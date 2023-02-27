Pantry restock! Save up to 50% on coffee beans and pods at Amazon Canada
Restock your pantry with these top Amazon Canada coffee deals.
If you were to look into the pantry of the average Canadian kitchen, there's a good chance that you'd come across some sort of coffee. Whether you prefer espresso, drip coffee or the convenience of pre-portioned coffee pods, there's no better way to start your morning.
If you're looking to stock up on the popular morning beverage, you'll want to head over to Amazon Canada. The retailer is having a huge sale on coffee — and no matter how you choose to brew you're not going to want to miss out.
With coffee favourites from tons of popular brands, you'll want to jump on this coffee sale while you can. Keep scrolling to add these top sale picks to your cart.
NESCAFÉ Gold Espresso Intenso, K-Cup Compatible Pods
Brew up a dark and intense coffee in just seconds with these K-Cup capsules.
Timothy's Certified Breakfast Blend K-Cup Pods
Bring the taste of Timothy's home with these coffee pods that are compatible with Keurig machines.
Folgers K-Cup Coffee Pods Vanilla Biscotti
This light roast coffee is subtly infused with a smooth vanilla flavour that's sure to be a hit.
Starbucks Pike Place Roast Ground Coffee
With notes of cocoa and rich praline, this classic medium roast coffee brings the taste of Starbucks home.
Timothy's Hazelnut K-Cup Coffee Pods
For coffee with a rich hazelnut flavour, look to these Timothy's K-Cup pods for a unique take.
Lavazza Decaffeinato Rico Espresso Dark Roast Capsules (Pack of 60)
For all the flavour without the caffeine jitters, stock up on these dark roast decaf coffee pods that are compatible with original Nespresso machines.
Van Houtte Vanilla Hazelnut Light Roast Whole Bean Coffee
This light roast coffee is flavoured with the taste of vanilla and hazelnut.
Lavazza Single-Serve Coffee K-Cups
With its "intense and chocolatey" flavour, these dark roast coffee pods will brighten up your morning.
NESCAFÉ Gold Mocha Instant Coffee, 6 Pack
These instant coffee sachets offer up the smooth taste of coffee and chocolate — just add water.
Timothy's Pumpkin Spice K-Cup Pods
It may be February, but there's never a bad time to enjoy a cup of flavourful pumpkin spice coffee.
Lavazza Drip Coffee Gran Selezione
Sometimes, a simple drip coffee is all you need, and this rich dark roast is a perfect way to start the morning.
