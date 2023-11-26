Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals arrived early: 50+ deals you can already shop, including Apple, Bose & more

Save big on thousands of Cyber Monday deals at Amazon Canada. (Getty Images) (jahcottontail143 via Getty Images)

If you missed out on Black Friday deals, don't sweat it — Cyber Monday deals are kicking off, and they're just as good. Amazon Canada has already dropped thousands of early Cyber Monday deals, so you can shop thousands of deals from brands like Apple, Bissell, Samsung and more. Keep your Cyber Weekend going and get a head start on your Christmas shopping with our list of Amazon Canada's best early Cyber Monday deals below — but hurry, these savings won't stick around for long.

What are the best Cyber Monday deals in Canada?

In addition to Amazon, Canadian shoppers can score massive Cyber Week discounts at these retailers:

Best early Amazon Cyber Monday deals: Holiday essentials

Govee Christmas Lights $90 $130 Save $40 See at Amazon

National Tree 7.5 ft. North Valley Spruce Tree $194 $228 Save $34 See at Amazon

WBHome 70ct Assorted Christmas Ball Ornaments Set $35 $66 Save $31 See at Amazon

National Tree 24 Inch Crestwood Spruce Wreath $51 $82 Save $31 See at Amazon

Lindt LINDOR Assorted Chocolate Truffle Advent Calendar $16 $19 Save $3 See at Amazon

Best early Amazon Cyber Monday headphones deals

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) $269 $329 Save $60 See at Amazon

Sony Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones $148 $250 Save $102 See at Amazon

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II $279 $349 Save $70 See at Amazon

Beats Studio Pro $300 $470 Save $170 See at Amazon

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) $130 $179 Save $49 See at Amazon

Best early Amazon Cyber Monday TV deals

Amazon Fire TV 32" 2-Series $180 $270 Save $90 See at Amazon

Philips Roku TV 55" 4K QLED Ultra HD $600 $800 Save $200 See at Amazon

Toshiba 43" 4K UHD HDR LED Fire Smart TV $350 $530 Save $180 See at Amazon

SAMSUNG 43-Inch Class QLED 4K TV $598 $748 Save $150 See at Amazon

LG QNED80 50-Inch QLED NanoCell 4K Smart TV $898 $1,098 Save $200 See at Amazon

Best early Amazon Cyber Monday Apple deals

Apple Watch Ultra [GPS + Cellular 49mm] $899 $1,099 Save $200 See at Amazon

Apple iPad (9th Generation) $359 $449 Save $90 See at Amazon

Apple 2020 MacBook Air $1,090 $1,299 Save $209 See at Amazon

Apple AirTag (4 Pack) $115 $129 Save $14 See at Amazon

Apple Magic Mouse $79 $89 Save $10 See at Amazon

Best early Amazon Cyber Monday smart home deals

Echo Pop Speaker $25 $55 Save $30 See at Amazon

Blink Mini Smart Security Camera $46 $115 Save $69 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K $40 $70 Save $30 See at Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell $70 $130 Save $60 See at Amazon

August Wi-Fi (4th Generation) Smart Lock $195 $280 Save $85 See at Amazon

Best early Amazon Cyber Monday air fryer deals

NINJA AF101C, Air Fryer, 3.8L $76 $140 Save $64 See at Amazon

Philips Premium Airfryer XXL with Fat Removal Technology $163 $300 Save $137 See at Amazon

Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 8-qt. 2-Basket Air Fryer $147 $210 Save $63 See at Amazon

Kalorik MAXX Digital Air Fryer $140 $200 Save $60 See at Amazon

Instant Vortex Plus 6-Quart Air Fryer Oven $118 $173 Save $55 See at Amazon

Best early Amazon Cyber Monday kitchen deals

HENCKELS Definition 14 Piece Kitchen Knife Block Set $150 $230 Save $80 See at Amazon

Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville with Aeroccino Milk Frother $219 $350 Save $131 See at Amazon

ThermoPro Digital Meat Thermometer $25 $41 Save $16 See at Amazon

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer $330 $384 Save $54 See at Amazon

YETI Rambler 14 oz Mug $28 $40 Save $12 See at Amazon

Best early Amazon Cyber Monday vacuum deals

iwoly V600 Vacuum Cleaner $70 $100 Save $30 See at Amazon

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum $240 $370 Save $130 See at Amazon

Hoover CleanSlate Carpet & Upholstery Spot Cleaner $85 $159 Save $74 See at Amazon

Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum $800 $1,000 Save $200 See at Amazon

Lefant M210 Robot Vacuum $197 $305 Save $108 See at Amazon

Best early Amazon Cyber Monday household essential deals

Cascade Dishwasher Detergent Pods $18 $23 Save $5 See at Amazon

Duracell Optimum AAA Batteries $14 $16 Save $2 See at Amazon

Glad 100% Compostable Bags $9 $12 Save $3 See at Amazon

Charmin Toilet Paper (24 rolls) $31 $39 Save $8 See at Amazon

Glad Black Garbage Bags $9 $12 Save $3 See at Amazon

Best early Amazon Cyber Monday beauty deals

Maritime Naturals Retinol Moisturizer $28 $42 Save $14 See at Amazon

Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara $10 $12 Save $2 See at Amazon

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer $480 $580 Save $100 See at Amazon

L'Oreal Paris True Match Nude Hyaluronic Tinted Serum $17 $27 Save $10 See at Amazon

Philips Sonicare 2100 Power Toothbrush $25 $43 Save $18 See at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.