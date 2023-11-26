Advertisement
Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals arrived early: 50+ deals you can already shop, including Apple, Bose & more

Snag Amazon Canada deals on holiday must-haves, tech, kitchen and more ahead of Cyber Monday.

If you missed out on Black Friday deals, don't sweat it — Cyber Monday deals are kicking off, and they're just as good. Amazon Canada has already dropped thousands of early Cyber Monday deals, so you can shop thousands of deals from brands like Apple, Bissell, Samsung and more. Keep your Cyber Weekend going and get a head start on your Christmas shopping with our list of Amazon Canada's best early Cyber Monday deals below — but hurry, these savings won't stick around for long.

What are the best Cyber Monday deals in Canada?

In addition to Amazon, Canadian shoppers can score massive Cyber Week discounts at these retailers:

Best early Amazon Cyber Monday deals: Holiday essentials

  • National Tree 7.5 ft. North Valley Spruce Tree

    $194$228
    Save $34
    See at Amazon

  • WBHome 70ct Assorted Christmas Ball Ornaments Set

    $35$66
    Save $31
    See at Amazon

  • National Tree 24 Inch Crestwood Spruce Wreath

    $51$82
    Save $31
    See at Amazon

  • Lindt LINDOR Assorted Chocolate Truffle Advent Calendar

    $16$19
    Save $3
    See at Amazon

Best early Amazon Cyber Monday headphones deals

  • Sony Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones

    $148$250
    Save $102
    See at Amazon

Best early Amazon Cyber Monday TV deals

  • Philips Roku TV 55" 4K QLED Ultra HD

    $600$800
    Save $200
    See at Amazon

  • Toshiba 43" 4K UHD HDR LED Fire Smart TV

    $350$530
    Save $180
    See at Amazon

  • LG QNED80 50-Inch QLED NanoCell 4K Smart TV

    $898$1,098
    Save $200
    See at Amazon

Best early Amazon Cyber Monday Apple deals

  • Apple Watch Ultra [GPS + Cellular 49mm]

    $899$1,099
    Save $200
    See at Amazon

Best early Amazon Cyber Monday smart home deals

  • August Wi-Fi (4th Generation) Smart Lock

    $195$280
    Save $85
    See at Amazon

Best early Amazon Cyber Monday air fryer deals

  • Philips Premium Airfryer XXL with Fat Removal Technology

    $163$300
    Save $137
    See at Amazon

  • Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 8-qt. 2-Basket Air Fryer

    $147$210
    Save $63
    See at Amazon

  • Instant Vortex Plus 6-Quart Air Fryer Oven

    $118$173
    Save $55
    See at Amazon

Best early Amazon Cyber Monday kitchen deals

  • HENCKELS Definition 14 Piece Kitchen Knife Block Set

    $150$230
    Save $80
    See at Amazon

  • Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville with Aeroccino Milk Frother

    $219$350
    Save $131
    See at Amazon

  • KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

    $330$384
    Save $54
    See at Amazon

Best early Amazon Cyber Monday vacuum deals

  • Hoover CleanSlate Carpet & Upholstery Spot Cleaner

    $85$159
    Save $74
    See at Amazon

Best early Amazon Cyber Monday household essential deals

Best early Amazon Cyber Monday beauty deals

  • Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara

    $10$12
    Save $2
    See at Amazon

  • L'Oreal Paris True Match Nude Hyaluronic Tinted Serum

    $17$27
    Save $10
    See at Amazon

  • Philips Sonicare 2100 Power Toothbrush

    $25$43
    Save $18
    See at Amazon

