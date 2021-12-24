Amazon Canada Boxing Day 2021: These are the best deals you can already shop

Amazon's early Boxing Day sale starts now. (Getty Images)

Though Boxing Day is still technically a few days away, Amazon Canada's deals are already in full swing.

No longer just a single-day event, you can now take advantage of early savings across tech, home, fashion, beauty and more ahead of the biggest shopping event of the season.

Thanks to these early discounts, you can get a head start on savings and help beat the post-holiday rush. It's especially important to plan head this year, as many retailers have recommended shopping early in order to avoid shipping delays or stock issues.

Read on for everything you need to know about Amazon Canada’s Boxing Day sale, as well as the best deals.

When can I shop Amazon Canada Boxing Day sale?

This year's Boxing Day sale begins early, so you'll have plenty of time to take advantage of this year's biggest sale event. The sale is on ow, and you'll find discounts on thousands of items until Dec. 28.

Much like Prime Day, new deals will be dropping daily, so you’ll want to check back often to make sure that you don’t miss out on a single sale.

Best Amazon Boxing Day TV deals

Insignia 24" 720P HD LED TV. Image via Amazon.

$180 $300 at Amazon

Best Amazon Boxing Day headphone and speaker deals

JBL Tune 215TWS True Wireless in-Ear Bluetooth Headphones. Image via Amazon.

$50 $100 at Amazon

Best Amazon Boxing Day laptop and computer deals

Acer Chromebook 11.6" IPS Screen. Image via Amazon.

$199 $285 at Amazon

Best Amazon Boxing Day beauty and personal care deals

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9350 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush. Image via Amazon.

$200 $250 at Amazon

Best Amazon device Boxing Day deals

All-new Echo Show 5. Image via Amazon.

$60 $100 at Amazon

Best Amazon Boxing Day appliance deals

KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer. Image via Amazon.

$370 $552 at Amazon

Best Amazon Boxing Day home and garden deals

Snow Joe SJ615E 15" 11 Amp Electric Snow Blower. Image via Amazon.

$130 $180 at Amazon

Best Amazon Boxing Day exercise and fitness deals

Nordictrack T Series Treadmill. Image via Amazon.

$599 $749 at Amazon

Save on select Fitbit productsHow can I shop Boxing Day deals on Amazon?

