Amazon's early Black Friday deals include this Acer laptop for $200

Save $119 on the Acer Chromebook 315, 15.6" HD Widescreen with Amazon Canada's early Black Friday sale.

If you thought you had to wait until Black Friday or Cyber Monday in order to find the best tech deals, you might want to think again.

This year, many retailers have kicked off the savings early — including Amazon Canada. You can already shop tons of their early Black Friday deals, including must-have electronics like TVs, laptops, headphones and more.

Right now you can save hundreds of dollars on a range of laptops and Chromebooks on sale, including the Acer Chromebook 315, 15.6". This affordable device is on sale for $200 right now, so you'll want to snag it before it sells out.

Acer Chromebook 315, 15.6". Image via Amazon.

$200 $319 at Amazon

This versatile laptop has a 15.6-inch HD screen, and weighs in at just over two pounds (1.2 kg). It comes with efficient Intel Celeron N4020 Dual-Core Processor, along with with 4GB of Onboard LPDDR4 Memory and 64GB eMMC.

To help keep you stay powered up all day, it boasts up to 12.5 hours of battery life on a single charge. Fully loaded with the Chrome operating system, you'll be up and running in minutes just by connecting to your Google account.

Shoppers say that this laptop is "worth every penny," and is "set-up was super fast." Reviewers were also impressed by its long battery life.

If you're someone who needs a more powerful device that can handle photo or video editing software, or more intense gaming, you may find this laptop to be a little lacking. However, reviewers agree that it's ideal "for everyday use."

Whether you're shopping for yourself or for a holiday gift this season, this ASUS laptop is a great deal. You can also shop more devices on sale below, or shop more laptops on sale on Amazon.

Save 21% on the HP Chromebook x360 14" Touch. Image via Amazon.

$450 $550 at Amazon

ASUS Chromebook Flip CM3, 12" Touchscreen. Image via Amazon.

$349 $499 at Amazon

ASUS VivoBook 14 X415 Thin and Light Laptop, 14”. Image via Amazon.

$499 $599 at Amazon

ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 Thin and Light 2-in-1 Laptop. Image via Amazon.

$799 $1,054 at Amazon

ASUS Chromebook CX1, 17.3". Image via Amazon.

$359 $489 at Amazon

ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5, 15.6". Image via Amazon.

$599 $799 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.