Amazon Canada has rare Black Friday deals on Apple products — shop Apple Watches, AirTags, iPads and more on sale

Amazon Canada's Black Friday deals are officially here. One of the best discounts you can shop at the moment are the deals on Apple products — these items rarely go on sale, and when they do, they tend to sell out quickly.

Right now, shoppers can save hundreds on the Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch SE as well as on MacBooks, iPads, AirTags and more. If you're interested in getting some holiday shopping done, now would be the great time to pick up some gifts!

Quick shop: Best Black Friday Apple deals on Amazon Canada

Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS 45mm] Smartwatch $409 $519 Save $110 See at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS 45mm] Smartwatch $409 $589 Save $180 See at Amazon

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS + Cellular 44mm] Smartwatch $329 $439 Save $110 See at Amazon

Apple AirTag 4 Pack $100 $129 Save $29 See at Amazon

To see the Amazon Canada's Black Friday deals on Apple Watches, scroll onwards —and keep scrolling to see even more hot Apple deals.

Shop Amazon Canada's Black Friday deals on Apple Watch Series 9

The Series 9 Apple Watches have an S9 chip that creates a super bright display and an interface that doesn't require touching. They monitor blood oxygen, notify you of irregular heart rhythms, perform ECGs and give insights into your workout and sleep habits. They also have fall and crash detection technology to help put you in touch with emergency services when you need it.

Shop Amazon Canada's Black Friday deals on Apple Watch SE

All of the SE 2nd Gen watches are water-resistant, have crash detection, monitor your heart and give insights into your sleep and workouts. It connects right to your Apple devices, letting you send calls and texts, and is easily customizable.

When are Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2024?

This year, Black Friday lands on Friday, Nov 29. However, as mentioned, the sale extends far beyond 24 hours for many retailers. Canadians can start shopping dozens of early deals from Nov. 1 onwards. Cyber Monday is on Monday, Dec. 2.

