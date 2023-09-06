Amazon is having a huge coffee sale: Save on Keurig pods, McCafé & more
Restock your pantry with these top Amazon Canada coffee deals.
Now that the new school year is in full swing, there's no better time to stock up on your favourite coffees to start your day off right. Whether you prefer espresso, drip coffee or the convenience of pre-portioned coffee pods, there's no better way to start your morning.
If you're looking to stock up on the popular morning beverage, you'll want to head over to Amazon Canada. The retailer is having a huge sale on coffee — and no matter how you choose to brew you're not going to want to miss out.
With coffee favourites from tons of popular brands, you'll want to jump on this coffee sale while you can. Keep scrolling to add these top sale picks to your cart.
Save 10% on Club Coffee Craft Roasters 100% Colombian Swiss Water Decaf K-Cup Pods
Bean Head Specialty Coffee, Medium Dark Roast
This Certified Organic & Fair Trade coffee is roasted in Canada, and delivers notes of chocolate and dried fruit in every sip.
McCafé High Grown Organic K-Cup Coffee Pods
Get the taste of McCafé's organic dark roast at home, which shoppers say is an "all around good cup of coffee."
Club Coffee Craft Roasters 100% Colombian Swiss Water Decaf K-Cup Pods
This smooth, tangy and crisp Colombian roast has plenty of flavour, without the caffeine.
McCafé Espresso Whole Beans
This McCafé Espresso whole bean coffee has a rich aroma, full body and a hint of sweetness.
Club Coffee Craft Roasters Creamy Caramel K-Cup Pods
These light roast coffee pods have a hint of caramel flavour for the perfect sweet treat.
BrewBlack Perfetto 100% Arabica Dark Roast 50 Aluminium Coffee Pods
This espresso bundle includes 50 aluminum pods that are compatible with original Nespresso machines.
McCafé Premium Roast Decaf K-Cup Coffee Pods, 48 Count
No caffeine? No problem. This decaf McCafé blend has all the flavour you want in a coffee, with none of the caffeine spike.
Club Coffee Craft Roasters Breakfast Blend
This breakfast blend coffee has a sweet, nutty and balanced flavour profile that's ideal for your morning cup of joe.
illy Classico Whole Bean Coffee (Pack of 6)
Stock up on your favourite coffee beans with this six-pack of illy Classico medium roast.
BrewBlack Variety Pack 50 Aluminium Coffee Pods
They say that variety is the spice of life, and this set of espresso pods lets you discover your new favourite flavour.
McCafé Premium Roast Whole Bean Coffee
Enjoy the taste of McCafé at home with this premium roast coffee that has a balanced flavour and rich aroma.
Club Coffee Craft Roasters French Vanilla K-Cup Pods
Love a hint of flavour in your morning coffee? These K-Cup pods have a delicious French Vanilla flavour that shoppers say "has a subtle flavour of vanilla."
Club Coffee Craft Roasters Costa Rica - Medium Light Roast
This brew features mellow and balanced Costa Rican coffee, with a light acidity that's perfect for starting your day.
