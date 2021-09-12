COOL PRODUCT ALERT:

This $60 gadget makes breakfast a breeze

Make your own breakfast sandwiches at home without the hassle with this device that's backed by more than 10,000 reviews.

This lightweight vacuum with 'strong suction' is on sale for $70 on Amazon

Elizabeth Di Filippo
·Editor
·2 min read

Looking for more of the best deals, sales and product recommendations? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

iwoly V600 Vacuum Cleaner - Amazon.
iwoly V600 Vacuum Cleaner - Amazon.

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Keeping a clean home is good for more than just ridding your space of dust, dirt and allergens — cleaning helps to reduce stress and can even lead to increased productivity. 

One of the best ways to reduce your time spent cleaning while maximizing the benefits of a clean home is with a quality vacuum cleaner. Although they can cost hundreds of dollars, Amazon offers tons of customer-approved cleaning tools for less, like the iwoly V600 Vacuum Cleaner, on sale for $70. 

iwoly V600 Vacuum Cleaner

iwoly V600 Vacuum Cleaner - Amazon.
iwoly V600 Vacuum Cleaner - Amazon.

$70 $100 at Amazon

What is it?

The iwoly V600 Vacuum Cleaner is a bagless, 23 ft corded vacuum cleaner that weighs only 4.8 lbs. According to Amazon, the iwoly is designed specifically for tile, marble and hardwood floor, and while it will work on some sealed carpets, it isn’t ideal for any thick pile or shag carpets.

Each vacuum purchase comes with an adjustable extension tube and several attachments: brush nozzle, floor head, upholstery tool, crevice nozzle and a wall bracket for storage.

Click here to sign up for Yahoo Canada&#39;s lifestyle newsletter.
Click here to sign up for Yahoo Canada's lifestyle newsletter.

What people are saying

The iwoly vacuum has earned more than 700 reviews from Amazon shoppers who are fans of the unit's "strong suction."

“This vacuum cleaner is great,” one shopper wrote of the “lightweight” iwoly.

One shopper who said they give their vacuum a "daily beating" cleaning up after four children called the iwoly "the best [vacuum] possible for the price."

"This is the second time I've purchased this brand," they wrote, adding that the stick vacuum "suits their lifestyle" more than other, more expensive brands. 

iwoly V600 Vacuum Cleaner comes with different attachments to suit your cleaning needs. (Image via Amazon)
iwoly V600 Vacuum Cleaner comes with different attachments to suit your cleaning needs. (Image via Amazon)

Customer reviews also note that the iwoly is definitely best suited for hard surfaces, like tile, laminate or wood flooring. It can tackle short pile area rugs, but if your home has lots of carpeting or thicker pile rugs, you might want to look elsewhere for something a little more substantial, like the Bissell Aeroswift Turbo ($100).

Verdict

The iwoly has earned a solid reputation on Amazon thanks to its affordable, powerful vacuums. If you're looking for something to clean up quick messes on hard surfaces, this unit might be for you. 

Although the iwoly is affordable, some shoppers reported having issues with the power button within a year of purchasing. If you're looking for a vacuum that will last you in the long run, you might want to expand your budget or opt for Amazon's three year protection plan ($13) with your purchase.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • An Island by Karen Jennings review – stranger on the shore

    An Island by Karen Jennings review – stranger on the shore. Longlisted for the Booker prize, Jennings’s allegory of a lighthouse keeper and an uninvited guest grapples with colonialism and the plight of refugees

  • Katie Holmes Just Revealed Her Toned Abs and Stretch Marks In a Cut-Out Dress

    “You don't age!!!❤️🔥”

  • The #1 Cause of Parkinson's, According to Doctors

    Of the many diseases lurking around the corners of our lives, Parkinson's is a scary one because it's not extremely well known to laymen how you get it. Is it bad habits? Poor living? It seemed to strike notable people like Michael J. Fox out of nowhere. What's the #1 cause of Parkinson's? We reached out to James Beck, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President of the Parkinson's Foundation, to ask what's the #1 cause of Parkinson's. Read on—and to ensure your health and the healt

  • Simple Ways to Never Age, According to Experts

    Living to be 100 used to be a novelty, so much so that Willard Scott, the Today Show weatherman, would announce your name on air in awe (Al Roker still does). Yet, these days it's not so uncommon to live that long. We're all living longer than ever. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention currently pegs 78 years of age as the average life expectancy. That's not too shabby considering a century ago people lived to be around 39 (due to an influenza outbreak).But what if we could push it 25

  • Readers reply: why does the sound of running water make us want to pee?

    Readers reply: why does the sound of running water make us want to pee?The long-running series in which readers answer other readers’ questions on subjects ranging from trivial flights of fancy to profound scientific and philosophical concepts ‘But I just went.’ Photograph: Lena Gadanski/Getty Images/iStockphoto

  • 7 Tips That Improve Your Memory, According to Science

    In today's short-attention-span world, it's easy to filter out important things you should remember. Doing so can be dangerous. You need to keep your mind sharp as your body ages, to stave off disease—in fact, Alzheimer's disease remains one of the top 10 causes of death in America, responsible for 121,499 souls last year. To protect yourself, follow these essential 7 tips that improve your memory, according to science. Some of them are even fun to do. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your

  • This Can Slash Your Dementia Risk in Half, Says Study

    Genetics are what they are—you can't change them. Unfortunately, your genes are one of the primary risk factors for dementia and other forms of cognitive decline. However, there are things you can do to keep memory disorders at bay. And, according to a recent study, one of them can cut your risk of dementia in half, regardless of whether you are genetically predisposed to dementia. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Ha

  • The Making of Incarnation by Tom McCarthy review – all work and no play

    The Making of Incarnation by Tom McCarthy review – all work and no play. Time-and-motion studies meets motion-capture acrobatics in a hi-tech saga that’s big on detail but devoid of insight

  • Gabrielle Union's Abs and Butt Look 🔥In New Instagram Bikini Video

    And her caption is too good! 💦💦

  • How to Tell Your Boss You Don't Want to Come Back to the Office ... Ever

    If you want to work from home permanently, experts say these four negotiation tactics are key.

  • Amazon Shoppers Call This Best-Selling Bodysuit Better Than Skims and Zara

    The best-selling style comes in 13 colors and starts at just $10.

  • Trevor Noah review – a master of classic standup

    Trevor Noah review – a master of classic standup. O2 Arena, LondonHis arena show about the global experience of the pandemic – with some added jokes for a UK crowd about footie and Meghan Markle – shows Noah to be a skilled performer with mass appeal

  • This State Is the Most Obsessed With Starbucks, Data Reveals

    As of late August, there are 14,944 Starbucks locations operating in the U.S. And given our current population, the number makes for a national average of one Starbucks for every 22,313 people. But depending on where in America you go, both the per capita saturation and Starbucks unit counts can vary significantly. That's because some states have a huge number of Starbucks outlets, while others have bewilderingly few. However, one state, in particular, leads the pack with its Starbucks obsession

  • Ferdinand Mount: ‘You couldn’t not be frightened of Margaret Thatcher!’

    Ferdinand Mount: ‘You couldn’t not be frightened of Margaret Thatcher!’The literary editor and novelist has form in the dark arts of the political class – he ran Thatcher’s policy unit in the 1980s – and puts it to good use in his latest, hilarious novel Ferdinand Mount photographed in Highbury Fields in north London. Photograph: Antonio Olmos/The Observer

  • Over 60? Stop Doing This Now, Say Experts

    Turned 60 this year? Congratulations! You're entering the best decade of your life. Your 60s are a decade that will bring you some freedom from your worldly duties and give you the opportunity to pursue passions you put on hold while managing your full-time family and work responsibilities. As a geriatrician, I like to tell my patients that their newfound freedom does, however, come with its own set of responsibilities. If this decade of your life has a theme, I recommend making it self-care. In

  • Drinking This Daily Could Prevent Major Heart Complications, New Study Says

    Reducing your risk of heart failure may be as easy as keeping your body hydrated with water, new research suggests.Researchers from the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (part of the National Institutes of Health) presented their latest study during this year's European Society of Cardiology Congress, which analyzed whether serum sodium concentration in middle age—an indication of hydration—is linked with a future diagnosis of heart failure. When you drink fewer fluids, your concentratio

  • Double duty: hybrid outfits suit the mood for return to the office

    Double duty: hybrid outfits suit the mood for return to the office. Kristen Stewart’s nod to the shalwar kameez in Venice last week points to fashion’s first post-pandemic trend

  • Taco Bell Is Rumored To Be Adding These New Combos To the Menu

    Fall is a difficult season for Taco Bell fans because it's a time when the chain tends to launch menu overhauls, culling underperforming products to make room for new ones. Last September, the company nixed the fan-favorite Mexican Pizza, while rolling out its new Quesalupa and Chicken Chipotle Melt. The year before, it took fans by surprise with a menu decluttering that chopped its combo deal options in half.This year, Taco Bell appears to have some more fall menu changes in the works. But thes

  • The Letters of TS Eliot Volume 9: 1939-1941 review – of poetry and purgatives

    The Letters of TS Eliot Volume 9: 1939-1941 review – of poetry and purgativesCulinary delights, bodily fluids and finding financial security in cats feature in a 1,000-page volume that inches just two years further into the poet’s correspondence TS Eliot: the over-annotated life. Photograph: Bettmann/Bettmann Archive

  • Cat on a Hot Tin Roof review – powerhouse performances

    Cat on a Hot Tin Roof review – powerhouse performancesCurve, LeicesterAnthony Almeida’s staging is driven by Peter Forbes and Oliver Johnstone, magnificent in the roles of Big Daddy and Brick ‘Terrifying intensity’: Peter Forbes, left, as Big Daddy with Oliver Johnstone (Brick) in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof. Photograph: Marc Brenner