Hurry! We found a smart TV for under $200 in Amazon Canada's Boxing Day sale

Looking for a new TV? This Amazon Canada deal might be for you. (Image via Getty Images)

Boxing Day is finally here — and Amazon Canada's Boxing Day sale on TVs is one you need to check out.

Through Dec. 30, Amazon shoppers can save 20 per cent on the 32 inch Hisense Smart Full Array LED Roku TV that's earned more than 1,000 customer reviews. That brings the price of this already-affordable TV down to under $200.

Hisense Smart Full Array LED Roku TV- Amazon Canada

$190 $238 at Amazon

The details

Hisense's 32 inch TV makes a great addition to any home office or bedroom where you're short on space but looking to enjoy your favourite shows and streaming channels. This HD TV allows you access to a wide range of streaming apps (some that require subscriptions) with DTS TruSurround for an immersive viewing experience.

Hisense’s TV is compatible with Apple Air Play and includes Roku TV app,3 HDMI Ports and the ability to connect your headphones to your TV for private listening.

What people are saying

Hisense's TV has earned an impressive 4.4-star rating with more than 700 5-star reviews from shoppers who have called the unit "as good as" more expensive units from competing brands.

“You can’t find a much better deal money wise,” one shopper said.

“The image quality is breathtaking,” another said adding that they were “stunned” given the price point.

Other shoppers have said they’re “super impressed” with the quality “especially for the price.” One shoppers said they had “no problems” mirroring their device with the TV and using apps like YouTube.

“Super easy set up,” another echoed.

Hisense's 32 inch TV is on sale for 20 per cent off.

Although there are plenty of positive reviews, there are some things to consider before you buy. Some shoppers have complained about the sound quality of the unit while others have complained of "lagging" when using controls or "flickering" of images.

Verdict

If you're looking for an affordable TV to add to your office or cottage, Hisense's 32 inch TV might be for you. However, if you're looking for perfect sound and picture quality, this unit might not be ideal as your primary TV.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.