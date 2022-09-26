Amazon is having another massive sale for Prime members this fall: What Canadians need to know

Amazon Prime Early Access Sale: Amazon Canada's next sale event has just been announced. (Getty Images)

Since Amazon Prime Day launched in 2015, Amazon shoppers haven't been able to get enough of the retailer's epic Prime Day sales. The two-day summer shopping event offers Prime members exclusive deals and discounts on thousands of must-have items, and has become a can't-miss event for deal hunters.

While rumours of fall Amazon Prime Day sale have been circulating for months, Amazon has finally set the record straight with their latest announcement.

While there won't be another Prime Day per se, Canadians will be able to take advantage of the first-ever Prime Early Access Sale, which takes place in October.

For all the details, keep reading to find out everything you need to know about Amazon's fall Prime sale.

Is there a second Amazon Prime Day in 2022?

Yes and no. While there won't be another Prime Day sale in Canada, on Sept. 26, Amazon revealed that it would be hosting its first Prime Early Access Sale, a new two-day shopping event exclusive to Prime members.

Like Amazon Prime Day in July, it will offer huge savings and discounts exclusively for Prime members.

When will the Prime Early Access Sale take place?

The second Prime Day-like event begins in Canada on October 11 at 12 a.m. PST (3 a.m. EST) and runs through October 12.

It will also be taking place in 15 other countries around the world: Austria, China, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the U.K., and the U.S.

How does the Prime Early Access Sale work?

With this exclusive two-day sale, members have a chance to kick-off the holiday shopping season early. As part of this event, Prime members will be able to shop from top brands as well as select Amazon Devices, offering deep savings.

How can I shop the Prime Early Access sale?

In order to shop this exclusive two-day sale, you'll have to be a Prime Member. If you’re not already signed up, you can enrol in a 30-day free trial that gives you all of the benefits of a Prime membership without the full commitment.

Currently Amazon Prime membership costs $99/year or $9.99/month for Canadian subscribers. Discounted rates are also available for students.

With the sale still weeks away, click here to browse the thousands of deals currently available on Amazon Canada and find more Amazon Prime membership details below.

Cricut Joy Machine. Image via Amazon.

$149 $244 at Amazon

Ring Alarm 5-piece kit (2nd Gen). Image via Amazon.

$200 $270 at Amazon

Furbo 360 Degree Rotating Dog Camera. Image via Amazon.

$183 $264 at Amazon

Soundcore by Anker Liberty 3 Pro Noise Cancelling Earbuds. Image via Amazon.

$140 $200 at Amazon

ULTREAN Air Fryer, 4.2 Quart. Image via Amazon.

$72 $126 at Amazon

Lefant Auto Robotic Vacuum Cleaner. Image via Amazon.

$155 $215 at Amazon

RENPHO Eye Mask with Bluetooth. Image via Amazon.

$59 $113 at Amazon

What else does a Prime membership include?

In addition to access to Prime sale-exclusive deals, a Prime membership has tons of additional year-round perks. It includes free two-day and same-day shipping, access to Prime Video original TV shows and movies, and free e-book and music downloads through Prime Music and Prime Reading.

How can I find the best Amazon deals?

Beyond Prime Day, Amazon’s shopping pages are broken down into easy-to-shop sections that give you access to the best daily deals. Under the Deals Store tab, you’ll find each section filled with limited-time offers.

You can also sign up for notifications ahead of Prime Day, to ensure that you never miss a moment of the action.

Create deal alerts for personalized recommendations: Prime members can subscribe to receive deal alert notifications related to their recent Amazon searches and recently viewed items. All they have to do is visit the Prime Day event page on the Amazon app between now and Prime Day to create deal alerts. Once Prime Day arrives, members will receive push notifications on any available deals.

Get deal notifications from Alexa: Prime members never have to worry about missing a deal thanks to Alexa. Members can add products to their Wish List, Cart, or Save for Later, and then ask Alexa to notify them about the deal when it’s live or even order it on their behalf.

Set a reminder: Prime members can say, “Remind me when Prime Day starts,” to be alerted when the two-day deals event begins.

