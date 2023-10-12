October Prime Day is now over, but these 20+ deals are still going strong in Canada
You can still score significant savings on tech, home, beauty & more.
Amazon Canada's Prime Big Deal Days 2023 is now over, but that doesn't mean you can't still find some sweet deals kickin' around post-October Prime Day! There are still tons of notable discounts on tech, home & kitchen and more.
Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV$350$470Save $120
Hisense 65A7GV - 65 inch 4K Ultra HD VIDAA Smart TV$628$668Save $40
COSORI Air Fryer 5Qt$127$150Save $23
Hanging Gift Wrap Organizer$16$18Save $2
You haven't missed your chance just yet — whether you're looking for a new TV, laptop, headphones or whatever else is on your shopping list, you can still find some great bargains.
It's also the perfect time to stock up on gifts. So, take this second chance while you can before these deals are gone for good.
Keep reading for some must-have discounted items that we've rounded up for you.
Best extended October Prime Day deals
🏠 Shop best home & kitchen deals
💄 Shop best fashion & beauty deals
🧻 Shop best household essential deals
✈️ Shop best luggage & travel deals
⚡ Best trending extended October Prime Day deals to shop in Canada: Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV
This Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV is 26% off.
💻 Best extended October Prime Day tech deals to shop in Canada
Up to 25% on Kindle E-readers
Save up to 50% on Fire TV Devices
Take $314 off a Galaxy Book3 360 laptop
Save $90 on an Apple iPad Air (5th Generation)
Up to 36% off: Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD
This Hisense 65A7GV - 65 inch 4K Ultra HD VIDAA Smart TV is 6% off.
Save 13% on Apple AirPods (3rd Generation)
Save $40 on a pair of Apple AirPods (2nd generation)
Save 36% on Echo Buds (2nd Gen) wireless earbuds
Take 35% off a Amazon eero 6+ mesh Wi-Fi system
Take 42% off the Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet
🍳 Best extended October Prime Day kitchen deals to shop in Canada
Save 20% on a KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Save $180 on a Breville Duo Temp Pro Espresso Machine
Save $40 on the Braun MultiQuick Immersion Hand Blender + Food Processor
Take 30% off the Breville Fresh and Furious LCD Kinetix Blender
This COSORI Air Fryer 5Qt is 15% off.
🏠 Best extended October Prime Day deals to shop in Canada
Save 31% on a Samsonite Stack'D Medium Spinner Luggage
Take 50% off a Blink Video Doorbell
Save $122 on a Shark self-emptying robot vacuum
Save 21% on a Small L Shaped Desk with Shelves
💄Best extended October Prime Day deals to shop in Canada
Take 21% off a Digital Body Weight Bathroom Scale
🛍️ Best deals to shop in Canada: Everything else
Shop the Exploding Kittens card game for $21
Take 39% off a portable luggage scale
This Hanging Gift Wrap Organizer is 13% off.
