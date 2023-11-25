Advertisement
Amazon’s Black Friday deals are over — but these 60+ Cyber Monday deals are just starting

Snag these extended Amazon Canada Black Friday deals while you still can.

amazon black friday cyber monday deals A detail of Prime package is pictured in Chicago, Illinois, United States, on October 15, 2022. (Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Amazon's Black Friday sale is over, but you can already shop early Cyber Monday deals. (Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images) (NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Officially, Black Friday 2023 is over — but that doesn't mean there aren't still tons of deals still going strong. Amazon Canada's epic selection of extended Black Friday and early Cyber Monday deals are in place, so you can still shop thousands of deals from brands like Amazon, Bissell, Samsung, Apple and more if you missed out yesterday. Keep your Cyber Weekend going and get a head start on your Christmas shopping with our list of Amazon Canada's best extended Black Friday deals below — but hurry, these savings won't be around for much longer.

Quick Overview
What are the best last-minute Black Friday deals in Canada?

In addition to Amazon, Canadian shoppers can score massive Cyber Week discounts at these retailers:

Best Amazon extended Black Friday TV deals

  • Philips Roku TV 55" 4K QLED Ultra HD

    $600$800
    Save $200
    See at Amazon

  • Toshiba 43" 4K UHD HDR LED Fire Smart TV

    $350$530
    Save $180
    See at Amazon

  • Hisense Mini-LED 4K ULED Dolby Vision HDR10+ Google TV

    $568$698
    Save $130
    See at Amazon

  • LG QNED80 50-Inch QLED NanoCell 4K Smart TV

    $898$1,098
    Save $200
    See at Amazon

Best Amazon extended Black Friday headphone deals

  • Sony Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones

    $148$250
    Save $102
    See at Amazon

  • Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones

    $398$500
    Save $102
    See at Amazon

Best Amazon extended Black Friday Apple deals

  • Apple Watch Ultra [GPS + Cellular 49mm]

    $899$1,099
    Save $200
    See at Amazon

Best Amazon extended Black Friday smart home deals

  • August Wi-Fi (4th Generation) Smart Lock

    $195$280
    Save $85
    See at Amazon

Best Amazon extended Black Friday air fryer deals

  • Philips Premium Airfryer XXL with Fat Removal Technology

    $163$300
    Save $137
    See at Amazon

  • Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 8-qt. 2-Basket Air Fryer

    $147$210
    Save $63
    See at Amazon

  • Instant Vortex Plus 6-Quart Air Fryer Oven

    $118$173
    Save $55
    See at Amazon

Best Amazon extended Black Friday kitchen deals

  • Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville with Aeroccino Milk Frother

    $219$350
    Save $131
    See at Amazon

  • KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

    $330$384
    Save $54
    See at Amazon

  • Keurig K-Mini Plus Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

    $68$110
    Save $42
    See at Amazon

  • Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine

    $699$1,000
    Save $301
    See at Amazon

Best Amazon extended Black Friday vacuum deals

  • Tineco Floor One S3 Cordless Hardwood Floors Cleaner

    $380$550
    Save $170
    See at Amazon

  • Hoover CleanSlate Carpet & Upholstery Spot Cleaner

    $85$159
    Save $74
    See at Amazon

Best Amazon extended Black Friday household essential deals

Best Amazon extended Black Friday holiday deals

  • Gabby's Dollhouse - Purrfect Dollhouse

    $68$109
    Save $41
    See at Amazon

  • LEGO Harry Potter 2023 Advent Calendar

    $48$60
    Save $12
    See at Amazon

Best Amazon extended Black Friday beauty deals

  • Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete

    $650$800
    Save $150
    See at Amazon

  • L'Oreal Paris True Match Nude Hyaluronic Tinted Serum

    $17$27
    Save $10
    See at Amazon

  • Philips Sonicare 2100 Power Toothbrush

    $25$43
    Save $18
    See at Amazon

