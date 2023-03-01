Amazon chocolate sale: Save up to 48% on Lindt truffles, bars and more
Stock up on sweet treats for you Valentine — or for yourself!
While Easter and Valentine's Day may get all the glory when it comes to chocolate, there's never a bad time to indulge in the tasty treat.
If you're in need of a little pick-me-up, shoppers can score a selection of Lindt chocolates on sale at Amazon Canada right now. You'll find everything from classic chocolate bars to decadent truffles and mini chocolate bites — perfect for a hostess gift or just an afternoon snack.
Your favourites are up to 48 per cent off as part of this limited time sale, so be sure to stock up and save on these sweet treats before they're gone.
Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Truffles Gift Box
This gift box contains 11 individually wrapped milk chocolate truffles in a conveniently pre-wrapped box.
Lindt Lindor Assorted Chocolate Heart
Show someone special a little extra love with this mix of milk, white and 60% cacao dark chocolate hearts.
Lindt LINDOR Snowman Milk and White Chocolate Truffles
Enjoy the taste of milk and white chocolate in one bite with these smooth and creamy truffles.
Lindt Milk Chocolate Bear Bites
These bite-sized chocolate balls are filled with a delicious crispy centre for a treat that kids and adults will love.
Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Collection
For a luxe gift that's sure to please, this boxed set comes with four Lindor milk chocolate bars, two Lindor milk chocolate sticks, plus your favourite Lindor Milk chocolate truffles.
Lindt Swiss Classic Assorted Mini Chocolates 2 x 500g
For the ultimate chocolate fans, this assortment of two bags of mini chocolates works out to a whole kilogram of tasty treats.
Lindt LINDOR Milk Chocolate Truffles
Milk chocolate lovers can indulge in this gift box filled with nothing but decadent milk chocolate Lindor truffles.
Lindt LINDOR Deluxe Assorted Chocolate Truffles
This boxed set of truffles includes a mix of creamy milk, rich dark, irresistible white and crunchy hazelnut chocolate flavours.
Lindt TEDDY Milk Chocolates
These mini milk chocolate balls have a sweet milk chocolate filling, making them the perfect pick-me-up.
Lindt Winter Wonderland Assorted Chocolate Gift Box
This box of assorted chocolates contains a gourmet mix of milk, dark and white chocolate pralines.
Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Heart
This adorable gift box contains nothing but milk chocolate hearts — perfect for sharing with a loved one.
