This chef's knife is a 'dream' for food prep — and it's nearly half off on Amazon

Save up to 43 per cent on professional-quality knives at Amazon Canada. (Photo via Getty)

Whether you're an avid at-home chef or consider cheese and crackers a gourmet meal, every kitchen toolkit should include a good quality knife.

Luckily, for those looking to stay on budget, quality and cost don't necessarily have to go hand-in-hand. Right now, for instance, Amazon Canada shoppers can save big on popular chef-quality knives, as Mosfiata kitchen knives are up to 43 per cent off.

On sale for nearly half-off, shoppers call the Mosfiata 8-inch Chef's Knife the "knife of the gods." To shop the deal and even more kitchen essentials, scroll below.

Mosfiata 8-inch Super Sharp Professional Chef's Knife (Photo via Amazon)

$34 $60 at Amazon

The details

This eight-inch chef's knife is made of high-quality German stainless steel that is rust, corrosion and discolouration-resistant. It has an ergonomically-designed handle to minimize wrist tension and prevent fatigue, perfect for bustling at-home chefs.

The set comes with a chef's knife, finger guard, blade guard and sharpener and arrives in a high-quality, gifting-friendly black box.

10,000+ reviews | 4.6 stars

An "Amazon's Choice" pick for knives, the kitchen tool has earned praise for its comfortable, ergonomic handle and giftable design.

According to one reviewer, it's "always crazy to see" how "good" quality knives compare to "cheap ones."

One shopper said they had "no idea the difference" it would make with cooking.

Another shopper says they "can't see much difference" between this $34 Mosfiata knife and professional knives that are "triple the price." It's "well balanced" and "very striking," they write. "Good bang for [your] buck."

Mosfiata 8-inch Super Sharp Professional Chef's Knife (Photo via Amazon)

$34 $60 at Amazon

'Knife of the gods'

This is the "knife of the gods," writes a third reviewer. It's "as if the Greek God of the forge himself made it." The knife is "so sharp" right out of the box that you need to be careful, they warn. The shopper also added that it makes kitchen prep a "dream."

While the knife has collected thousands of five-star reviews, some users say that while it's "fine for a beginner," it "doesn't keep an edge long."

The verdict

For Amazon shoppers looking to upgrade their kitchen tool kit, the Mosfiata chef's knife is worth checking out — especially at its current sale price. You can also shop a selection of other knives from the same brand to round out your collection, and save up to 40 per cent.

Mosfiata 8" Chef's Knife with Finger Guard and Knife Sharpener (photo via Amazon)

$36 $60 at Amazon

Mosfiata 7" Cooking Knife (photo via Amazon)

$35 $50 at Amazon

Mosfiata 10.6-inch Super Sharp Professional Chef’s Knife (Photo via Amazon)

$60 $80 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.