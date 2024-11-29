Amazon Canada has rare Black Friday deals on Apple products — shop Apple Watches, AirTags, iPads and more on sale
Given how good these deals are on Apple products, we think they're going to be out of stock very quickly.
Amazon Canada's Black Friday deals are officially here. One of the best discounts you can shop at the moment are the deals on Apple products — these items rarely go on sale, and when they do, they tend to sell out quickly.
Right now, shoppers can save hundreds on the Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch SE as well as on MacBooks, iPads, AirTags and more. If you're interested in getting some holiday shopping done, now would be the great time to pick up some gifts!
Quick shop: Best Black Friday Apple deals on Amazon Canada
Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS 45mm] Smartwatch$409$519Save $110
Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS 45mm] Smartwatch$409$589Save $180
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS + Cellular 44mm] Smartwatch$329$439Save $110
Apple AirTag 4 Pack$100$129Save $29
To see the Amazon Canada's Black Friday deals on Apple Watches, scroll onwards —and keep scrolling to see even more hot Apple deals.
Shop Amazon Canada's Black Friday deals on Apple Watch Series 9
The Series 9 Apple Watches have an S9 chip that creates a super bright display and an interface that doesn't require touching. They monitor blood oxygen, notify you of irregular heart rhythms, perform ECGs and give insights into your workout and sleep habits. They also have fall and crash detection technology to help put you in touch with emergency services when you need it.
"It’s a beautiful watch on my wrist and it feels premium!" says one shopper. It comes with a Red Aluminium Case with and Red Sport Band.
Reviewers note that the "watch works perfect" and that it's "absolutely stunning." It comes with a Pink Aluminium Case and Light Pink Sport Loop band.
"Best thing I bought," says one person of their purchase. It comes with a Silver Aluminium Case and Winter Blue Sport Loop band.
Shop Amazon Canada's Black Friday deals on Apple Watch SE
All of the SE 2nd Gen watches are water-resistant, have crash detection, monitor your heart and give insights into your sleep and workouts. It connects right to your Apple devices, letting you send calls and texts, and is easily customizable.
"Very happy with this order!" says one Amazon customer. This watch comes with a Starlight Aluminium Case and a Starlight Sport Band.
More than 50 people bought one of these watches in the last month. It comes with a Starlight Aluminium Case and a Lake Green Sport Loop band.
Shop more of Amazon Canada's Black Friday Apple deals: AirPods, AirTags, MacBooks, iPads & more
These AirTags are a no. 1 bestseller and have more than 112,000 5-star ratings.
This "reliable and efficient" charger has more than 187,000 5-star total ratings.
This stunning laptop is "sleek, smooth and powerful," according to shoppers. They also note that it has an excellent battery life and is light enough to carry without hassle.
More than 1,000 people bought this item in the last month. Reviewers say it's easy to set up and provides "hours of enjoyment."
Shop this wireless, rechargeable keyboard that works with Macs, iPads and iPhones.
This mouse is ready to go as soon as you unbox it and connects wirelessly to your device via Bluetooth.
This stylus is a perfect companion for iPad users. Show off your artistic side with this "remarkable tool for creativity."
When are Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2024?
This year, Black Friday lands on Friday, Nov 29. However, as mentioned, the sale extends far beyond 24 hours for many retailers. Canadians can start shopping dozens of early deals from Nov. 1 onwards. Cyber Monday is on Monday, Dec. 2.
