Amazon shoppers say this viral $24 slushie maker 'really works' — and it's on sale

While Amazon Canada is known for its doorcrasher deals on tech, home & living and kitchen gadgets, the retailer is also famous for stocking one-of-a-kind, "I didn't know I needed that" merchandise.

Take its frozen squeeze smoothie cup, for example. The colourful smoothie cup has gone semi-viral on TikTok for transforming ordinary liquids into slushie-like treats in a matter of minutes.

The details

A fun and unique buy for smoothie and slushie fans, this "Frozen Magic" cup from Color Land claims to transform liquids into frozen slush in just minutes.

The cup is made from food-grade silicone and comes lined with a sealed inner pack of freezing liquid (water and food-grade salt). After freezing the cup for 4-6 hours, the inner liquid pack becomes ice-hard and, in turn, helps to transform any liquid placed in the cup into a slushie-like consistency.

The brand advises pinching and squeezing the frozen cup with liquid for 2-3 minutes or until a slushie-like consistency is reached.

According to videos on TikTok, users can fill the cup with juice, pop, and can even combine milk with chocolate pieces for a special treat.

What people are saying

The frozen squeeze cup has earned more than 1,500 reviews on Amazon and hundreds of five-star ratings.

According to one shopper, the cup "literally turns whatever liquid you want into slush." The consistency of the slush is "really good," they write, "10/10."

Another shopper says they filled their cup with pop and "instantly saw results." It's "super easy to clean" and "worth the money," they say.

It "totally works," raves a third shopper who calls it "very cool" and says it would make a "great stocking stuffer" gift "for any age."

Despite hundreds of positive reviews, some shoppers mention the crevices inside the cup can be hard to clean and note that it "doesn't fit a lot of liquid."

It fits "maybe half a standard [pop can] at most," according to one reviewer.

The verdict

If slushies top your list of summer treats, then this DIY frozen squeeze cup may be worth checking out. Amazon shoppers say the frozen cup "totally works" at making slushies and is a "very cool" kitchen gadget. However, some reviewers note it can be hard to clean and "doesn't fit a lot of liquid" — something to keep in mind when heading to checkout.

