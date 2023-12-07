This Amazon heated vest will make the perfect Christmas gift — it's 46% off right now

This heated vest is 46% off on Amazon Canada & it'll make the perfect Christmas gift this year. (Photos via Amazon)

As we gear up for the winter, it's all about mastering the art of layering while still looking presentable. I mean, there's surely a limit to how many thermals and sweaters one can pack on. It's all fun 'n' cozy until you start resembling the Michelin Man, ya know?

One of our favourite winter-ready style choices? This popular heated vest, available on Amazon Canada is This genius invention will help you stay toasty sans the bulk, which makes it perfect for chilly weather! Plus, it'll make the perfect gift for the men in your life (or women).

The best part is that it's currently 46 per cent off at just $140. If the ORORO Men's Heated Vest has piqued your interest, keep reading for more deets.

The details

This sleek heated vest is the ultimate winter essential. Whether on your everyday commute, walking the dog, at an outdoor event or just having a chilly moment in your home, you'll want this vest on hand.

It features four carbon fibre heating elements that'll keep you toasty across the chest, mid-back and even the pockets for extra coziness.

With three heat settings, you can adjust your warmth with the simple touch of a button. It'll heat up in *seconds*, and you'll get up to 10 hours of warmth on a single charge.

And as a bonus, it's got a USB port to keep your phone charged up, too.

It's lightweight, water and wind-resistant — so the elements won't get in the way of your comfort. Plus, it's machine-washable for easy cleaning.

What people are saying

With more than 6,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating, this vest is looking promising.

One customer says "your back gets warm in just 10-15 seconds" and kept them "warm and cozy for a good 1.5 [hours]."

Another shopper said they can "golf warmly" and that "the three temperature settings work really well."

"This is a quality product," said another reviewer, adding that "the battery is a bit [...] chunky" however, it "doesn't really impact comfort."

Another customer loves how "it doesn't use harmful materials" and that "it is machine washable."

One complaint among some customers is that the battery "wasn't lasting as long as advertised," which is something to keep in mind.

The verdict

If you're the type who's constantly shivering, especially when the winter season rolls around, this heated vest is about to become your saving grace. It's perfect for outdoorsy people!

You can wear it on its own or even under your winter parka if you need some extra warmth. It's thin, lightweight and will keep you toasty for hours — perfect for long walks and winter excursions.

Just keep in mind that the battery might not last as long as you expect it to, so plan ahead for all-day outings.

