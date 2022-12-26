Amazon Boxing Day 2022: 40+ best deals to shop in tech, home, garden & more

Amazon's Boxing Day sale has tons of new deals. (Getty Images)

Amazon Canada's Boxing Day deals are here!

This year's Boxing Day sale runs until Dec. 28, giving customers plenty of time to add to your online shopping cart. You can find huge savings on popular tech, home, fashion and beauty — and just about everything else too.

It's the perfect chance to put those holiday gift cards to use and stock up on what you really wanted. Scroll below to shop a selection of Amazon's best Boxing Day deals.

Best Amazon Boxing Day tech deals

Sony 55 inch 4K LED Smart Google TV (Photo via Amazon)

$798 $898 at Amazon

Best Amazon Boxing Day device deals

Fire TV Stick (Photo via Amazon)

$30 $50 at Amazon

Best Amazon Boxing Day kitchen deals

Save 36%: Philips Premium Airfryer

Philips Premium Airfryer (Photo via Amazon)

$200 $310 at Amazon

Best Amazon Boxing Day beauty & personal care deals

Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream (Photo via Amazon)

$45 $58 at Amazon

Best Amazon Boxing Day home & garden deals

Save 37%: DECOMOMO Woven Baskets for Storage

DECOMOMO Woven Baskets for Storage (Photo via Amazon)

$34 $53 at Amazon

Best Amazon Boxing Day fashion deals

How can I shop Boxing Day deals on Amazon?

In addition to shopping these Boxing Day deals through the Amazon Canada website, there’s also a range of other convenient ways to shop.

You can use the Amazon App to shop anytime, anywhere and ensure that you never miss out on a deal, and Alexa Shopping also makes it easy to find the biggest holiday savings — just ask, “Alexa, what are my deals?” on any of your smart devices.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.