Amazon last-minute Easter sale: Save up to 40% on Lindt chocolate truffles, eggs & more

Lindt Easter chocolate is on sale now at Amazon Canada.

With Easter just aa few shoer days away, the clock is ticking if you still plan to pick up any sweet treats for the family. Luckily, there's still time to stock up on candy and chocolate, as Amazon Canada has plenty of options on sale right now.

Shoppers can score a selection of Lindt chocolates on sale in time for Easter, which falls on April 9 this year. You'll find everything from classic chocolate bars to decadent truffles and mini chocolate bites — perfect for filling those Easter baskets with treats.

Your favourites are up to 40 per cent off as part of this limited time sale, so be sure to stock up and save on these Lindt chocolates before they're gone.

Lindt LINDOR Egg Hunt Size Assorted Chocolate Eggs and Mini Eggs. Image via Amazon.

It wouldn't be Easter without eggs, and this large bag of assorted chocolate bites are a must-have.

$17 $20 at Amazon

Lindt Milk Chocolate Hazelnut Easter Eggs. Image via Amazon.

With a delicious mix of milk chocolate and hazelnut, these individually-wrapped treats can easily be hidden for an Easter egg hunt.

$5 $6 at Amazon

Lindt Lindor Assorted Chocolate Heart. Image via Amazon.

Show someone special a little extra love with this mix of milk, white and 60% cacao dark chocolate hearts.

$12 $20 at Amazon

Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Collection. Image via Amazon.

For a luxe gift that's sure to please, this boxed set comes with four Lindor milk chocolate bars, two Lindor milk chocolate sticks, plus your favourite Lindor Milk chocolate truffles.

$25 $38 at Amazon

Lindt Gold Bunny Milk Chocolate Gift Box. Image via Amazon.

Spoil your loved ones (or yourself!) this Easter with this gift box that contains Lindt’s signature gold rabbits — one large and five minis.

$19 $24 at Amazon

Lindt Swiss Classic Assorted Mini Chocolates 2 x 500g. Image via Amazon.

For the ultimate chocolate fans, this assortment of two bags of mini chocolates works out to a whole kilogram of tasty treats.

$36 $50 at Amazon

Lindt LINDOR Milk Chocolate Truffles. Image via Amazon.

Milk chocolate lovers can indulge in this gift box filled with nothing but decadent milk chocolate Lindor truffles.

$14 $22 at Amazon

Lindt LINDOR Deluxe Assorted Chocolate Truffles. Image via Amazon.

This boxed set of truffles includes a mix of creamy milk, rich dark, irresistible white and crunchy hazelnut chocolate flavours.

$21 $26 at Amazon

Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Heart. Image via Amazon.

This adorable gift box contains nothing but milk chocolate hearts — perfect for sharing with a loved one.

$11 $20 at Amazon

Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Mini Easter Eggs. Image via Amazon.

This bag of mini milk chocolates is the perfect addition to any Easter basket this season.

$10 $12 at Amazon

Lindt LINDOR Candy Cane White Chocolate Truffles. Image via Amazon.

Sweet white chocolate and cooling peppermint combine to create a delicious treat in these indulgent truffles.

$6 $8 at Amazon

