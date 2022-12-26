Amazon Boxing Day 2022: 40+ best deals to shop in tech, home, garden & more
From tech to beauty essentials, don't miss Amazon's Boxing Day deals.
Amazon Canada's Boxing Day deals are here!
This year's Boxing Day sale runs until Dec. 28, giving customers plenty of time to add to your online shopping cart. You can find huge savings on popular tech, home, fashion and beauty — and just about everything else too.
It's the perfect chance to put those holiday gift cards to use and stock up on what you really wanted. Scroll below to shop a selection of Amazon's best Boxing Day deals.
Best Amazon Boxing Day tech deals
Save up to 25% on Apple MacBooks, iPads, Watches, & Accessories
Save $120 on a Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
26% off: Beats Studio Buds True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Save $180 on a GoPro HERO10 Black
Save up to 33% on Soundcore Headphones
Save up up 43% on eufy Security Cameras, Video Doorbells, and Smartlocks
$411 off: Nebula Projector
Save $100: Sony 55 inch 4K LED Smart Google TV
Best Amazon Boxing Day device deals
Save up to 40% on Fire TV Stick devices
Save $70 on the Ring Video Doorbell 3
Up to 45% off: Echo Show Devices
31% off: Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet
Save up to 23% on Kindle e-readers
Save 43% on the Echo Flex Plug-in mini smart speaker
Save 15%: eero WiFi routers and systems
$80 off: Echo (4th Gen) + Evolux Smart Bulb
Save 40%: Fire TV Stick
Best Amazon Boxing Day kitchen deals
Save up to 40% on KitchenAid tools and appliances
Save 39% on the ThermoPro TP02S Instant Read Meat Thermometer
Save 25% on the Instant Pot Ultra 60 Ultra 6 Qt 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker
15% off: Ninja Food Processor
Save 21% on a T-Fal Ingenio Expertise Nonstick Cookware Set
Save 39% on a Pots and Pans Organizer
57% off: TUO 8-piece Chef Knife Set
Save 36%: Philips Premium Airfryer
Best Amazon Boxing Day beauty & personal care deals
Save up to 40% on skincare from Cetaphil, Proactiv & more
Save up to 36% on Oral-B Electric Toothbrushes and Crest Whitestrips
Save 25% on a RENPHO Foot Massager Machine with Heat
Save 20% on a MySmile Teeth Whitening Kit
Save up to 37% on hairstyling from Revlon
Save up to 22% on Olay Skin Care
Save 22%: Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream
Best Amazon Boxing Day home & garden deals
$106 off: Shark RV1001AEC IQ Robot Self-Empty XL Robot Vacuum
Save $20 on an Active Era Premium Double Air Bed
Save up to 34% on Hathaspace Air Purifiers
Save up to 43% on Hoses from Flexi Hose
Up to 45% off: VIVOSUN Growing Equipment and Garden Tools
Save up to 41% on tools from DeWalt, Craftsman, Irwin and more
40% off: MORALVE Pants Hangers
Save up to 26% on BISSEL Appliances
Save 37%: DECOMOMO Woven Baskets for Storage
Best Amazon Boxing Day fashion deals
Save up to 25% on winter styles from Amazon Brands
Save up to 40% on ALONG FIT High Waisted Tummy Control Leggings
Save up to 51% on Timex Watches
Save 20% on a Winthome Oversized Blanket Hoodie
Save up to 40% on Dream Pairs Women's Faux Fur Lined Mid Calf Winter Snow Boots
Get a Momcozy Hands Free Pumping Bra for under $30
Save up to 43% on Bellivera Women Winter Jackets
Save up to 20% on fleece robes
How can I shop Boxing Day deals on Amazon?
In addition to shopping these Boxing Day deals through the Amazon Canada website, there’s also a range of other convenient ways to shop.
You can use the Amazon App to shop anytime, anywhere and ensure that you never miss out on a deal, and Alexa Shopping also makes it easy to find the biggest holiday savings — just ask, “Alexa, what are my deals?” on any of your smart devices.
