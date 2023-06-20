Amazon shoppers are loving this cooling blanket for summer: 'A life-changer'

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Ditch the tossing and turning for good this summer with a lightweight, cooling blanket.

The Luxear Cooling Blanket helps you beat the heat this summer. (Photos via Amazon)

As temperatures rise throughout the summer months, those who tend to run warm are likely no strangers to the tossing and turning at night.

Like Goldilocks, if you've ever struggled trying to find bedding to keep you at a temperature that feels just right, then you'll want to take note of one popular Amazon Canada product that's a must-have for summer.

The Luxear Cooling Blanket is designed to help you stay cool while you sleep, and it's quickly become a hit among shoppers.

How it works

With a little help from heat-absorbing Japanese Arc-Chill fabric, this lightweight yet cozy blanket helps to lower your body temperature while you sleep. One side of the blanket features a smooth cooling surface, while the other side is made of 100 per cent bamboo for softness.

This blanket comes in three sizes, and ranges in price from $46 to $56 depending on what size you need. The smallest size (51" x 67") is ideal for kids, camping or sofa use. The medium blanket (59" x 79") is perfect for single beds, while the large blanket (79" X 86") fits on a full size bed.

It's also machine washable, making it easy to enjoy without worrying about hefty dry cleaning bills. Just be sure to follow the care instructions by avoiding the dryer in favour of hang-drying instead.

'Best summertime blanket ever'

Reviewers have been loving this cooling blanket, as it's received a 4.4-star average rating from more than 1,000 Amazon reviews.

"This blanket has been a life-changer," raved one reviewer.

"Best summertime blanket ever," shared another.

One shopper noted that it delivers a "constant cooling sensation," while another said that it keeps you "cool and comfortable during the night."

Luxear Cooling Blanket. (Photo via Amazon)

From $46 at Amazon

With the help of this blanket, reviewers have found that they could sleep soundly even on warm nights, without the need to run air conditioning. One person said that it "really does make a difference" and turned out to be "one of the smartest and [most] functional purchases."

With its "lightweight, soft to the touch" construction, it's ideal for anyone looking to sleep soundly without overheating. However, reviewers do caution that the lightweight fabric is prone to "pills and snags."

If you have pets or jewelry that may catch on fabric, you may want to keep them away from this blanket while it's in use to keep it looking its best.

Verdict

As temperatures continue to climb, you may find yourself in search of a way to stay cool while you sleep. Reviewers have said that anyone that runs hot at night "needs to give this blanket a try."

The Luxear Cooling Blanket is a lightweight and breathable blanket that helps lower your temperature while you sleep thanks to cooling bamboo fibre. However, shoppers warn that its delicate fabric could be a turn-off for those with pets.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

