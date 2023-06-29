Amazon vacuum deal: Save $500 on this vacuum that 'works wonders' ahead of Prime Day

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Ahead of Prime Day 2023, Amazon shoppers can save a whopping $500 (yes, you read that correctly) on a cordless vacuum cleaner.

The countdown to Amazon Prime Day is on — but Canadians don't need to wait until July 11-12 to score major deals.

If you've ever perused Amazon Canada's Deals Store, you'll know to expect blockbuster prices on tech, home & living and fashion every day of the year — and one of today's deals is next-level good.

For a limited time, Amazon shoppers can also save a whopping $500 (yes, you read that correctly) on this cordless vacuum cleaner. To score this top rated device for 71 per cent off, shop the deal below.

The versatile vacuum cleaner comes equipped with a powerful brushless motor, reaching up to 80,000RPM, removing hidden dirt, dust and debris from your home.

Its flexible cleaning head has a vertical rotation range of 90 degrees and a horizontal range of 160 degrees to tackle every nook and cranny in your home. The vacuum comes with several attachments, including a soft brush and long crevice tool, which are suitable for multiple types of flooring, furniture and fabrics. It has a runtime of up to 30 minutes and a large-capacity 800mL dust bin.

What shoppers are saying

The Fykee vacuum cleaner has earned a 4.2-star rating on Amazon and praise for its power, cleaning attachments and compact size.

One reviewer calls the device a "great compact vacuum" that "works wonders" for quick cleanups.

It's "so quiet," has "great" suction power and the dust bin is "easy" to empty, they write. "[You] can't go wrong for the price."

The vacuum has "serious" and "powerful" suction, writes another shopper. It's "very lightweight" and "perfect for cleaning the car," they add.

"The suction is tremendous," echoes a third reviewer. It's "really good, really tremendous" and "maneuvers around the house like nobody's business."

Despite hundreds of five-star reviews, some note that the vacuum is "decent" for the price; however, they warn not to "expect great things."

It's "not great on longer carpet," writes one reviewer.

The "battery doesn't last long," according to another.

The verdict

For Amazon shoppers looking to streamline their cleaning routine, this versatile cordless vacuum cleaner is worth checking out — especially at its current sale price. Reviewers say the vacuum cleaner has "serious" suction power and is "very lightweight." However, some suggest lowering your expectations regarding its battery life and ability to vacuum on longer carpets.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

