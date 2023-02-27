Pantry restock! Save up to 50% on coffee beans and pods at Amazon Canada

Stock up on coffee pods and grounds with Amazon Canada's latest sale. (Getty Images)

If you were to look into the pantry of the average Canadian kitchen, there's a good chance that you'd come across some sort of coffee. Whether you prefer espresso, drip coffee or the convenience of pre-portioned coffee pods, there's no better way to start your morning.

If you're looking to stock up on the popular morning beverage, you'll want to head over to Amazon Canada. The retailer is having a huge sale on coffee — and no matter how you choose to brew you're not going to want to miss out.

With coffee favourites from tons of popular brands, you'll want to jump on this coffee sale while you can. Keep scrolling to add these top sale picks to your cart.

NESCAFÉ Gold Espresso Intenso, K-Cup Compatible Pods. Image via Amazon.

Brew up a dark and intense coffee in just seconds with these K-Cup capsules.

$14 $19 at Amazon

Timothy's Certified Breakfast Blend K-Cup Pods. Image via Amazon.

Bring the taste of Timothy's home with these coffee pods that are compatible with Keurig machines.

$21 $30 at Amazon

Folgers K-Cup Coffee Pods ,Vanilla Biscotti. Image via Amazon.

This light roast coffee is subtly infused with a smooth vanilla flavour that's sure to be a hit.

$13 $20 at Amazon

Starbucks Pike Place Roast Ground Coffee. Image via Amazon.

With notes of cocoa and rich praline, this classic medium roast coffee brings the taste of Starbucks home.

$10 $20 at Amazon

Timothy's Hazelnut K-Cup Coffee Pods. Image via Amazon.

For coffee with a rich hazelnut flavour, look to these Timothy's K-Cup pods for a unique take.

$12 $14 at Amazon

Lavazza Decaffeinato Rico Espresso Dark Roast Capsules. Image via Amazon.

For all the flavour without the caffeine jitters, stock up on these dark roast decaf coffee pods that are compatible with original Nespresso machines.

$38 $46 at Amazon

Van Houtte Vanilla Hazelnut Light Roast Whole Bean Coffee. Image via Amazon.

This light roast coffee is flavoured with the taste of vanilla and hazelnut.

$8 $12 at Amazon

Lavazza Single-Serve Coffee K-Cups. Image via Amazon.

With its "intense and chocolatey" flavour, these dark roast coffee pods will brighten up your morning.

$10 $12 at Amazon

NESCAFÉ Gold Mocha Instant Coffee, 6 Pack. Image via Amazon.

These instant coffee sachets offer up the smooth taste of coffee and chocolate — just add water.

$22 $36 at Amazon

Timothy's Pumpkin Spice K-Cup Pods. Image via Amazon.

It may be February, but there's never a bad time to enjoy a cup of flavourful pumpkin spice coffee.

$16 $22 at Amazon

Lavazza Drip Coffee Gran Selezione. Image via Amazon.

Sometimes, a simple drip coffee is all you need, and this rich dark roast is a perfect way to start the morning.

$7 $12 at Amazon

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.