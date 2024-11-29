Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Amazon Canada has rare Black Friday deals on Apple products — shop Apple Watches, AirTags, iPads and more on sale

Given how good these deals are on Apple products, we think they're going to be out of stock very quickly.

Sarah Rohoman
apple
Amazon Canada's Black Friday deals are here and you can save big on Apple Watches and other goodies. (Images via Amazon)

Amazon Canada's Black Friday deals are officially here. One of the best discounts you can shop at the moment are the deals on Apple products — these items rarely go on sale, and when they do, they tend to sell out quickly.

Right now, shoppers can save hundreds on the Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch SE as well as on MacBooks, iPads, AirTags and more. If you're interested in getting some holiday shopping done, now would be the great time to pick up some gifts!

  • Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS 45mm] Smartwatch

    $409$519
    Save $110
    See at Amazon

  • Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS 45mm] Smartwatch

    $409$589
    Save $180
    See at Amazon

  • Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS + Cellular 44mm] Smartwatch

    $329$439
    Save $110
    See at Amazon

To see the Amazon Canada's Black Friday deals on Apple Watches, scroll onwards —and keep scrolling to see even more hot Apple deals.

The Series 9 Apple Watches have an S9 chip that creates a super bright display and an interface that doesn't require touching. They monitor blood oxygen, notify you of irregular heart rhythms, perform ECGs and give insights into your workout and sleep habits. They also have fall and crash detection technology to help put you in touch with emergency services when you need it.

Apple

Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS 45mm] Smartwatch

$409$519Save $110

"It’s a beautiful watch on my wrist and it feels premium!" says one shopper. It comes with a Red Aluminium Case with and Red Sport Band.

$409 at Amazon
Apple

Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS 45mm] Smartwatch

$409$589Save $180

Reviewers note that the "watch works perfect" and that it's "absolutely stunning." It comes with a Pink Aluminium Case and Light Pink Sport Loop band.

$409 at Amazon
Apple

Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS 45mm] Smartwatch

$439$589Save $150

"Best thing I bought," says one person of their purchase. It comes with a Silver Aluminium Case and Winter Blue Sport Loop band.

$439 at Amazon

All of the SE 2nd Gen watches are water-resistant, have crash detection, monitor your heart and give insights into your sleep and workouts. It connects right to your Apple devices, letting you send calls and texts, and is easily customizable.

Apple

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS + Cellular 44mm] Smartwatch

$329$439Save $110

"Very happy with this order!" says one Amazon customer. This watch comes with a Starlight Aluminium Case and a Starlight Sport Band.

$329 at Amazon
Apple

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 44mm] Smartwatch

$260$369Save $109

More than 50 people bought one of these watches in the last month. It comes with a Starlight Aluminium Case and a Lake Green Sport Loop band. 

$260 at Amazon

Shop more of Amazon Canada's Black Friday Apple deals: AirPods, AirTags, MacBooks, iPads & more

Apple

Apple AirTag 4 Pack

$100$129Save $29

These AirTags are a no. 1 bestseller and have more than 112,000 5-star ratings.

$100 at Amazon
Apple

Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter

$18$25Save $7

This "reliable and efficient" charger has more than 187,000 5-star total ratings.

$18 at Amazon
Apple

Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop

$1,200$1,299Save $99

This stunning laptop is "sleek, smooth and powerful," according to shoppers. They also note that it has an excellent battery life and is light enough to carry without hassle.

$1,200 at Amazon
Apple

Apple iPad (10th Generation)

$440$499Save $59

More than 1,000 people bought this item in the last month. Reviewers say it's easy to set up and provides "hours of enjoyment."

$440 at Amazon
Apple

Apple Magic Keyboard

$99$119Save $20

Shop this wireless, rechargeable keyboard that works with Macs, iPads and iPhones.

$99 at Amazon
Apple

Apple Magic Mouse

$100$119Save $19

This mouse is ready to go as soon as you unbox it and connects wirelessly to your device via Bluetooth.

$100 at Amazon
Apple

Apple Pencil (1st Generation)

$109$129Save $20

This stylus is a perfect companion for iPad users. Show off your artistic side with this "remarkable tool for creativity."

$109 at Amazon

This year, Black Friday lands on Friday, Nov 29. However, as mentioned, the sale extends far beyond 24 hours for many retailers. Canadians can start shopping dozens of early deals from Nov. 1 onwards. Cyber Monday is on Monday, Dec. 2.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

Latest Stories