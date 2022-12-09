Amazon holiday TV deal: This 43" Fire TV is on sale for $390

Save big on this top-rated Amazon Fire smart TV with Alexa voice control. Image via Amazon.

Amazon Canada is a go-to destination when shopping for tech this holiday season, with everything from cellphones and laptops to TVs and the latest in smart home technology in one convenient online location.

It's also one of the top retailers if you're looking to snag the hottest tech at a great price, whether you're buying a gift or are just looking to upgrade your entertainment room.

Right now, shoppers can find major savings on the Amazon Fire Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV, which is up to $400 off depending on the size of the TV you're looking for.

Amazon Fire TV 43" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV. Image via Amazon.

From $390 From $520 at Amazon

The details

This smart TV is available in five sizes ranging from 43 to 75 inches. The major draw is that this TV features brilliant 4K Ultra HD to deliver a clearer and more vibrant picture with brighter colours compared to 1080p Full HD. It's also equipped with Dolby Digital Plus for a surround sound-like environment.

The Amazon Fire Omni Series TV comes with built-in Fire TV, which lets you connect to your go-to streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and more. With the included Fire TV Alexa Voice Control, you can even go hands-free and control your entertainment with just the sound of your voice.

What shoppers are saying

As a top choice among Amazon shoppers, the Amazon Fire Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV has earned a 4.4-star rating from hundreds of customer reviews. It's been called a "great slim TV for the money" that's "worth every penny."

Fans of this TV have been impressed by the built-in Alexa voice control, which lets you change channels or launch apps using voice commands.

"Hands-free Alexa is a game changer," reads one review, while another added that it "executes voice commands really well."

Amazon Fire TV 50" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV. Image via Amazon.

From $390 From $520 at Amazon

Another reviewer praised its "4K and beautiful picture and sound" which are ideal for streaming movies and shows. Reviewers have noted that this TV isn't the best for video games, which some shoppers say can end up looking "sluggish" as the refresh rate may not be as high as other TV models.

Despite the minor setbacks for gaming and a picture quality that is good but not great, shoppers agree that this TV is "well worth it" — especially when you can find it on sale.

Verdict

According to Amazon shoppers, this Fire TV is "an excellent upgrade" if you're looking to replace an older TV model. It delivers an easy to use interface, especially for those who are familiar with the Fire TV Stick.

While it may not deliver the very best in picture quality or sound, most shoppers have said that it more than lives up to their expectations for everyday use. Since it's currently on sale starting at just $390 for a 43-inch TV, now may be the time to take advantage of this TV deal and give it a shot for yourself.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

