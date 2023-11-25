Amazon’s Black Friday deals are over — but these 60+ Cyber Monday deals are just starting

Amazon's Black Friday sale is over, but you can already shop early Cyber Monday deals. (Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images) (NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Officially, Black Friday 2023 is over — but that doesn't mean there aren't still tons of deals still going strong. Amazon Canada's epic selection of extended Black Friday and early Cyber Monday deals are in place, so you can still shop thousands of deals from brands like Amazon, Bissell, Samsung, Apple and more if you missed out yesterday. Keep your Cyber Weekend going and get a head start on your Christmas shopping with our list of Amazon Canada's best extended Black Friday deals below — but hurry, these savings won't be around for much longer.

What are the best last-minute Black Friday deals in Canada?

In addition to Amazon, Canadian shoppers can score massive Cyber Week discounts at these retailers:

Best Amazon extended Black Friday TV deals

Amazon Fire TV 32" 2-Series $180 $270 Save $90 See at Amazon

Philips Roku TV 55" 4K QLED Ultra HD $600 $800 Save $200 See at Amazon

Toshiba 43" 4K UHD HDR LED Fire Smart TV $350 $530 Save $180 See at Amazon

SAMSUNG 43-Inch Class QLED 4K TV $598 $748 Save $150 See at Amazon

Hisense Mini-LED 4K ULED Dolby Vision HDR10+ Google TV $568 $698 Save $130 See at Amazon

LG QNED80 50-Inch QLED NanoCell 4K Smart TV $898 $1,098 Save $200 See at Amazon

Best Amazon extended Black Friday headphone deals

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) $269 $329 Save $60 See at Amazon

Beats Studio Buds $129 $190 Save $61 See at Amazon

Sony Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones $148 $250 Save $102 See at Amazon

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) $130 $179 Save $49 See at Amazon

Beats Studio Pro $300 $470 Save $170 See at Amazon

Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones $398 $500 Save $102 See at Amazon

Best Amazon extended Black Friday Apple deals

Apple iPad (9th Generation) $359 $449 Save $90 See at Amazon

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) $289 $329 Save $40 See at Amazon

Apple 2020 MacBook Air $1,090 $1,299 Save $209 See at Amazon

Apple AirTag (4 Pack) $115 $129 Save $14 See at Amazon

Apple Magic Mouse $79 $89 Save $10 See at Amazon

Apple Watch Ultra [GPS + Cellular 49mm] $899 $1,099 Save $200 See at Amazon

Best Amazon extended Black Friday smart home deals

Echo Pop Speaker $25 $55 Save $30 See at Amazon

Blink Mini Smart Security Camera $46 $115 Save $69 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K $40 $70 Save $30 See at Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell $70 $130 Save $60 See at Amazon

Google Chromecast With Google TV (4K) $49 $70 Save $21 See at Amazon

August Wi-Fi (4th Generation) Smart Lock $195 $280 Save $85 See at Amazon

Best Amazon extended Black Friday air fryer deals

Philips Premium Airfryer XXL with Fat Removal Technology $163 $300 Save $137 See at Amazon

Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 8-qt. 2-Basket Air Fryer $147 $210 Save $63 See at Amazon

NINJA AF101C, Air Fryer, 3.8L $76 $140 Save $64 See at Amazon

Kalorik MAXX Digital Air Fryer $140 $200 Save $60 See at Amazon

COSORI Air Fryer 5Qt(4.7L) $120 $150 Save $30 See at Amazon

Instant Vortex Plus 6-Quart Air Fryer Oven $118 $173 Save $55 See at Amazon

Best Amazon extended Black Friday kitchen deals

Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville with Aeroccino Milk Frother $219 $350 Save $131 See at Amazon

ThermoPro Digital Meat Thermometer $25 $41 Save $16 See at Amazon

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer $330 $384 Save $54 See at Amazon

Keurig K-Mini Plus Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker $68 $110 Save $42 See at Amazon

YETI Rambler 14 oz Mug $28 $40 Save $12 See at Amazon

Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine $699 $1,000 Save $301 See at Amazon

Best Amazon extended Black Friday vacuum deals

iwoly V600 Vacuum Cleaner $70 $100 Save $30 See at Amazon

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum $240 $370 Save $130 See at Amazon

Tineco Floor One S3 Cordless Hardwood Floors Cleaner $380 $550 Save $170 See at Amazon

Hoover CleanSlate Carpet & Upholstery Spot Cleaner $85 $159 Save $74 See at Amazon

Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum $800 $1,000 Save $200 See at Amazon

Lefant M210 Robot Vacuum $140 $305 Save $165 See at Amazon

Best Amazon extended Black Friday household essential deals

Cascade Dishwasher Detergent Pods $18 $23 Save $5 See at Amazon

Duracell Optimum AAA Batteries $14 $16 Save $2 See at Amazon

Glad 100% Compostable Bags $9 $12 Save $3 See at Amazon

Mr. Clean Magic Erasers $7 $9 Save $2 See at Amazon

Charmin Toilet Paper (24 rolls) $32 $39 Save $7 See at Amazon

Glad Black Garbage Bags $9 $12 Save $3 See at Amazon

Best Amazon extended Black Friday holiday deals

Muscle Massage Gun $70 $140 Save $70 See at Amazon

YETI Roadie 24 Cooler $245 $350 Save $105 See at Amazon

23andMe+ Premium Membership Bundle $169 $299 Save $130 See at Amazon

Gabby's Dollhouse - Purrfect Dollhouse $68 $109 Save $41 See at Amazon

RENPHO Large Heating Pad for Back $49 $65 Save $16 See at Amazon

LEGO Harry Potter 2023 Advent Calendar $48 $60 Save $12 See at Amazon

Best Amazon extended Black Friday beauty deals

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete $650 $800 Save $150 See at Amazon

CeraVe Acne Control Gel $18 $22 Save $4 See at Amazon

L'Oreal Paris True Match Nude Hyaluronic Tinted Serum $17 $27 Save $10 See at Amazon

All Natural Advice Vitamin C Serum $23 $40 Save $17 See at Amazon

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer $480 $580 Save $100 See at Amazon

Philips Sonicare 2100 Power Toothbrush $25 $43 Save $18 See at Amazon

