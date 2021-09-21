I swear by this affordable, lightweight vacuum from Amazon — and it's on sale right now for $70

Looking for more of the best deals, sales and product recommendations? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

iWoly V600 Vacuum Cleaner - Amazon $70 (originally $90)

Vacuuming the used to double as an upper-body workout. Luckily, there are plenty of lightweight vacuums on the market that make the days of lugging a heavy vacuum up and down the stairs a thing of the past.

Last year, I was on the hunt for a new vacuum after moving into a home with lots of stairs. A quick search resulted in the iwoly V600 Vacuum Cleaner that boasts more than 4,700 customer ratings. After months of use - this lightweight and affordable vacuum has become one of my favourite Amazon Canada finds. I purchased my vacuum for it’s regular retail price of $90 - but it’s currently on sale for just $70.

iwoly V600 Vacuum Cleaner. Image via Amazon.

SHOP IT: Amazon, $70 (originally $90)

What is it?

The iwoly V600 Vacuum Cleaner is a bagless, corded vacuum cleaner that weighs only 4.8 lbs. According to Amazon, the iwoly is designed specifically for tile, marble and hardwood floor, and while it will work on some sealed carpets, it isn’t ideal for any thick pile or shag carpets.

Each vacuum purchase comes with an adjustable extension tube and several attachments: brush nozzle, floor head, upholstery tool, crevice nozzle and a wall bracket for storage.

First impressions

Aside from being pleased with the speedy delivery, the iwoly was incredibly easy to set up. I attached the extension tube and floor head to the vacuum and set out on a test run around my house.

I have two mid-size pups who are allowed on furniture and for the past three years that I’ve had them, I’ve basically installed a vacuum as a permanent art fixture in my home for all to see. I’ll vacuum at the end of the day (yes, every day) and thought, on this particular day that the vacuum arrived, that my house was clean. Oh, I was wrong.

A post-vacuum photo.

A pass around my house (including carpeted stairs and rugs) resulted in enough dust, hair and debris to make me feel unclean. My other vacuum was only a few years old, had a HEPA filtration system like the iwoly and a washable filter that I had just cleaned - but the iwoly had far more power and suction.

What other people are saying

The iwoly has earned thousands of reviews from Amazon shoppers who rave over the "light like a feather" vacuum that can tackle carpet and hard-floor surfaces.

"This is thing you are looking for," one shopper said of their iwoly, adding that it's ideal for anyone who isn't partial to cordless vacuums.

"Very lightweight and smooth," another said, of their vacuum. They called the iwoly "good for under furniture" and noted that the attachments help make it easy to clean fabric surfaces and furniture as well as "hard to reach corners."

Although the iwoly has earned mostly positive ratings, there are customers who have complained at the length of the cord, something that also bothered me. 5 metres, it’s a little shorter than I’m used to, but not a deal breaker for me considering how light and powerful it is (iwoly does make a model V600 with a 7 metre cord available for $100).

Customer reviews also note that the iwoly is definitely best suited for hard surfaces, like tile, laminate or wood flooring. It can tackle short pile area rugs, but if your home has lots of carpeting or thicker pile rugs, you might want to look elsewhere for something a little more substantial, like the Bissell Aeroswift Turbo ($100).

One year later...

I’m a fan of the iwoly V600 vacuum and have been using it in tandem with my Dyson V11 for the past year. After a while, you will eventually need to wash the HEPA filter since it does begin to smell and will impact the cleaning ability of your vacuum.

I was skeptical to purchase a vacuum sight unseen and from a brand I was unfamiliar with, but I’m really happy with my affordable purchase.

