Stock up on cleaning products while they're on sale on Amazon — but only until midnight

No matter how big or small your space is, when you see cleaning products on sale it's always a good idea to stock up. Given that they are shelf stable, it makes sense to always have some backups on hand to avoid running low on must-haves like disinfectants and cleaning sprays.

For those who love a good deal on household finds, Amazon Canada is currently having a sale on Lysol cleaning products, with savings of up to 21 per cent off. However, these deals are only on until midnight PST (3 a.m. EST) — so you'll have to act fast.

Scroll through to shop the cleaning essentials that are on sale now, and add a few (or a few dozen) to cart.

Lysol Disinfectant Spray. Image via Amazon.

Ahead of cold and flu season, protect your household from germs with this versatile disinfectant spray. it kills 99.99% of viruses and bacteria, and sanitizes all kinds of hard and soft surfaces.

Best for:

All-purpose cleaning

Disinfecting hard surfaces

Sanitizing soft surfaces

Deodorizing surfaces and air

$5 $6 at Amazon

Lysol Bathroom Cleaner Spray. Image via Amazon.

Power through soap scum and limescale for a sparkling clean bathroom with this foaming cleaner spray. It helps prevent the growth of mold and mildew and leaves behind a summer fresh scent.

Best for:

Bathroom cleaning: Sinks, showers, tubs, toilets

Removing soap scum and limescale

Preventing the growth of mold and mildew

$4 at Amazon

Lysol Disinfectant Wipes. Image via Amazon.

These disinfecting wipes are a must-have for year round cleaning, and can be used at home, in the car, and at the office thanks to their convenient portable design. This value set includes six canisters for a total of 450 wipes.

Best for:

All purpose cleaning

Disinfecting hard surfaces

Safe for safe to use on electronics including smartphones, tablets and remote controls

$29 $36 at Amazon

