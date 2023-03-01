DEAL ALERT:

This 'efficient' Amazon vacuum is more than $500 off — save a whopping 72%

Shop it before it sells out.

Amazon chocolate sale: Save up to 48% on Lindt truffles, bars and more

Stock up on sweet treats for you Valentine — or for yourself!

Kate Mendonca
·Shopping & Lifestyle Editor
·2 min read
Save up to 48% on Lind chocolates at Amazon Canada.
While Easter and Valentine's Day may get all the glory when it comes to chocolate, there's never a bad time to indulge in the tasty treat.

If you're in need of a little pick-me-up, shoppers can score a selection of Lindt chocolates on sale at Amazon Canada right now. You'll find everything from classic chocolate bars to decadent truffles and mini chocolate bites — perfect for a hostess gift or just an afternoon snack.

Your favourites are up to 48 per cent off as part of this limited time sale, so be sure to stock up and save on these sweet treats before they're gone.

Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Truffles Gift Box

Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Truffles Gift Box. Image via Amazon.
This gift box contains 11 individually wrapped milk chocolate truffles in a conveniently pre-wrapped box.

$8 $12 at Amazon

Lindt Lindor Assorted Chocolate Heart

Lindt Lindor Assorted Chocolate Heart. Image via Amazon.
Show someone special a little extra love with this mix of milk, white and 60% cacao dark chocolate hearts.

$12 $20 at Amazon

Lindt LINDOR Snowman Milk and White Chocolate Truffles

Lindt LINDOR Snowman Milk and White Chocolate Truffles. Image via Amazon.
Enjoy the taste of milk and white chocolate in one bite with these smooth and creamy truffles.

$5 at Amazon

Lindt Milk Chocolate Bear Bites

Lindt Milk Chocolate Bear Bites. Image via Amazon.
These bite-sized chocolate balls are filled with a delicious crispy centre for a treat that kids and adults will love.

$5 $7 at Amazon

Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Collection

Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Collection. Image via Amazon.
For a luxe gift that's sure to please, this boxed set comes with four Lindor milk chocolate bars, two Lindor milk chocolate sticks, plus your favourite Lindor Milk chocolate truffles.

$25 $38 at Amazon

Lindt Swiss Classic Assorted Mini Chocolates 2 x 500g

Lindt Swiss Classic Assorted Mini Chocolates 2 x 500g. Image via Amazon.
For the ultimate chocolate fans, this assortment of two bags of mini chocolates works out to a whole kilogram of tasty treats.

$36 $48 at Amazon

Lindt LINDOR Milk Chocolate Truffles

Lindt LINDOR Milk Chocolate Truffles. Image via Amazon.
Milk chocolate lovers can indulge in this gift box filled with nothing but decadent milk chocolate Lindor truffles.

$14 $22 at Amazon

Lindt LINDOR Deluxe Assorted Chocolate Truffles

Lindt LINDOR Deluxe Assorted Chocolate Truffles. Image via Amazon.
This boxed set of truffles includes a mix of creamy milk, rich dark, irresistible white and crunchy hazelnut chocolate flavours.

$19 $26 at Amazon

Lindt TEDDY Milk Chocolates

Lindt TEDDY Milk Chocolates. Image via Amazon.
These mini milk chocolate balls have a sweet milk chocolate filling, making them the perfect pick-me-up.

$5 $7 at Amazon

Lindt Winter Wonderland Assorted Chocolate Gift Box

Lindt Winter Wonderland Assorted Chocolate Gift Box. Image via Amazon.
This box of assorted chocolates contains a gourmet mix of milk, dark and white chocolate pralines.

$9 $13 at Amazon

Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Heart

Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Heart. Image via Amazon.
This adorable gift box contains nothing but milk chocolate hearts — perfect for sharing with a loved one.

$12 $23 at Amazon

