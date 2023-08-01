This 'game-changer' 10-in-1 Instant Pot has 23K reviews on Amazon — and it's on sale

Save $26 on a "game changer" Instant Pot Ultra 60 10-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker (photo via Amazon)

Amazon Canada's sale section is always chock full of amazing deals on tech, beauty and home appliances — and today is no exception.

Right now, Amazon shoppers can save $26 on a "game changer" Instant Pot Ultra 60 10-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, a terrific buy ahead of the impending fall weather.

Known for its set-it-and-forget-it convenience, the Instant Pot allows you to tackle a wide range of foods with little-to-no effort, saving you time on weeknight dinner prep. Plus, at 15 per cent off, there's never been a better time to add one to your arsenal of kitchen gadgets.

The details

While the Instant Pot's six-quart capacity is ideal for soups and stews, the sky is truly the limit of what this pressure cooker can do. The versatile unit combines 10 appliances in one: pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice/porridge cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, egg cooker, sauté/searing pan, steamer, warmer and sterilizer.

The Instant Pot Ultra has customizable temperature settings in addition to its preset functions; plus, a dial for easy selection. Its easy-to-read LCD screen provides a cooking progress indicator so you always know the progress of your meal.

For additional tips & tricks, you can download the Instant Pot app, which is filled with more than one thousand recipes to get you started on your culinary adventure.

23,000 reviews | 4.7 stars

Backed by 23,000 reviews, a 4.7-star rating, and a coveted "Amazon's Choice" title, shoppers say the 10-in-1 Instant Pot is a "game changer" and a "time saver."

This "machine is a total game changer," lauds one Amazon shopper. "I can make flavourful, sophisticated dishes" in a "fraction of the time" of traditional cooking methods, they say.

Another reviewer credits the Instant Pot for changing "the way [they] cook" and creating "amazing food" in "less than half the time" as on the stove.

It's "definitely worth the money" for its "convenience and time-saving," writes a third shopper.

'Truly brilliant'

It's "truly brilliant" for cooking "super tender and mouth-watering meats," they say. Adding, it's "very easy to work with," and from rice dishes to stews, they "have yet to encounter a badly cooked meal."

While the machine has earned 19,000+ five-star reviews, some say there is a learning curve when you first use it, especially when it comes to "[figuring] out timing."

Shoppers suggest experimenting with Instant Pot-designed recipes and recommend using a meat thermometer to ensure your meals are fully cooked.

The verdict

While some say the Instant Pot requires a bit of trial and error before its mastered, overall, shoppers call the 10-in-1 appliance a "game changer" and weeknight "time saver." Currently on sale for 15 per cent off, now is the perfect time to score an Instant Pot Ultra 60 on sale — especially ahead of back-to-school dinner prep.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.