $102
    See at Amazon

  • Oral-B Pro Limited Electric Toothbrush

    $60$120
    Save $60
    See at Amazon

  • Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine

    $699$1,000
    Save $301
    See at Amazon

Best last-minute Amazon Black Friday TV deals

  • Insignia 24" 1080p FHD LED Smart TV

    $170$300
    Save $130
    See at Amazon

  • Philips Roku TV 55" 4K QLED Ultra HD

    $600$800
    Save $200
    See at Amazon

  • Toshiba 55" 4K UHD HDR LED Fire Smart TV

    $450$650
    Save $200
    See at Amazon

  • Hisense Mini-LED 4K ULED Dolby Vision HDR10+ Google TV

    $568$698
    Save $130
    See at Amazon

  • LG QNED80 50-Inch QLED NanoCell 4K Smart TV

    $898$1,098
    Save $200
    See at Amazon

Best last-minute Amazon Apple deals

Best last-minute Amazon Black Friday tech deals

Click here to shop all Black Friday tech deals on Amazon.

  • Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker

    $99$130
    Save $31
    See at Amazon

  • Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones

    $398$500
    Save $102
    See at Amazon

Best last-minute Amazon Black Friday kitchen deals

Click here to shop all Black Friday kitchen deals on Amazon.

  • Ninja GR101 Sizzle Smokeless Indoor Grill & Griddle

    $135$206
    Save $71
    See at Amazon

  • KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

    $330$384
    Save $54
    See at Amazon

  • Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Coffee and Espresso Machine

    $99$170
    Save $71
    See at Amazon

  • Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 8-qt. 2-Basket Air Fryer

    $147$210
    Save $63
    See at Amazon

Best Amazon Black Friday home & cleaning deals

Click here to shop all home Black Friday deals on Amazon.

  • Bissell Little Green Proheat Portable Deep Cleaner

    $94$119
    Save $25
    See at Amazon

  • Tineco Floor One S3 Cordless Hardwood Floors Cleaner

    $400$550
    Save $150
    See at Amazon

  • August Wi-Fi (4th Generation) Smart Lock

    $195$280
    Save $85
    See at Amazon

  • Hoover CleanSlate Carpet & Upholstery Spot Cleaner

    $100$159
    Save $59
    See at Amazon

  • TUSHY Basic 2.0 Bidet Toilet Seat Attachment

    $66$94
    Save $28
    See at Amazon

Best last-minute Amazon Black Friday holiday deals

Click here to shop all Black Friday holiday deals on Amazon.

  • Gabby's Dollhouse - Purrfect Dollhouse

    $68$109
    Save $41
    See at Amazon

  • Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Lovers Advent Calendar

    $9$10
    Save $1
    See at Amazon

  • LEGO Harry Potter 2023 Advent Calendar

    $48$60
    Save $12
    See at Amazon

Best last-minute Amazon Black Friday beauty deals

Click here to shop all Black Friday beauty deals on Amazon.

  • L'Oreal Paris True Match Nude Hyaluronic Tinted Serum

    $17$27
    Save $10
    See at Amazon

  • Philips Sonicare 2100 Power Toothbrush

    $25$43
    Save $18
    See at Amazon

  • Revlon One-Step Volumizer & Ionic Hair Dryer

    $54$90
    Save $36
    See at Amazon

  • Vichy Under Eye Cream for Dark Circles

    $59$85
    Save $26
    See at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.