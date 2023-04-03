Amazon last-minute Easter sale: Save up to 40% on Lindt chocolate truffles, eggs & more
Stock up on sweet treats for Easter with these Lindt chocolates on sale.
With Easter just aa few shoer days away, the clock is ticking if you still plan to pick up any sweet treats for the family. Luckily, there's still time to stock up on candy and chocolate, as Amazon Canada has plenty of options on sale right now.
Shoppers can score a selection of Lindt chocolates on sale in time for Easter, which falls on April 9 this year. You'll find everything from classic chocolate bars to decadent truffles and mini chocolate bites — perfect for filling those Easter baskets with treats.
Your favourites are up to 40 per cent off as part of this limited time sale, so be sure to stock up and save on these Lindt chocolates before they're gone.
Lindt LINDOR Egg Hunt Size Assorted Chocolate Eggs and Mini Eggs
It wouldn't be Easter without eggs, and this large bag of assorted chocolate bites are a must-have.
Lindt Milk Chocolate Hazelnut Easter Eggs
With a delicious mix of milk chocolate and hazelnut, these individually-wrapped treats can easily be hidden for an Easter egg hunt.
Lindt Lindor Assorted Chocolate Heart
Show someone special a little extra love with this mix of milk, white and 60% cacao dark chocolate hearts.
Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Collection
For a luxe gift that's sure to please, this boxed set comes with four Lindor milk chocolate bars, two Lindor milk chocolate sticks, plus your favourite Lindor Milk chocolate truffles.
Lindt Gold Bunny Milk Chocolate Gift Box
Spoil your loved ones (or yourself!) this Easter with this gift box that contains Lindt’s signature gold rabbits — one large and five minis.
Lindt Swiss Classic Assorted Mini Chocolates 2 x 500g
For the ultimate chocolate fans, this assortment of two bags of mini chocolates works out to a whole kilogram of tasty treats.
Lindt LINDOR Milk Chocolate Truffles
Milk chocolate lovers can indulge in this gift box filled with nothing but decadent milk chocolate Lindor truffles.
Lindt LINDOR Deluxe Assorted Chocolate Truffles
This boxed set of truffles includes a mix of creamy milk, rich dark, irresistible white and crunchy hazelnut chocolate flavours.
Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Heart
This adorable gift box contains nothing but milk chocolate hearts — perfect for sharing with a loved one.
Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Mini Easter Eggs
This bag of mini milk chocolates is the perfect addition to any Easter basket this season.
Lindt LINDOR Candy Cane White Chocolate Truffles
Sweet white chocolate and cooling peppermint combine to create a delicious treat in these indulgent truffles.
