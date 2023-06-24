30+ best early Prime Day deals to shop on Amazon this weekend
We've gathered the best early Prime Day deals to celebrate the first weekend of summer.
As the first official weekend of summer kicks off, Amazon Canada just dropped a new crop of sales and deals.
Right now, shoppers will find thousands of early Prime Day deals up for grabs, including the latest in tech, home goods, beauty and more.
We've gone ahead to do the work for you and picked out the best Amazon Canada weekend deals — so scroll through for the sale finds, including the AERLANG Massage Gun that's on sale for just $26.
AERLANG Massage Gun
The AERLANG Massage Gun is on sale on Amazon for a whopping 68% off.
This massage gun has racked up more than 10,000 customer reviews, with shoppers praising it for being "soothing" and "great for arthritis pain."
At just $26 it's a total bargain that shoppers say is "fantastic for the price." However, if you're not in the market for a massage gun, shop more of this weekend's best Amazon Canada deals below.
Best Amazon Canada tech deals
50% off: KKM 3 in 1 Qi-Certified Fast Wireless Charging Station
Prime member exclusive: Shop Smart Fire TVs starting at $170
Save 29% on KORSKR Bluetooth Earbuds
Save $61 on Fitbit Luxe Health & Fitness Trackers
Save 31% on JBL Flip 5 Portable Waterproof Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
Acer Enduro Ruggedized Android Tablet
Best Amazon Canada kitchen deals
41% off: ThermoPro Waterproof Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer
Save 20% on a COSORI Air Fryer 5Qt(4.7L)
Up to 32% on KitchenAid appliances & accessories
Save 16% on the S3pro Temperature Control Smart Mug 2
High Carbon Stainless Steel Knife Set
Best Amazon home & garden deals to shop this weekend
Save up to 30% on Greenworks outdoor tools
Save $167 on the Lefant M210 Pro Robot Vacuum
35% off: IBELOMR Mini Chainsaw
Save up to 45% on Bedsure Washed Cotton Duvet Covers
BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX Cordless Blower
Best Amazon health & wellness deals to shop this weekend
Save up to 42% on Oral-B Toothbrushes
40% off: Etekcity Bathroom Digital Scale
Save 33% on a Bitvae Portable 300ML Water Flosser
Save 44% on a Hanging Travel Toiletry Bag
MATKAS Korean Dark Spot Remover Serum for Face & Body
Best Amazon Canada deals on everything else
38% off: BIPOWER Steamer for Clothes
Save 20% on a Comlife Bladeless Neck Fan
Save up to 22% on household products from Lysol, Finish and more
48% off: Cooling Portable Pet Mat
UVBrite Self-Cleaning and Water-Purifying Bottle
