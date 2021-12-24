Amazon Canada Boxing Day 2021: These are the best deals you can already shop
Though Boxing Day is still technically a few days away, Amazon Canada's deals are already in full swing.
No longer just a single-day event, you can now take advantage of early savings across tech, home, fashion, beauty and more ahead of the biggest shopping event of the season.
Thanks to these early discounts, you can get a head start on savings and help beat the post-holiday rush. It's especially important to plan head this year, as many retailers have recommended shopping early in order to avoid shipping delays or stock issues.
Read on for everything you need to know about Amazon Canada’s Boxing Day sale, as well as the best deals.
When can I shop Amazon Canada Boxing Day sale?
This year's Boxing Day sale begins early, so you'll have plenty of time to take advantage of this year's biggest sale event. The sale is on ow, and you'll find discounts on thousands of items until Dec. 28.
Much like Prime Day, new deals will be dropping daily, so you’ll want to check back often to make sure that you don’t miss out on a single sale.
Best Amazon Boxing Day TV deals
Insignia 24" 720P HD LED TV
Best Amazon Boxing Day headphone and speaker deals
JBL Tune 215TWS True Wireless in-Ear Bluetooth Headphones
Best Amazon Boxing Day laptop and computer deals
Acer Chromebook 11.6" IPS Screen
Best Amazon Boxing Day beauty and personal care deals
Save 12% on Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen
Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9350 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush
Best Amazon device Boxing Day deals
All-new Echo Show 5
Best Amazon Boxing Day appliance deals
Save 22% on the Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 Indoor Grill with 4-Quart Air Fryer
KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer
Best Amazon Boxing Day home and garden deals
Save up to 42% on Sleep Mantra Mattress Toppers and Protectors
Snow Joe 15" 11 Amp Electric Snow Blower
Best Amazon Boxing Day exercise and fitness deals
Nordictrack T Series Treadmill
Save on select Fitbit productsHow can I shop Boxing Day deals on Amazon?
In addition to shopping these Black Friday deals through the Amazon Canada website, there’s also a range of other convenient ways to shop.
You can use the Amazon App to shop anytime, anywhere and ensure that you never miss out on a deal, and Alexa Shopping also makes it easy to find the biggest holiday savings — just ask, “Alexa, what are my deals?” on any of your smart devices.
If you're eager to get a head start on your Boxing Day shopping, scroll through to find some of Amazon's best early sales and more details on this year's sale below.
How can I find the best Amazon deals?
Leading up to Black Friday, Amazon’s shopping pages are broken down into easy to shop sections that give you access to the best daily deals. Under the Deals Store tab, you’ll find each section filled with limited-time offers.
Epic Deals: Here you’ll find a selection of items that have been marked down for 24 hours.
Prime Exclusive Deals: These exclusive sales last for just a few hours, and are only open to Amazon Prime members.
Savings & Sales: Find savings on marked-down items available to purchase through Amazon’s vast online marketplace.
Coupons: Get the best prices on the items you know and love with en ever-changing selection of coupons.
You can sign up for a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial here and take advantage of everything it has to offer.
