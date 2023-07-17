Amazon vacuum deal: 'Awesome little robot' vacuum is on sale for $150

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Robot vacuums have made it easier than ever to keep your home clean with minimal effort. While vacuuming used to be a full-body workout, robot vacuums allow you to spend more time enjoying your home instead of cleaning it.

It looks like Amazon Canada shoppers are on board with spending less time cleaning and more time enjoying themselves. One of the online retailer's bestselling robot vacuums, the Lefant M210 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, has racked up thousands of five star reviews — and it's on sale now.

The details

The Lefant M210 robot vacuum features four cleaning modes including edge clean mode to keep corners and baseboards tidy in addition to spot clean mode to to repeatedly clean small spaces thoroughly.

Lefant’s ultra-slim design features 1800Ps suction power to tackle pet hair, dust and dirt. The 11” diameter vacuum helps navigate cleaning in tight spaces and can clean up to 1,100 sq ft or 100 minutes of run time using a single battery charge.

Lefant's vacuums are wifi and smart home compatible and include a remote to help make controlling and programming your vacuum easy.

'One awesome little robot'

Lefant's Robot Vacuum has earned a 4.3-star rating based on more than 13,000 customer reviews from Amazon shoppers who have called the unit an "easy to use" gadget to keep your hard floors and low pile carpets clean.

“This is one awesome little robot,” one shopper said of Lefant’s model with “good battery life.”

"This robot vacuum has saved my life," one shopper said of the game-changing gadget.

"I was losing my mind vacuuming two to three times a day," one said of life with a cat and two dogs, adding that they are "super happy" they invested in a robot vacuum.

While shoppers have said that the vacuum performs relatively well to its competitors, many have noted that it's meant to pick up smaller debris like pet hair and dust, and not pieces of kibble or any garbage that may fall on the floor. Others have said that the unit itself is "pretty loud" while many have noted that the return to base feature works well if the vacuum is in the same room as the charging station, but can be fickle if it's in another room.

Despite the drawbacks, Amazon shoppers still call Lefant's model a good option for daily dusting if you're hesitant to spend a small fortune on a robot vacuum.

Verdict

Lefant's Robot Vacuum is a great option for anyone looking to cut down their manual cleaning time without investing hundreds in a high-end model. While Lefant's model might be smaller in size, it's a great way for pet owners to take care of the day to day messes and pet hair that can occur while spending more time enjoying their home.

If your home has lots of carpeting that's of medium height or pile, this model might not be for you. Lefant's unit is best suited for hard floors or low pile area rugs and isn't designed to pick up heavy messes or spills (think pet hair, dust, etc).

