This lightweight vacuum with 'strong suction' is on sale for $70 on Amazon

Keeping a clean home is good for more than just ridding your space of dust, dirt and allergens — cleaning helps to reduce stress and can even lead to increased productivity.

One of the best ways to reduce your time spent cleaning while maximizing the benefits of a clean home is with a quality vacuum cleaner. Although they can cost hundreds of dollars, Amazon offers tons of customer-approved cleaning tools for less, like the iwoly V600 Vacuum Cleaner, on sale for $70.

$70 $100 at Amazon

What is it?

The iwoly V600 Vacuum Cleaner is a bagless, 23 ft corded vacuum cleaner that weighs only 4.8 lbs. According to Amazon, the iwoly is designed specifically for tile, marble and hardwood floor, and while it will work on some sealed carpets, it isn’t ideal for any thick pile or shag carpets.

Each vacuum purchase comes with an adjustable extension tube and several attachments: brush nozzle, floor head, upholstery tool, crevice nozzle and a wall bracket for storage.

What people are saying

The iwoly vacuum has earned more than 700 reviews from Amazon shoppers who are fans of the unit's "strong suction."

“This vacuum cleaner is great,” one shopper wrote of the “lightweight” iwoly.

One shopper who said they give their vacuum a "daily beating" cleaning up after four children called the iwoly "the best [vacuum] possible for the price."

"This is the second time I've purchased this brand," they wrote, adding that the stick vacuum "suits their lifestyle" more than other, more expensive brands.

iwoly V600 Vacuum Cleaner comes with different attachments to suit your cleaning needs. (Image via Amazon)

Customer reviews also note that the iwoly is definitely best suited for hard surfaces, like tile, laminate or wood flooring. It can tackle short pile area rugs, but if your home has lots of carpeting or thicker pile rugs, you might want to look elsewhere for something a little more substantial, like the Bissell Aeroswift Turbo ($100).

Verdict

The iwoly has earned a solid reputation on Amazon thanks to its affordable, powerful vacuums. If you're looking for something to clean up quick messes on hard surfaces, this unit might be for you.

Although the iwoly is affordable, some shoppers reported having issues with the power button within a year of purchasing. If you're looking for a vacuum that will last you in the long run, you might want to expand your budget or opt for Amazon's three year protection plan ($13) with your purchase.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.