Amazon Canada's secret coupon page could save you hundreds of dollars

Amazon Canada has a secret coupon page, and it could save you hundreds (Photo via Getty)

While Canada's annual inflation rate cooled to 6.3 per cent in December, surging interest rates and consumer prices continue to impact millions across the country.

In December, drivers saw a 13.1 per cent decrease in gas prices compared to the previous month; however, the good news ends there.

Mortgage interest costs, clothing and footwear, personal care supplies and equipment and food prices remain stubbornly high, prompting many to look for new ways to save.

One way to stretch your dollar a little bit further this season is to take advantage of coupons — and Amazon Canada has a little-known coupon page that could help you save big.

What are Amazon coupons?

Amazon coupons are time-limited deals that shoppers can "clip" and add to specific items (see the full list here). Unlike a manual discount code, the coupon is automatically applied when you check out. Similar to most Amazon perks, some coupons are only available for Prime members.

Each coupon collected can only be used once, meaning shoppers can only buy a single unit of a product with the coupon discount. However, shoppers can add multiple Amazon coupons to an order if each applies to a different product (see coupon terms & conditions here).

How much can I save with Amazon coupons?

Amazon coupons can range from $0.50 off a product to more than $100, depending on the item. Shoppers can use coupons in the following categories:

Grocery and Gourmet

Health and personal care

Pets

Electronics and wireless

Home and Kitchen

Beauty and Luxury beauty

Garden, Tools and Home Improvement

Toys and Games

Fashion

Handmade

Where can I find Amazon coupons?

To see what coupons are available on any given day, shoppers can head to the "coupons" tab on the navigation bar. There, you can find the most popular coupons per category and if you click on the coupon, you can see its start and end date and specifics on how to claim.

How to save with Amazon Coupons (Photo via Amazon)

Today's best Amazon coupon deals

Click here to browse all of the coupons available today on Amazon Canada. However, to help save you time, we've chosen a few stand-out deals you may want to check out. But remember: Each discount is time-limited, so act now to save.

Save $2: Muskoka Roastery Coffee

Muskoka Roastery Coffee, Black Bear, Decaf Dark Roast, Ground Coffee, 400g (photo via Amazon)

$17 $19 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

